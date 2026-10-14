The first group of migrants from non-Jamaican nationalities arrived in Jamaica, having been transported from the United States, in a move that marks the implementation of a controversial bilateral agreement, part of the efforts of President Donald Trump's administration to expand deportation operations beyond U.S. borders.

The group included 22 migrants, among them seven women, all of whom are adults. They arrived on Tuesday afternoon at Norman Manley International Airport in the capital, Kingston, where their arrival procedures were completed quickly before being transported by a police-escorted bus to a location not disclosed by the authorities, while the media was not allowed access to them.

Jamaican authorities confirmed that the operation is part of arrangements aimed at ensuring the agreement is implemented in a "safe, organized, and legal" manner, noting that the presence of these migrants in the country falls under temporary transit procedures, in preparation for their return to their home countries or transfer to other receiving countries.

The arrival of the group represents the first practical application of a memorandum of understanding signed by Jamaica and the United States on June 10, following the completion of necessary implementation procedures, and utilizing the International Organization for Migration to provide support to the migrants during their temporary stay and facilitate their transition to their final destinations.

Under the announced arrangements, the number of individuals that Jamaica will receive will not exceed 25 people every two weeks, while the government confirmed that the program will not be funded from the Jamaican budget, and individuals with criminal records will not be allowed to transit under the agreement. The understanding also stipulates the possibility of suspending the program if ten migrants apply for asylum or humanitarian requests to remain in the country.

This step comes as part of Trump's administration's expansion of using arrangements with third countries to transfer migrants who do not hold the nationality of the receiving countries, rather than returning them directly to their home countries. This policy has included countries in Africa and Latin America, including Liberia, Eswatini, and Paraguay, amid disputes over the legal basis for these procedures and the guarantees available for deported individuals.

The U.S. administration relies on these arrangements as part of its efforts to tighten immigration law enforcement, while the transfer of individuals to countries with which they do not necessarily have prior connections raises legal and humanitarian questions, particularly regarding their right to contest their deportation destination and the possibility of facing persecution or torture if they are later returned to their home countries.

The U.S. Supreme Court had allowed, on September 29, the administration to resume deportations to third countries without prior notice in cases covered by the legal dispute, and agreed to hear the case later, where a key aspect of the disagreement focuses on the extent of authorities' adherence to due legal processes and providing migrants the opportunity to express their fears of persecution or torture before being transferred to another country.

In Jamaica, the agreement has faced criticism from opposition figures who have called for more transparency regarding its terms and its security and economic implications, questioning why it has not been subjected to broader public discussion. In contrast, the government asserts that the arrangements are limited to temporary transit and that it has established controls to regulate the process in coordination with Washington and the International Organization for Migration.