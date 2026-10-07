The Yemeni warplanes launched a series of airstrikes today (Wednesday), targeting weapon depots, military vehicles, and troop carriers belonging to the Houthi militia in the northern province of Marib and the western province of Al-Jawf.



Field sources confirmed that the warplanes of the Yemeni armed forces carried out five airstrikes on ballistic missile depots, a launch base, and camouflaged weapon hideouts in the Mas camp and its surroundings on the northern outskirts of Marib province.



It was reported that the operation targeted military vehicles and troop carriers at the Al-Jawf junction that were heading from the capital, Sana'a, to reinforce the Houthi fronts in Al-Jawf.



Other airstrikes targeted trenches and gatherings of the Houthis in the Al-Khasf and Al-Aqsha sites in the desert located between the provinces of Marib and Al-Jawf.



Intense battles are ongoing between the Yemeni armed forces and the Houthi militia in the Al-Waziyah district southwest of Taiz, coinciding with the advance of government forces and their control over several commanding heights.



The confrontations focused on the areas of Al-Mansurah, Al-Sharirah, and the vicinity of Mount Numan, following the control of the Al-Kafir mountains and strategic heights overlooking positions where the Houthi militia is stationed, while drone strikes targeted a militia site in Al-Waziyah.



In the Jabal Habashi district west of Taiz, the armed forces regained control over the areas of Yafras, Al-Kulaibah, Al-Qahaf, and Al-Nawazil, along with several commanding mountain heights, and carried out several ambushes targeting Houthi elements and vehicles, resulting in the deaths and injuries of dozens of militia members, seizing five military patrols, and destroying a vehicle that was used to target residential neighborhoods.



On the Al-Salou front southeast of Taiz, 12 members of the Houthi militia were killed and dozens were injured during intense clashes that followed the armed forces' response to a Houthi attack on their positions in the front.



The developments coincided with the Houthi militia sending military reinforcements to the southern and western fronts of Taiz, consisting of more than 30 military patrols loaded with personnel, heading towards the fronts of Al-Salou, Jabal Habashi, and Haifan.