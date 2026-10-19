استهدفت مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية مركزاً لتدريب قوات الأمن والشرطة في محافظة شبوة جنوب شرقي اليمن، في هجوم صاروخي أسفر عن مقتل ما لا يقل عن 18 شخصاً، وسط تقارير محلية عن سقوط عشرات القتلى والجرحى، وفق مصادر حكومية وطبية نقلت عنها وكالة «رويترز».


وقال متحدث القوات المسلحة اليمنية، (الإثنين): إن المليشيا الحوثية استهدفت المركز التدريبي في شبوة، بثلاثة صواريخ باليستية، في تصعيد جديد يطال مواقع تابعة للقوات الحكومية في المحافظة. وأضافت مصادر محلية أن الهجوم استهدف معسكر العلم، أثناء تنفيذ دورة تدريبية لعناصر أمنية، فيما أشارت تقارير إعلامية يمنية إلى سقوط أعداد كبيرة من القتلى والمصابين، واستنفار الأطقم الطبية لنقل الجرحى وتقديم الرعاية اللازمة لهم.


وبحسب المعلومات الأولية التي أوردتها «رويترز»، وقع الهجوم صباح (الإثنين)، ونقلت الوكالة عن أربعة مصادر حكومية وطبية تأكيد مقتل 18 شخصاً على الأقل. ولم تتضح في التقارير الأولية الحصيلة النهائية للضحايا أو حجم الأضرار الناجمة عن الهجوم. ويأتي استهداف المركز التدريبي في ظل استمرار المواجهات بين القوات الحكومية اليمنية والمليشيا على عدد من الجبهات. وتكتسب محافظة شبوة أهمية إستراتيجية نظراً إلى موقعها في جنوب شرقي اليمن، فيما يضع استهداف المنشآت التدريبية والأمنية تحديات إضافية أمام جهود تعزيز الاستقرار ورفع جاهزية القوات الحكومية.