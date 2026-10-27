Recently published by Saudi researcher and writer Abdulaziz Al-Qa'ashish is the book "Philosophical Reflections on Diplomacy," which offers an intellectual and human perspective that transcends the traditional concept of diplomacy as a tool for managing political relations, moving towards a broader space that combines wisdom, philosophy, and emotion, and explores the role of human values in building relationships between nations and peoples.

The book contains a collection of philosophical reflections that address the essence of diplomatic work, the importance of balancing reason and emotion, and the ability to understand others and manage differences, based on a vision that affirms that diplomacy is not merely negotiations and agreements, but a human art based on wisdom and mutual respect.



The book signing will take place on Friday in Riyadh

Al-Qa'ashish will celebrate his new release during a book signing event for "Philosophical Reflections on Diplomacy," hosted by Jarir Bookstore in the Al-Masif neighborhood of Riyadh, on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 7 PM, with the attendance of several individuals interested in cultural, intellectual, and diplomatic matters.

The book represents an addition to the literature that seeks to read diplomacy from a philosophical and human perspective, opening avenues for reflection on the role of wisdom, dialogue, and understanding in shaping human and international relations.



Diplomacy... When Wisdom Precedes Decision

In his new book, the author raises intellectual questions about the relationship between politics and humanity, the limits of power in managing international relations, and the importance of words in shaping positions and changing destinies.

He emphasizes in the philosophy of the book that true diplomacy begins when a person decides to understand before judging, to listen before responding, and to preserve the dignity of their opponent while defending their convictions.

He also highlights the human dimension in diplomatic practice, considering it an essential element in building trust and overcoming disagreements, noting that a single word can change the fate of an entire relationship, and that wisdom precedes decision-making.



An Intellectual Vision that Transcends Politics

The release of the book is an extension of Al-Qa'ashish's research interests in political science, economics, and philosophy, as he has previously addressed in his studies the comparative analysis of political and economic models, the uniqueness of the Saudi experience in achieving stability and development, and the combination of authenticity and modernity in light of the transformations driven by the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The author holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, a bachelor's degree in political science from the American University in London, as well as a master's and professional doctorate in diplomatic studies, and has published several articles and research papers in political and intellectual affairs.