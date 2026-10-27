بحث وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبد العاطي ونظيره الإيراني عباس عراقجي، الثلاثاء، تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة والجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد، في ظل مؤشرات مقلقة وتحركات إقليمية تستهدف احتواء التوتر ومنع اتساع نطاق الأزمة.

وقال السفير نادر زكي، المتحدث الرسمي باسم وزارة الخارجية المصرية، إن الاتصال الهاتفي تناول المستجدات الإقليمية والبدائل المطروحة للتعامل معها، مشيرا إلى تأكيد عبد العاطي أهمية اضطلاع كل طرف بمسؤولياته من أجل تحقيق هدف خفض التصعيد.

وأضاف المتحدث أن الوزير المصري أعرب عن دعم القاهرة الكامل للجهود المبذولة لاحتواء التوتر، وذلك خلال مناقشة الاجتماعات الأخيرة التي عُقدت في طهران، في إطار تحركات دبلوماسية تستهدف الحيلولة دون انزلاق المنطقة إلى أزمة أوسع.

وتطرق الاتصال إلى استمرار التشاور الإقليمي الموسع بين إيران والآلية الوزارية الرباعية التي تضم مصر والسعودية وباكستان وتركيا، المعروفة باسم «R4»، إذ شدد الجانبان على أهمية توحيد الجهود الإقليمية وتحمل الأطراف الفاعلة مسؤولياتها في مواجهة التحديات الراهنة.

ويأتي الاتصال في سياق تحركات مصرية متواصلة للتواصل مع الأطراف الإقليمية والدولية، بهدف احتواء المواجهة وإعادة الاعتبار للمسار الدبلوماسي، حيث كان عبد العاطي قد التقى عراقجي في بغداد يوم 17 أكتوبر، على هامش اجتماع منظمة التعاون الإسلامي، وبحث معه سبل منع اتساع نطاق الأزمة، مؤكدا ضرورة وقف الهجمات التي تستهدف السعودية واحترام أمن دول الخليج، إلى جانب ضمان حرية الملاحة الدولية.

كما أجرى الوزيران اتصالا هاتفيا في 19 أكتوبر، أكد خلاله عبد العاطي أهمية خفض التصعيد وإعطاء الأولوية للمفاوضات واحترام أمن الخليج، في إطار مساعي القاهرة لتقريب وجهات النظر ودعم الحلول السياسية للأزمات الإقليمية.

وتسعى القاهرة، عبر اتصالاتها مع طهران والرياض وإسلام آباد وأنقرة، إلى دعم تحرك إقليمي مشترك يحد من التوتر ويتيح معالجة الخلافات عبر التفاوض، غير أن نجاح هذه الجهود يظل مرتبطا باستعداد الأطراف المعنية لاحتواء المواجهة، وتجنب خطوات عسكرية جديدة، والالتزام بمسار سياسي يراعي المخاوف الأمنية للدول المعنية.