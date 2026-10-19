في مشهد يعكس حالة التخبط والذعر التي تعانيها مليشيا الحوثي جراء الهزائم المتلاحقة على وقع ضربات عملية «فجر اليمن» لاستعادة الدولة، لجأت المليشيا الإرهابية إلى الانتقام عبر ارتكاب مجزرة مروعة في محافظة شبوة، استهدفت معسكر «العلم» التدريبي بثلاثة صواريخ باليستية، ما أسفر عن سقوط نحو 45 قتيلاً وإصابة ما يزيد على 120 آخرين.


وأكدت مصادر ميدانية وطبية رفيعة المستوى لـ «عكاظ»، أن العدوان الإجرامي الغاشم خلف أعداداً كبيرة من الضحايا بين صفوف منتسبي المعسكر، وسط جهود مكثفة ومستمرة لإنقاذ الجرحى الذين تعرضوا لإصابات بالغة. وكشفت المصادر أن القوة المستهدفة في معسكر «العلم» تم تأسيسها أخيراً تحت مسمى «قوة التدخل السريع»، وجميع أفرادها من أبناء محافظة شبوة. وأوضحت المصادر أن هذه القوة الأمنية الوطنية كانت تستعد للاضطلاع بمهامها في حفظ الأمن والاستقرار، وتثبيت دعائم السكينة العامة، ومواجهة مشاريع الفوضى والإرهاب في المحافظة، الأمر الذي أثار رعب الميليشيا ودفعها لاستهدافها لعرقلة أي جهود لبناء مؤسسات الدولة.


ويأتي هذا التصعيد الإرهابي السافر بالتزامن مع الانتصارات الميدانية المتوالية في معركة «فجر اليمن»، ليؤكد مجدداً حالة التخبط والانهيار التي تعانيها مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية في جبهات القتال، ومحاولاتها البائسة لتعويض خسائرها الفادحة عبر استهداف الكوادر الوطنية الشابة والمحافظات المحررة.