صدر حديثاً للباحث والكاتب السعودي عبدالعزيز القعيشيش كتاب «تأملات فلسفية في الدبلوماسية»، الذي يقدم رؤية فكرية وإنسانية تتجاوز المفهوم التقليدي للدبلوماسية بوصفها أداة لإدارة العلاقات السياسية، إلى فضاء أرحب يجمع بين الحكمة والفلسفة والعاطفة، ويستكشف دور القيم الإنسانية في بناء العلاقات بين الدول والشعوب.
ويحتضن الكتاب مجموعة من التأملات الفلسفية التي تتناول جوهر العمل الدبلوماسي، وأهمية التوازن بين العقل والعاطفة، والقدرة على فهم الآخر وإدارة الاختلاف، انطلاقاً من رؤية تؤكد أن الدبلوماسية ليست مجرد مفاوضات واتفاقيات، بل فن إنساني يقوم على الحكمة والاحترام المتبادل.
توقيع الكتاب الجمعة في الرياض
ويحتفي القعيشيش بإصداره الجديد خلال حفل توقيع كتاب «تأملات فلسفية في الدبلوماسية»، الذي تستضيفه مكتبة جرير في حي المصيف بمدينة الرياض، الجمعة 30 أكتوبر 2026، عند الساعة السابعة مساءً، بحضور عدد من المهتمين بالشأن الثقافي والفكري والدبلوماسي.
ويمثل الكتاب إضافة إلى المؤلفات التي تسعى إلى قراءة الدبلوماسية من منظور فلسفي وإنساني، وتفتح آفاقاً للتأمل في دور الحكمة والحوار والتفاهم في صناعة العلاقات الإنسانية والدولية.
الدبلوماسية.. حين تسبق الحكمةُ القرار
ويطرح المؤلف في كتابه الجديد، تساؤلات فكرية حول العلاقة بين السياسة والإنسان، وحدود القوة في إدارة العلاقات الدولية، وأهمية الكلمة في صناعة المواقف وتغيير المصائر.
ويؤكد في فلسفة الكتاب أن الدبلوماسية الحقيقية تبدأ حين يقرر الإنسان أن يفهم قبل أن يحكم، وأن يستمع قبل أن يجيب، وأن يحفظ كرامة خصمه وهو يدافع عن قناعاته.
كما يسلط الضوء على البعد الإنساني في الممارسة الدبلوماسية، باعتباره عنصراً أساسياً في بناء الثقة وتجاوز الخلافات، مشيراً إلى أن الكلمة قد تغيّر مصير علاقة كاملة، وأن الحكمة تسبق القرار.
رؤية فكرية تتجاوز السياسة
ويأتي إصدار الكتاب امتداداً لاهتمامات القعيشيش البحثية في العلوم السياسية والاقتصاد والفلسفة، إذ سبق أن تناول في دراساته المقارنة بين النماذج السياسية والاقتصادية، وخصوصية التجربة السعودية في تحقيق الاستقرار والتنمية، والجمع بين الأصالة والمعاصرة في ظل التحولات التي تقودها رؤية المملكة 2030.
ويحمل المؤلف درجة البكالوريوس في الاقتصاد من جامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود الإسلامية، والبكالوريوس في العلوم السياسية من الجامعة الأمريكية في لندن، إلى جانب الماجستير والدكتوراه المهنية في الدراسات الدبلوماسية، وله عدد من المقالات والأبحاث في الشؤون السياسية والفكرية.
Recently published by Saudi researcher and writer Abdulaziz Al-Qa'ashish is the book "Philosophical Reflections on Diplomacy," which offers an intellectual and human perspective that transcends the traditional concept of diplomacy as a tool for managing political relations, moving towards a broader space that combines wisdom, philosophy, and emotion, and explores the role of human values in building relationships between nations and peoples.
The book contains a collection of philosophical reflections that address the essence of diplomatic work, the importance of balancing reason and emotion, and the ability to understand others and manage differences, based on a vision that affirms that diplomacy is not merely negotiations and agreements, but a human art based on wisdom and mutual respect.
The book signing will take place on Friday in Riyadh
Al-Qa'ashish will celebrate his new release during a book signing event for "Philosophical Reflections on Diplomacy," hosted by Jarir Bookstore in the Al-Masif neighborhood of Riyadh, on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 7 PM, with the attendance of several individuals interested in cultural, intellectual, and diplomatic matters.
The book represents an addition to the literature that seeks to read diplomacy from a philosophical and human perspective, opening avenues for reflection on the role of wisdom, dialogue, and understanding in shaping human and international relations.
Diplomacy... When Wisdom Precedes Decision
In his new book, the author raises intellectual questions about the relationship between politics and humanity, the limits of power in managing international relations, and the importance of words in shaping positions and changing destinies.
He emphasizes in the philosophy of the book that true diplomacy begins when a person decides to understand before judging, to listen before responding, and to preserve the dignity of their opponent while defending their convictions.
He also highlights the human dimension in diplomatic practice, considering it an essential element in building trust and overcoming disagreements, noting that a single word can change the fate of an entire relationship, and that wisdom precedes decision-making.
An Intellectual Vision that Transcends Politics
The release of the book is an extension of Al-Qa'ashish's research interests in political science, economics, and philosophy, as he has previously addressed in his studies the comparative analysis of political and economic models, the uniqueness of the Saudi experience in achieving stability and development, and the combination of authenticity and modernity in light of the transformations driven by the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
The author holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, a bachelor's degree in political science from the American University in London, as well as a master's and professional doctorate in diplomatic studies, and has published several articles and research papers in political and intellectual affairs.