شن الطيران الحربي اليمني سلسلة غارات، اليوم (الأربعاء)، استهدفت مخازن أسلحة وآليات عسكرية وناقلات جند للمليشيا الحوثية في شمال محافظة مأرب وغرب محافظة الجوف.


وأكدت مصادر ميدانية أن مقاتلات الطيران الحربي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية شنت خمس غارات على مخازن صواريخ باليستية وقاعدة للإطلاق ومخابئ أسلحة مموهة في معسكر ماس ومحيطه على الأطراف الشمالية لمحافظة مأرب.


وأفادت بأن العملية استهدفت في مفرق الجوف آليات عسكرية وناقلة جند كانت متجهة من العاصمة صنعاء لتعزيز جبهات الحوثيين في الجوف.


واستهدفت غارات أخرى خنادق وتجمعات للحوثيين في مواقع الخسف والأقشع في الصحراء الواقعة بين محافظتي مأرب والجوف.


وتدور معارك عنيفة بين القوات المسلحة اليمنية ومليشيا الحوثي في مديرية الوازعية جنوب غربي تعز، بالتزامن مع تقدم القوات الحكومية وسيطرتها على عدد من المرتفعات الحاكمة.


وتركزت المواجهات في مناطق المنصورة والشريرة ومحيط جبل نومان، عقب السيطرة على جبال الكافر ومرتفعات إستراتيجية تطل على مواقع تتمركز فيها ميليشيا الحوثي، فيما استهدف الطيران المسير موقعاً للميليشيا في الوازعية.


وفي مديرية جبل حبشي غرب تعز، استعادت القوات المسلحة السيطرة على مناطق يفرس والكلائبة والقحاف والنوازل، إلى جانب عدد من المرتفعات الجبلية الحاكمة، ونفذت عدة كمائن استهدفت عناصر وآليات حوثية، أسفرت عن مقتل وجرح العشرات من عناصر الميليشيا، واغتنام خمس دوريات عسكرية وتدمير عربة كانت تستخدم في استهداف الأحياء السكنية.


وفي جبهة الصلو جنوب شرقي تعز، قتل 12 عنصراً من مليشيا الحوثي وأصيب العشرات، خلال مواجهات عنيفة أعقبت تصدي القوات المسلحة لهجوم حوثي على مواقعها في الجبهة.


وتزامنت التطورات مع دفع مليشيا الحوثي بتعزيزات عسكرية إلى الجبهات الجنوبية والغربية لتعز، تضم أكثر من 30 دورية عسكرية محملة بالعناصر، باتجاه جبهات الصلو وجبل حبشي وحيفان.