The Houthi terrorist militia targeted a training center for security and police forces in Shabwa Governorate, southeastern Yemen, in a missile attack that resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people, amid local reports of dozens of casualties, according to government and medical sources cited by Reuters.



The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces stated on (Monday) that the Houthi militia targeted the training center in Shabwa with three ballistic missiles, marking a new escalation affecting sites belonging to government forces in the governorate. Local sources added that the attack targeted the Al-Alam camp while a training course for security personnel was being conducted, while Yemeni media reports indicated a large number of dead and injured, and medical teams were mobilized to transport the wounded and provide them with necessary care.



According to initial information reported by Reuters, the attack occurred on Monday morning, and the agency cited four government and medical sources confirming the deaths of at least 18 individuals. The initial reports did not clarify the final toll of the victims or the extent of the damage caused by the attack. The targeting of the training center comes amid ongoing confrontations between Yemeni government forces and the militia on several fronts. Shabwa Governorate holds strategic importance due to its location in southeastern Yemen, while the targeting of training and security facilities presents additional challenges to efforts to enhance stability and improve the readiness of government forces.