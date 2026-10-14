صعّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لهجته تجاه إيران، متوعداً بتوجيه ضربة قاسية إليها، في وقت تتزايد فيه المؤشرات على بحث واشنطن وتل أبيب خيارات عسكرية جديدة، رغم نفي البيت الأبيض وجود قرار بمهاجمة طهران قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي الأمريكية.

وقال ترمب، خلال تجمع انتخابي في ولاية ألاسكا، (الثلاثاء)، «انتظروا وشاهدوا ماذا سنفعل بإيران. نحن ذاهبون لإنزال ضربة قاسية عليها»، مضيفاً أن الولايات المتحدة «سئمت منها بما فيه الكفاية».

وجدد الرئيس الأمريكي تأكيده أن إيران لن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً، متوقعاً انخفاض أسعار الطاقة بشكل حاد فور انتهاء الحرب، كما انتقد إدارة الرئيس الأسبق باراك أوباما بسبب الأموال التي قدمتها لطهران، معتبراً أنها أخفقت في منعها من تطوير قدراتها النووية.

وتأتي تصريحات ترمب وسط تقارير عن احتمال استئناف العمليات العسكرية، إذ أفاد موقع «أكسيوس» بأن ترمب ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ناقشا الأسبوع الماضي إمكانية شن عملية عسكرية واسعة جديدة ضد إيران، قبل الانتخابات الإسرائيلية المقررة في 27 أكتوبر الجاري وانتخابات التجديد النصفي الأمريكية في 3 نوفمبر القادم.

لكن مسؤولا في البيت الأبيض نفى صحة التقارير التي تحدثت عن مناقشة استئناف الحرب بين ترمب ونتنياهو، مؤكداً أن الرئيس الأمريكي أعلن أنه لن يهاجم إيران قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي. وكان ترمب قد صرح في وقت سابق بأن واشنطن لن تشن هجوماً قبل تلك الانتخابات، رغم استمرار الاستعدادات العسكرية تحسباً لتغير الموقف.

ويعكس هذا التباين بين التهديدات العلنية والتصريحات الرسمية حالة من عدم اليقين بشأن المسار القادم، في ظل استمرار الخلافات بين واشنطن وطهران حول الملف النووي وشروط التسوية، بالتوازي مع تحركات دبلوماسية لم تنجح حتى الآن في حسم القضايا العالقة.

وتتجاوز تداعيات أي مواجهة محتملة حدود البلدين، إذ يهدد التصعيد أمن الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، أحد أهم الممرات العالمية لنقل النفط، كما يثير مخاوف من ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة واضطراب الإمدادات واتساع نطاق الصراع إقليمياً. وقد ازدادت هذه المخاوف مع تعرض سفن لهجمات في المضيق وارتفاع أسعار النفط إلى أكثر من 106 دولارات للبرميل، (الأربعاء).