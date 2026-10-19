The local authority in Marib Governorate announced today (Monday) that the densely populated governorate was targeted by a Houthi attack with four ballistic missiles, and the governorate's media did not clarify the nature of the losses.



The governorate's media confirmed that today's attack is the second in less than 24 hours after it was struck yesterday by eight ballistic missiles, which fell outside the city, bringing the total number of missiles targeting the city in less than a week to 21 ballistic missiles.



This terrorist targeting comes just hours after a similar attack targeted a recruitment camp in Shabwa Governorate, resulting in the death of 53 people and injuring 200 others.



Humanitarian organizations have warned of the dangers posed by the Houthi targeting of displaced persons' camps and markets in Marib, Shabwa, Taiz, Aden, and Lahij, emphasizing that this constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian laws and norms that criminalize the targeting of civilians and civilian objects, directly threatening the safety and security of millions of residents and displaced persons.



The Houthi militia had shelled residential neighborhoods in Marib on Thursday with nine ballistic missiles and seven other projectiles.



At the same time, the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, confirmed that the "Yemen Dawn" operation will continue to achieve its full objectives, which will not be limited to military action alone, but will also include protecting the population, restoring services, preparing conditions for recovery and reconstruction, and ensuring the regular functioning of institutions and the services provided to citizens.



Al-Alimi expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people for their steadfast positions in supporting these paths and assisting the Yemeni government and people at all political, economic, and humanitarian levels.