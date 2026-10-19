In a scene that reflects the confusion and panic experienced by the Houthi militia due to the successive defeats following the strikes of the "Yemen Dawn" operation to restore the state, the terrorist militia resorted to revenge by committing a horrific massacre in Shabwa Governorate, targeting the "Al-Alam" training camp with three ballistic missiles, resulting in the deaths of about 45 people and injuring more than 120 others.



High-level field and medical sources confirmed to "Okaz" that the brutal criminal aggression left a large number of victims among the members of the camp, amidst intensive and ongoing efforts to save the wounded who sustained serious injuries. The sources revealed that the targeted force in the "Al-Alam" camp was recently established under the name "Rapid Intervention Force," and all its members are from Shabwa Governorate. The sources explained that this national security force was preparing to undertake its duties in maintaining security and stability, reinforcing public tranquility, and confronting chaos and terrorism projects in the governorate, which instilled fear in the militia and prompted it to target them to obstruct any efforts to build state institutions.



This blatant terrorist escalation comes in conjunction with the continuous field victories in the "Yemen Dawn" battle, reaffirming the state of confusion and collapse that the Houthi terrorist militia is experiencing on the battlefronts, and its desperate attempts to compensate for its heavy losses by targeting young national cadres and the liberated governorates.