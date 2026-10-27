أصدرت وزارة الداخلية اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حُكم القتل قصاصًا بأحد الجناة في منطقة مكة المكرمة، فيما يلي نصه:
قال الله تعالى: "يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آَمَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الْقِصَاصُ فِي الْقَتْلَى" الآية، وقال تعالى: "وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقِصَاصِ حَيَاةٌ يَاْ أُولِيْ الأَلْبَابِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ".
أقدم/ ضياء بن عبدالرحيم بن محمد السيد -سعودي الجنسية- على قتل/ خالد بن كمال بن عبدالرحمن الغامدي -سعودي الجنسية- عمدًا وذلك بصدمه ودهسه بمركبة مما أدى إلى وفاته.
وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة؛ صدر بحقه حُكم يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليه وقتله قصاصًا، وأصبح الحُكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا،
وتم تنفيذ حُكم القتل قصاصًا بالجاني/ ضياء بن عبدالرحيم بن محمد السيد -سعودي الجنسية- يوم الثلاثاء 16 / 5 / 1448هـ الموافق 27 / 10 / 2026م بمنطقة مكة المكرمة.
ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن عن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن، وتحقيق العدل، وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين، ويسفك دماءهم، وينتهك حقهم في الحياة، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.
والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.