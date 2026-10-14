وصلت إلى جامايكا أول مجموعة من المهاجرين من جنسيات غير جامايكية، جرى نقلهم من الولايات المتحدة، في خطوة تدشن تنفيذ اتفاق ثنائي مثير للجدل، ضمن مساعي إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لتوسيع نطاق عمليات الترحيل خارج الحدود الأمريكية.

وضمت المجموعة 22 مهاجرا، بينهم سبع نساء، وجميعهم من البالغين، إذ وصلوا بعد ظهر (الثلاثاء) إلى مطار نورمان مانلي الدولي في العاصمة كينغستون، حيث استُكملت إجراءات وصولهم سريعاً قبل نقلهم بحافلة ترافقها الشرطة إلى موقع لم تعلن السلطات عنه، فيما لم يُسمح لوسائل الإعلام بالوصول إليهم.

وأكدت السلطات الجامايكية أن العملية تأتي في إطار ترتيبات تهدف إلى ضمان تنفيذ الاتفاق بصورة «آمنة ومنظمة وقانونية»، مشيرة إلى أن وجود هؤلاء المهاجرين في البلاد يندرج ضمن إجراءات عبور مؤقتة، تمهيداً لإعادتهم إلى بلدانهم الأصلية أو نقلهم إلى دول أخرى تستقبلهم.

ويمثل وصول المجموعة أول تطبيق عملي لمذكرة تفاهم وقعتها جامايكا والولايات المتحدة في 10 يونيو الماضي، بعد الانتهاء من الإجراءات التنفيذية اللازمة، والاستعانة بالمنظمة الدولية للهجرة لتقديم الدعم للمهاجرين خلال إقامتهم المؤقتة وتسهيل انتقالهم إلى وجهاتهم النهائية.

وبموجب الترتيبات المعلنة، لن يتجاوز عدد الأشخاص الذين تستقبلهم جامايكا 25 شخصاً كل أسبوعين، فيما أكدت الحكومة أن البرنامج لن يُموّل من الميزانية الجامايكية، وأن الأشخاص الذين لديهم سوابق جنائية لن يُسمح لهم بالعبور بموجب الاتفاق، كما ينص التفاهم على إمكانية تعليق البرنامج إذا تقدم عشرة مهاجرين بطلبات لجوء أو طلبات إنسانية للبقاء في البلاد.

وتأتي الخطوة في سياق توسع إدارة ترمب في استخدام ترتيبات مع دول ثالثة لنقل مهاجرين لا يحملون جنسية الدول المستقبلة، بدلاً من إعادتهم مباشرة إلى بلدانهم الأصلية، حيث شملت هذه السياسة دولاً في أفريقيا وأمريكا اللاتينية، من بينها ليبيريا وإسواتيني وباراغواي، وسط خلافات بشأن الأساس القانوني لهذه الإجراءات والضمانات المتاحة للأشخاص المرحّلين.

وتستند الإدارة الأمريكية إلى هذه الترتيبات في إطار تشديد إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة، بينما يثير نقل أشخاص إلى دول لا تربطهم بها بالضرورة صلات سابقة تساؤلات قانونية وإنسانية، خصوصاً بشأن حقهم في الاعتراض على وجهة الترحيل، وإمكانية تعرضهم للاضطهاد أو التعذيب إذا أُعيدوا لاحقاً إلى بلدانهم الأصلية.

وكانت المحكمة العليا الأمريكية قد سمحت، في 29 سبتمبر الماضي، للإدارة باستئناف عمليات الترحيل إلى دول ثالثة دون إخطار مسبق في الحالات التي تناولها النزاع القضائي، ووافقت على نظر القضية في وقت لاحق، حيث يتركز جانب أساسي من الخلاف على مدى التزام السلطات بالإجراءات القانونية الواجبة، وإتاحة الفرصة للمهاجرين لعرض مخاوفهم من التعرض للاضطهاد أو التعذيب قبل نقلهم إلى دولة أخرى.

وفي جامايكا، أثار الاتفاق انتقادات من شخصيات في المعارضة طالبت بمزيد من الشفافية بشأن بنوده وتداعياته الأمنية والاقتصادية، متسائلة عن أسباب عدم طرحه للنقاش العام بصورة أوسع. وفي المقابل، تؤكد الحكومة أن الترتيبات تقتصر على العبور المؤقت، وأنها وضعت ضوابط لتنظيم العملية بالتنسيق مع واشنطن والمنظمة الدولية للهجرة.