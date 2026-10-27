صدر حديثاً للباحث والكاتب السعودي عبدالعزيز القعيشيش كتاب «تأملات فلسفية في الدبلوماسية»، الذي يقدم رؤية فكرية وإنسانية تتجاوز المفهوم التقليدي للدبلوماسية بوصفها أداة لإدارة العلاقات السياسية، إلى فضاء أرحب يجمع بين الحكمة والفلسفة والعاطفة، ويستكشف دور القيم الإنسانية في بناء العلاقات بين الدول والشعوب.

ويحتضن الكتاب مجموعة من التأملات الفلسفية التي تتناول جوهر العمل الدبلوماسي، وأهمية التوازن بين العقل والعاطفة، والقدرة على فهم الآخر وإدارة الاختلاف، انطلاقاً من رؤية تؤكد أن الدبلوماسية ليست مجرد مفاوضات واتفاقيات، بل فن إنساني يقوم على الحكمة والاحترام المتبادل.

توقيع الكتاب الجمعة في الرياض

ويحتفي القعيشيش بإصداره الجديد خلال حفل توقيع كتاب «تأملات فلسفية في الدبلوماسية»، الذي تستضيفه مكتبة جرير في حي المصيف بمدينة الرياض، الجمعة 30 أكتوبر 2026، عند الساعة السابعة مساءً، بحضور عدد من المهتمين بالشأن الثقافي والفكري والدبلوماسي.

ويمثل الكتاب إضافة إلى المؤلفات التي تسعى إلى قراءة الدبلوماسية من منظور فلسفي وإنساني، وتفتح آفاقاً للتأمل في دور الحكمة والحوار والتفاهم في صناعة العلاقات الإنسانية والدولية.

الدبلوماسية.. حين تسبق الحكمةُ القرار

ويطرح المؤلف في كتابه الجديد، تساؤلات فكرية حول العلاقة بين السياسة والإنسان، وحدود القوة في إدارة العلاقات الدولية، وأهمية الكلمة في صناعة المواقف وتغيير المصائر.

ويؤكد في فلسفة الكتاب أن الدبلوماسية الحقيقية تبدأ حين يقرر الإنسان أن يفهم قبل أن يحكم، وأن يستمع قبل أن يجيب، وأن يحفظ كرامة خصمه وهو يدافع عن قناعاته.

كما يسلط الضوء على البعد الإنساني في الممارسة الدبلوماسية، باعتباره عنصراً أساسياً في بناء الثقة وتجاوز الخلافات، مشيراً إلى أن الكلمة قد تغيّر مصير علاقة كاملة، وأن الحكمة تسبق القرار.

رؤية فكرية تتجاوز السياسة

ويأتي إصدار الكتاب امتداداً لاهتمامات القعيشيش البحثية في العلوم السياسية والاقتصاد والفلسفة، إذ سبق أن تناول في دراساته المقارنة بين النماذج السياسية والاقتصادية، وخصوصية التجربة السعودية في تحقيق الاستقرار والتنمية، والجمع بين الأصالة والمعاصرة في ظل التحولات التي تقودها رؤية المملكة 2030.

ويحمل المؤلف درجة البكالوريوس في الاقتصاد من جامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود الإسلامية، والبكالوريوس في العلوم السياسية من الجامعة الأمريكية في لندن، إلى جانب الماجستير والدكتوراه المهنية في الدراسات الدبلوماسية، وله عدد من المقالات والأبحاث في الشؤون السياسية والفكرية.