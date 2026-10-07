تتجه الأنظار في فرنسا، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إلى المدارس الثانوية والجامعات، مع ترقب استمرار الاحتجاجات الطلابية وإغلاق عدد من المؤسسات التعليمية، غداة تعبئة واسعة شهدتها شوارع البلاد، فيما تواجه الحكومة ضغوطًا متزايدة لاحتواء الغضب الطلابي والاستجابة للمطالب المتعلقة بالتعليم.

ودعت نقابة طلاب المدارس الثانوية والاتحاد الطلابي إلى مواصلة إغلاق المدارس وتنظيم تظاهرات جديدة الخميس، فيما تحدث الاتحاد الطلابي عن الاستعداد لما وصفه بـ«الفعل الرابع» من الاحتجاجات في باريس ومدن فرنسية أخرى.

وطالبت رئيسة الاتحاد الوطني للنقابات الطلابية، سوزان نيدجام، الحكومة بـ«الإفراج» عن موازنة التعليم والتعليم العالي، معتبرة أن ذلك يمثل خطوة أساسية لتهدئة حالة الغضب المتصاعدة.

ومن المقرر أن تعقد مجموعة من النقابات مؤتمرًا صحفيًا صباح الأربعاء لعرض تفاصيل المرحلة القادمة من الحركة الاحتجاجية التي باتت تفرض نفسها على المشهد السياسي والاجتماعي في فرنسا.
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أكثر من 250 ألف متظاهر

وشهدت فرنسا، أمس (الثلاثاء)، موجة احتجاجات واسعة شارك فيها طلاب المدارس الثانوية وأولياء أمور ومدرسون، في أكبر أيام التحرك الطلابي منذ بدء الاحتجاجات، بينما وصف رئيس الوزراء سيباستيان لوكورنو التظاهرات بأنها من أعنف الاحتجاجات الطلابية التي تشهدها البلاد منذ عقود.

وامتدت المظاهرات إلى عشرات المدن الفرنسية، حيث استخدمت الشرطة الغاز المسيل للدموع وخراطيم المياه لتفريق مجموعات اشتبكت مع قوات الأمن على هامش المسيرات في باريس وستراسبورغ ورين وتولوز ومدن أخرى.

وقدرت وزارة الداخلية عدد المشاركين بأكثر من 250 ألف شخص في مختلف أنحاء البلاد، بينما رفع منظمو الاحتجاجات العدد إلى نحو 450 ألف مشارك.

وتأتي هذه الاحتجاجات في ظل حالة استياء اجتماعي وسياسي متزايدة في فرنسا، بالتزامن مع تصاعد شعبية الأحزاب الشعبوية على اليمين واليسار، قبل الانتخابات الرئاسية المقررة في ربيع العام القادم.
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مئات المصابين و488 موقوفًا

وقال لوكورنو أمام أعضاء البرلمان إن ما لا يقل عن 215 مراهقًا و85 من العاملين في المدارس أصيبوا حتى الآن خلال المواجهات، واصفًا الحصيلة بأنها «الأثقل منذ عقود» التي يتكبدها قطاع التعليم.

وأضاف مكتب رئيس الوزراء أن أكثر من 700 شرطي أصيبوا أيضًا خلال الاضطرابات، فيما أعلنت وزارة الداخلية اعتقال 488 شخصًا (الثلاثاء)، فيما أصيب 48 من أفراد قوات الأمن.

مطالب تتعلق بالمدارس والمدرسين

ويرفع الطلاب مجموعة من المطالب المرتبطة بأوضاع المؤسسات التعليمية، من بينها تردي حالة بعض المباني، واكتظاظ الفصول والجداول الدراسية، ونقص المدرسين البدلاء، إضافة إلى أوجه عدم المساواة المرتبطة بنظام «باركورساب» الخاص بالقبول في التعليم العالي.

وتراقب الحكومة عن كثب رد فعل طلاب المدارس الثانوية على استراتيجيتها الرامية إلى تهدئة الاحتجاجات عبر الحوار داخل المؤسسات التعليمية.

وتأتي هذه التحركات في وقت تواجه فيه الحكومة قيودًا مالية كبيرة، إلى جانب ضغوط متزايدة بشأن طريقة تعامل قوات الأمن مع الاحتجاجات، خصوصًا بعد تسجيل إصابات خطيرة بين عدد من طلاب المدارس منذ بداية الحركة.

وفي المقابل، مرت تظاهرات (الثلاثاء)، وفق الحصيلة الأولية، دون اضطرابات كبيرة أو إصابات خطيرة جديدة.
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الجامعات تدخل على خط الاحتجاجات

ولا تقتصر الأزمة على المدارس الثانوية، إذ امتدت تداعيات الحركة الاحتجاجية إلى قطاع التعليم العالي، وبحسب وزارة التعليم، شهد نحو 40% من مؤسسات التعليم العالي اضطرابات (الثلاثاء).

ومن المقرر أن يلتقي وزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي، فيليب باستيس، ممثلي المنظمات المهنية ثم ممثلي الطلاب (الأربعاء)، في محاولة لبحث التطورات واحتواء التوتر المتصاعد داخل الجامعات.

بومبارد: الاحتجاج يجب أن يكون «سلميًا وواسعًا وغير عنيف»

من جانبه، أشاد مانويل بومبارد، المنسق الوطني لحزب فرنسا الأبية، بما وصفه بـ«الحركة الجماهيرية» التي شهدتها البلاد (الثلاثاء)، حيث خرج مئات الآلاف إلى الشوارع ضمن الاحتجاجات المرتبطة بطلاب المدارس الثانوية.

وقال بومبارد، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، إن التظاهرات كانت «فرحة وسلمية وحازمة»، معربًا عن فخره بهذا الجيل من الطلاب.

ودعا الحكومة إلى الاستماع إلى مطالب المحتجين وتقديم «ردود سياسية تتناسب مع حجم الغضب» الذي تشهده البلاد، معلنًا دعمه لاستمرار التحركات وفق الأشكال التي يختارها الطلاب.

وشدد في الوقت نفسه على أن «العنف ليس مشروعًا»، مؤكدًا ضرورة أن تكون الحركة الاحتجاجية «سلمية وواسعة وغير عنيفة» حتى تتمكن من إيصال مطالبها.

كما دعا إلى استمرار الاحتجاجات بالوتيرة نفسها التي شهدتها تظاهرات (الثلاثاء)، معتبرًا أن مطالب الطلاب «عادلة ومشروعة»، ومطالبًا الحكومة بالاستجابة لها بدلًا من تحويل النقاش إلى سجالات سياسية.

مطالب بتوظيف عشرات الآلاف من المدرسين

وأعلن بومبارد دعمه لمطالب الطلاب، داعيًا إلى توظيف عشرات الآلاف من المدرسين الإضافيين، في وقت تعتزم فيه الحكومة إلغاء نحو 1600 وظيفة تعليمية العام القادم.

كما طالب بزيادة أعداد العاملين في مجال التربية والتعليم، ومساعدي الطلاب ذوي الإعاقة، والأخصائيين النفسيين المدرسيين والممرضين.

11 تحقيقًا في إصابات خطيرة

وبحسب التقارير الإعلامية الفرنسية، فتحت 11 تحقيقًا لدى المفتشية العامة للشرطة الوطنية الفرنسية (IGPN) بشأن أعمال عنف يُشتبه في ارتكابها من جانب الشرطة وأدت إلى إصابات خطيرة.

وفي المقابل، أكدت النيابة العامة الفرنسية أن السلطات القضائية تلقت بلاغات بشأن وقائع خطيرة تتعلق بأعمال عنف ضد الشرطة أو الدرك، والعاملين في قطاع التعليم والطلاب، إضافة إلى أعمال تخريب باستخدام وسائل خطرة.