U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric towards Iran, threatening to deliver a severe blow to it, as indications grow that Washington and Tel Aviv are exploring new military options, despite the White House denying any decision to attack Tehran before the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

Trump said during a campaign rally in Alaska on Tuesday, "Wait and see what we will do to Iran. We are going to deliver a severe blow to them," adding that the United States has "had enough of them."

The U.S. president reiterated his assertion that Iran will not possess nuclear weapons, predicting a sharp decline in energy prices once the war is over. He also criticized former President Barack Obama's administration for the money it provided to Tehran, considering it a failure to prevent Iran from developing its nuclear capabilities.

Trump's remarks come amid reports of a possible resumption of military operations, as Axios reported that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed last week the possibility of launching a new large-scale military operation against Iran, ahead of the Israeli elections scheduled for October 27 and the U.S. midterm elections on November 3.

However, a White House official denied the accuracy of reports about discussions on resuming the war between Trump and Netanyahu, confirming that the U.S. president announced he would not attack Iran before the midterm elections. Trump had previously stated that Washington would not launch an attack before those elections, despite ongoing military preparations in case the situation changes.

This disparity between public threats and official statements reflects a state of uncertainty regarding the upcoming course, amid ongoing disagreements between Washington and Tehran over the nuclear file and settlement conditions, alongside diplomatic moves that have yet to resolve the outstanding issues.

The implications of any potential confrontation extend beyond the two countries, as the escalation threatens the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transport routes, and raises concerns about rising energy prices, supply disruptions, and the regional expansion of the conflict. These fears have intensified with ships being attacked in the strait and oil prices rising to over $106 a barrel on Wednesday.