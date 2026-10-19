أعلنت السلطة المحلية في محافظة مأرب اليوم(الإثنين)، تعرض المحافظة المكتظةً بالسكان لهجوم حوثي بأربعة صواريخ باليستية، ولم يوضح إعلام المحافظة طبيعة الخسائر.


وأكد إعلام المحافظة أن هجوم اليوم هو الثاني خلال أقل من 24 ساعة بعد أن قُصفت أمس بثمانية صواريخ باليستية لكنها سقطت خارج المدينة، ليرتفع بذلك إجمالي الصواريخ التي استهدفت المدينة خلال أقل من أسبوع إلى 21 صاروخاً باليستياً.


ويأتي هذا الاستهداف الإرهابي بعد ساعات من هجوم مماثل استهدف معسكراً للتجنيد في محافظة شبوة وتسبب في مقتل 53 شخصاً وإصابة 200 آخرين.


وحذرت منظمات إنسانية من خطورة استهداف الحوثي لمخيمات النازحين، والأسواق في مأرب وشبوة وتعز وعدن ولحج، مؤكدةً أن ذلك يعد انتهاكاً صارخاً للقوانين والأعراف الدولية الإنسانية التي تجرّم استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية، وتهدد بشكل مباشر سلامة وأمن ملايين السكان والنازحين.


وكانت مليشيا الحوثي قصفت (الخميس) أحياءً سكنية متفرقة في مأرب بتسعة صواريخ باليستية وسبعة مقذوفات أخرى.


في الوقت ذاته، أكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي، أن عملية «فجر اليمن» ستمضي قدماً في تحقيق أهدافها كاملةً، بحيث لا تقتصر على العمل العسكري فقط، وإنما أيضاً حماية السكان، واستعادة الخدمات، وتهيئة ظروف التعافي وإعادة الإعمار، وضمان انتظام عمل المؤسسات وخدماتها المقدمة للمواطنين.


وأعرب العليمي عن شكره للمملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً على مواقفها الثابتة في دعم هذه المسارات، وإسناد الحكومة والشعب اليمني على كافة المستويات السياسية والاقتصادية والإنسانية.