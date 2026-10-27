

The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Tuesday) regarding the implementation of a death sentence as retribution against one of the perpetrators in the Makkah region, the text of which is as follows:

Allah, the Almighty, said: "O you who have believed, prescribed for you is legal retribution for those murdered" (Quran), and He said: "And there is for you in legal retribution a saving of life, O you who have understanding, that you may become righteous." (Quran)

Diaa bin Abdulrahim bin Muhammad Al-Sayed - a Saudi national - intentionally killed Khalid bin Kamal bin Abdulrahman Al-Ghamdi - a Saudi national - by hitting him and running over him with a vehicle, which led to his death.

Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to apprehend the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him resulted in charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, where a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death as retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and then upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally determined.

The death sentence was carried out against the perpetrator, Diaa bin Abdulrahim bin Muhammad Al-Sayed - a Saudi national - on Tuesday, 16/5/1448 AH, corresponding to 27/10/2026 AD, in the Makkah region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the rulings of Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life. At the same time, it warns anyone who might contemplate such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the Guide to the straight path.