The Iraqi judiciary issued prison sentences against seven individuals holding French nationality and of Algerian descent, after they were convicted of belonging to the terrorist organization "ISIS" and working with it in Syria, in addition to instilling fear among civilians.



An Iraqi court ruled (on Tuesday) to impose life imprisonment for six of the convicted, and sentenced the seventh to 15 years in prison, according to the German news agency.



The sentences were announced during a public session held in Baghdad, attended by appointed lawyers to defend the accused. The judge stated that the convicted individuals hold French nationality and originate from Algerian descent, and that their conviction was based on their affiliation with ISIS and working within its ranks in Syria. The judge mentioned that the sentences aim to provide the convicted an opportunity to reform themselves and correct the course of their lives.



The sentences were issued weeks after the Iraqi judiciary began trial proceedings against a number of French individuals accused of belonging to ISIS, following their transfer from detention centers in northeastern Syria.



On September 20, a court in Baghdad began the trial of six French individuals on charges related to their affiliation with the organization, amid tight security measures. Two judicial sources reported at the time that the accused were part of a group of 47 French individuals transferred from Syria to Iraq during the year 2025, according to Reuters.



Representatives from the French embassy in Baghdad attended the trial session, and lawyers were appointed to defend the accused who did not have privately retained lawyers.



On October 5, it was reported that the trial of several French individuals was postponed to October 27, which is the date for the issuance of new sentences. It was not immediately clear whether all those sentenced (on Tuesday) were part of the same group that began their trial in September.



The Supreme Judicial Council announced in September that investigations had been completed with 5,704 individuals accused of belonging to the organization, who were transferred from northeastern Syria to Iraq. It stated that the completion of investigations paves the way for referring the accused to the competent courts, according to the evidence and facts related to each case.



The trial of foreigners in Iraq has drawn criticism from human rights organizations and French lawyers, who demanded guarantees for fair trials and expressed concerns about the penalties that the accused may face under Iraqi anti-terrorism law.