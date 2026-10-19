في مشهد يعكس حالة التخبط والذعر التي تعانيها مليشيا الحوثي جراء الهزائم المتلاحقة على وقع ضربات عملية «فجر اليمن» لاستعادة الدولة، لجأت المليشيا الإرهابية إلى الانتقام عبر ارتكاب مجزرة مروعة في محافظة شبوة، استهدفت معسكر «العلم» التدريبي بثلاثة صواريخ باليستية، ما أسفر عن سقوط نحو 45 قتيلاً وإصابة ما يزيد على 120 آخرين.
وأكدت مصادر ميدانية وطبية رفيعة المستوى لـ «عكاظ»، أن العدوان الإجرامي الغاشم خلف أعداداً كبيرة من الضحايا بين صفوف منتسبي المعسكر، وسط جهود مكثفة ومستمرة لإنقاذ الجرحى الذين تعرضوا لإصابات بالغة. وكشفت المصادر أن القوة المستهدفة في معسكر «العلم» تم تأسيسها أخيراً تحت مسمى «قوة التدخل السريع»، وجميع أفرادها من أبناء محافظة شبوة. وأوضحت المصادر أن هذه القوة الأمنية الوطنية كانت تستعد للاضطلاع بمهامها في حفظ الأمن والاستقرار، وتثبيت دعائم السكينة العامة، ومواجهة مشاريع الفوضى والإرهاب في المحافظة، الأمر الذي أثار رعب الميليشيا ودفعها لاستهدافها لعرقلة أي جهود لبناء مؤسسات الدولة.
ويأتي هذا التصعيد الإرهابي السافر بالتزامن مع الانتصارات الميدانية المتوالية في معركة «فجر اليمن»، ليؤكد مجدداً حالة التخبط والانهيار التي تعانيها مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية في جبهات القتال، ومحاولاتها البائسة لتعويض خسائرها الفادحة عبر استهداف الكوادر الوطنية الشابة والمحافظات المحررة.
In a scene that reflects the confusion and panic experienced by the Houthi militia due to the successive defeats following the strikes of the "Yemen Dawn" operation to restore the state, the terrorist militia resorted to revenge by committing a horrific massacre in Shabwa Governorate, targeting the "Al-Alam" training camp with three ballistic missiles, resulting in the deaths of about 45 people and injuring more than 120 others.
High-level field and medical sources confirmed to "Okaz" that the brutal criminal aggression left a large number of victims among the members of the camp, amidst intensive and ongoing efforts to save the wounded who sustained serious injuries. The sources revealed that the targeted force in the "Al-Alam" camp was recently established under the name "Rapid Intervention Force," and all its members are from Shabwa Governorate. The sources explained that this national security force was preparing to undertake its duties in maintaining security and stability, reinforcing public tranquility, and confronting chaos and terrorism projects in the governorate, which instilled fear in the militia and prompted it to target them to obstruct any efforts to build state institutions.
This blatant terrorist escalation comes in conjunction with the continuous field victories in the "Yemen Dawn" battle, reaffirming the state of confusion and collapse that the Houthi terrorist militia is experiencing on the battlefronts, and its desperate attempts to compensate for its heavy losses by targeting young national cadres and the liberated governorates.