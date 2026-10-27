أصدر القضاء العراقي أحكاماً بالسجن بحق سبعة أشخاص يحملون الجنسية الفرنسية ومن أصول جزائرية، بعد إدانتهم بالانتماء إلى تنظيم «داع» الإرهابي والعمل معه في سورية، فضلاً عن بث الرعب بين المدنيين.

وقضت محكمة عراقية (الثلاثاء) بالسجن المؤبد ومدته 20 عاماً بحق ستة من المدانين، وحكمت على السابع بالسجن لمدة 15 عاماً، بحسب وكالة الأنباء الألمانية.

جاءت الأحكام خلال جلسة علنية عقدت في بغداد، بحضور محامين منتدبين للدفاع عن المتهمين. وأعلن قاضي المحكمة أن المدانين يحملون الجنسية الفرنسية وينحدرون من أصول جزائرية، وأن إدانتهم جاءت على خلفية الانتماء إلى تنظيم داعش والعمل ضمن صفوفه في سورية. وقال القاضي إن الأحكام الصادرة تهدف إلى إتاحة الفرصة أمام المدانين لإصلاح أنفسهم وتصحيح مسار حياتهم.

وصدرت الأحكام بعد أسابيع من بدء القضاء العراقي محاكمة عدد من الفرنسيين المتهمين بالانتماء إلى داعش، عقب نقلهم من مراكز احتجاز في شمال شرقي سورية.

ففي 20 سبتمبر الماضي، بدأت محكمة في بغداد محاكمة ستة فرنسيين بتهم تتعلق بالانتماء إلى التنظيم، وسط إجراءات أمنية مشددة. وأفاد مصدران قضائيان حينها بأن المتهمين كانوا ضمن مجموعة تضم 47 فرنسياً نُقلوا من سورية إلى العراق خلال عام 2025، وفق رويترز.

وحضر ممثلون عن السفارة الفرنسية في بغداد جلسة المحاكمة، وجرى انتداب محامين للدفاع عن المتهمين الذين لم يكن لديهم محامون موكلون بصورة خاصة.

وفي الخامس من أكتوبر، أفيد بتأجيل محاكمة عدد من الفرنسيين إلى 27 أكتوبر، وهو موعد صدور الأحكام الجديدة. ولم يتضح على الفور ما إذا كان جميع المحكوم عليهم (الثلاثاء) ضمن المجموعة نفسها التي بدأت محاكمتها في سبتمبر.

وكان مجلس القضاء الأعلى أعلن، في سبتمبر الماضي، استكمال التحقيقات مع 5704 متهمين بالانتماء إلى التنظيم، نُقلوا من شمال شرقي سورية إلى العراق. وأفاد بأن استكمال التحقيقات يمهد لإحالة المتهمين إلى المحاكم المختصة، وفق الأدلة والوقائع المتعلقة بكل قضية.

وأثارت محاكمة الأجانب في العراق انتقادات من منظمات حقوقية ومحامين فرنسيين، طالبوا بضمان محاكمات عادلة، وأبدوا مخاوف بشأن العقوبات التي قد يواجهها المتهمون بموجب قانون مكافحة الإرهاب العراقي.