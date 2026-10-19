استهدفت مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية مركزاً لتدريب قوات الأمن والشرطة في محافظة شبوة جنوب شرقي اليمن، في هجوم صاروخي أسفر عن مقتل ما لا يقل عن 18 شخصاً، وسط تقارير محلية عن سقوط عشرات القتلى والجرحى، وفق مصادر حكومية وطبية نقلت عنها وكالة «رويترز».
وقال متحدث القوات المسلحة اليمنية، (الإثنين): إن المليشيا الحوثية استهدفت المركز التدريبي في شبوة، بثلاثة صواريخ باليستية، في تصعيد جديد يطال مواقع تابعة للقوات الحكومية في المحافظة. وأضافت مصادر محلية أن الهجوم استهدف معسكر العلم، أثناء تنفيذ دورة تدريبية لعناصر أمنية، فيما أشارت تقارير إعلامية يمنية إلى سقوط أعداد كبيرة من القتلى والمصابين، واستنفار الأطقم الطبية لنقل الجرحى وتقديم الرعاية اللازمة لهم.
وبحسب المعلومات الأولية التي أوردتها «رويترز»، وقع الهجوم صباح (الإثنين)، ونقلت الوكالة عن أربعة مصادر حكومية وطبية تأكيد مقتل 18 شخصاً على الأقل. ولم تتضح في التقارير الأولية الحصيلة النهائية للضحايا أو حجم الأضرار الناجمة عن الهجوم. ويأتي استهداف المركز التدريبي في ظل استمرار المواجهات بين القوات الحكومية اليمنية والمليشيا على عدد من الجبهات. وتكتسب محافظة شبوة أهمية إستراتيجية نظراً إلى موقعها في جنوب شرقي اليمن، فيما يضع استهداف المنشآت التدريبية والأمنية تحديات إضافية أمام جهود تعزيز الاستقرار ورفع جاهزية القوات الحكومية.
The Houthi terrorist militia targeted a training center for security and police forces in Shabwa Governorate, southeastern Yemen, in a missile attack that resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people, amid local reports of dozens of casualties, according to government and medical sources cited by Reuters.
The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces stated on (Monday) that the Houthi militia targeted the training center in Shabwa with three ballistic missiles, marking a new escalation affecting sites belonging to government forces in the governorate. Local sources added that the attack targeted the Al-Alam camp while a training course for security personnel was being conducted, while Yemeni media reports indicated a large number of dead and injured, and medical teams were mobilized to transport the wounded and provide them with necessary care.
According to initial information reported by Reuters, the attack occurred on Monday morning, and the agency cited four government and medical sources confirming the deaths of at least 18 individuals. The initial reports did not clarify the final toll of the victims or the extent of the damage caused by the attack. The targeting of the training center comes amid ongoing confrontations between Yemeni government forces and the militia on several fronts. Shabwa Governorate holds strategic importance due to its location in southeastern Yemen, while the targeting of training and security facilities presents additional challenges to efforts to enhance stability and improve the readiness of government forces.