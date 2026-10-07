تتجه الأنظار في فرنسا، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إلى المدارس الثانوية والجامعات، مع ترقب استمرار الاحتجاجات الطلابية وإغلاق عدد من المؤسسات التعليمية، غداة تعبئة واسعة شهدتها شوارع البلاد، فيما تواجه الحكومة ضغوطًا متزايدة لاحتواء الغضب الطلابي والاستجابة للمطالب المتعلقة بالتعليم.
ودعت نقابة طلاب المدارس الثانوية والاتحاد الطلابي إلى مواصلة إغلاق المدارس وتنظيم تظاهرات جديدة الخميس، فيما تحدث الاتحاد الطلابي عن الاستعداد لما وصفه بـ«الفعل الرابع» من الاحتجاجات في باريس ومدن فرنسية أخرى.
وطالبت رئيسة الاتحاد الوطني للنقابات الطلابية، سوزان نيدجام، الحكومة بـ«الإفراج» عن موازنة التعليم والتعليم العالي، معتبرة أن ذلك يمثل خطوة أساسية لتهدئة حالة الغضب المتصاعدة.
ومن المقرر أن تعقد مجموعة من النقابات مؤتمرًا صحفيًا صباح الأربعاء لعرض تفاصيل المرحلة القادمة من الحركة الاحتجاجية التي باتت تفرض نفسها على المشهد السياسي والاجتماعي في فرنسا.
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أكثر من 250 ألف متظاهر
وشهدت فرنسا، أمس (الثلاثاء)، موجة احتجاجات واسعة شارك فيها طلاب المدارس الثانوية وأولياء أمور ومدرسون، في أكبر أيام التحرك الطلابي منذ بدء الاحتجاجات، بينما وصف رئيس الوزراء سيباستيان لوكورنو التظاهرات بأنها من أعنف الاحتجاجات الطلابية التي تشهدها البلاد منذ عقود.
وامتدت المظاهرات إلى عشرات المدن الفرنسية، حيث استخدمت الشرطة الغاز المسيل للدموع وخراطيم المياه لتفريق مجموعات اشتبكت مع قوات الأمن على هامش المسيرات في باريس وستراسبورغ ورين وتولوز ومدن أخرى.
وقدرت وزارة الداخلية عدد المشاركين بأكثر من 250 ألف شخص في مختلف أنحاء البلاد، بينما رفع منظمو الاحتجاجات العدد إلى نحو 450 ألف مشارك.
وتأتي هذه الاحتجاجات في ظل حالة استياء اجتماعي وسياسي متزايدة في فرنسا، بالتزامن مع تصاعد شعبية الأحزاب الشعبوية على اليمين واليسار، قبل الانتخابات الرئاسية المقررة في ربيع العام القادم.
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مئات المصابين و488 موقوفًا
وقال لوكورنو أمام أعضاء البرلمان إن ما لا يقل عن 215 مراهقًا و85 من العاملين في المدارس أصيبوا حتى الآن خلال المواجهات، واصفًا الحصيلة بأنها «الأثقل منذ عقود» التي يتكبدها قطاع التعليم.
وأضاف مكتب رئيس الوزراء أن أكثر من 700 شرطي أصيبوا أيضًا خلال الاضطرابات، فيما أعلنت وزارة الداخلية اعتقال 488 شخصًا (الثلاثاء)، فيما أصيب 48 من أفراد قوات الأمن.
مطالب تتعلق بالمدارس والمدرسين
ويرفع الطلاب مجموعة من المطالب المرتبطة بأوضاع المؤسسات التعليمية، من بينها تردي حالة بعض المباني، واكتظاظ الفصول والجداول الدراسية، ونقص المدرسين البدلاء، إضافة إلى أوجه عدم المساواة المرتبطة بنظام «باركورساب» الخاص بالقبول في التعليم العالي.
وتراقب الحكومة عن كثب رد فعل طلاب المدارس الثانوية على استراتيجيتها الرامية إلى تهدئة الاحتجاجات عبر الحوار داخل المؤسسات التعليمية.
وتأتي هذه التحركات في وقت تواجه فيه الحكومة قيودًا مالية كبيرة، إلى جانب ضغوط متزايدة بشأن طريقة تعامل قوات الأمن مع الاحتجاجات، خصوصًا بعد تسجيل إصابات خطيرة بين عدد من طلاب المدارس منذ بداية الحركة.
وفي المقابل، مرت تظاهرات (الثلاثاء)، وفق الحصيلة الأولية، دون اضطرابات كبيرة أو إصابات خطيرة جديدة.
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الجامعات تدخل على خط الاحتجاجات
ولا تقتصر الأزمة على المدارس الثانوية، إذ امتدت تداعيات الحركة الاحتجاجية إلى قطاع التعليم العالي، وبحسب وزارة التعليم، شهد نحو 40% من مؤسسات التعليم العالي اضطرابات (الثلاثاء).
ومن المقرر أن يلتقي وزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي، فيليب باستيس، ممثلي المنظمات المهنية ثم ممثلي الطلاب (الأربعاء)، في محاولة لبحث التطورات واحتواء التوتر المتصاعد داخل الجامعات.
بومبارد: الاحتجاج يجب أن يكون «سلميًا وواسعًا وغير عنيف»
من جانبه، أشاد مانويل بومبارد، المنسق الوطني لحزب فرنسا الأبية، بما وصفه بـ«الحركة الجماهيرية» التي شهدتها البلاد (الثلاثاء)، حيث خرج مئات الآلاف إلى الشوارع ضمن الاحتجاجات المرتبطة بطلاب المدارس الثانوية.
وقال بومبارد، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، إن التظاهرات كانت «فرحة وسلمية وحازمة»، معربًا عن فخره بهذا الجيل من الطلاب.
ودعا الحكومة إلى الاستماع إلى مطالب المحتجين وتقديم «ردود سياسية تتناسب مع حجم الغضب» الذي تشهده البلاد، معلنًا دعمه لاستمرار التحركات وفق الأشكال التي يختارها الطلاب.
وشدد في الوقت نفسه على أن «العنف ليس مشروعًا»، مؤكدًا ضرورة أن تكون الحركة الاحتجاجية «سلمية وواسعة وغير عنيفة» حتى تتمكن من إيصال مطالبها.
كما دعا إلى استمرار الاحتجاجات بالوتيرة نفسها التي شهدتها تظاهرات (الثلاثاء)، معتبرًا أن مطالب الطلاب «عادلة ومشروعة»، ومطالبًا الحكومة بالاستجابة لها بدلًا من تحويل النقاش إلى سجالات سياسية.
مطالب بتوظيف عشرات الآلاف من المدرسين
وأعلن بومبارد دعمه لمطالب الطلاب، داعيًا إلى توظيف عشرات الآلاف من المدرسين الإضافيين، في وقت تعتزم فيه الحكومة إلغاء نحو 1600 وظيفة تعليمية العام القادم.
كما طالب بزيادة أعداد العاملين في مجال التربية والتعليم، ومساعدي الطلاب ذوي الإعاقة، والأخصائيين النفسيين المدرسيين والممرضين.
11 تحقيقًا في إصابات خطيرة
وبحسب التقارير الإعلامية الفرنسية، فتحت 11 تحقيقًا لدى المفتشية العامة للشرطة الوطنية الفرنسية (IGPN) بشأن أعمال عنف يُشتبه في ارتكابها من جانب الشرطة وأدت إلى إصابات خطيرة.
وفي المقابل، أكدت النيابة العامة الفرنسية أن السلطات القضائية تلقت بلاغات بشأن وقائع خطيرة تتعلق بأعمال عنف ضد الشرطة أو الدرك، والعاملين في قطاع التعليم والطلاب، إضافة إلى أعمال تخريب باستخدام وسائل خطرة.
All eyes in France are on high schools and universities today (Wednesday), as protests by students continue and several educational institutions remain closed, following a large mobilization that took place in the streets of the country. The government is facing increasing pressure to contain student anger and respond to demands related to education.
The high school student union and the student federation have called for the continued closure of schools and the organization of new demonstrations on Thursday, while the student federation spoke about preparations for what it described as the "fourth act" of protests in Paris and other French cities.
The president of the National Union of Student Unions, Suzanne Nedjam, urged the government to "release" the education and higher education budget, considering this a fundamental step to calm the rising anger.
A group of unions is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday morning to present details of the next phase of the protest movement that has become a significant presence in the political and social landscape of France.
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More than 250,000 demonstrators
France witnessed a wave of widespread protests yesterday (Tuesday), involving high school students, parents, and teachers, marking the largest day of student mobilization since the protests began. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu described the demonstrations as among the most intense student protests the country has seen in decades.
The protests extended to dozens of French cities, where police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse groups that clashed with security forces on the sidelines of marches in Paris, Strasbourg, Rennes, Toulouse, and other cities.
The Ministry of the Interior estimated the number of participants at more than 250,000 across the country, while protest organizers raised the number to about 450,000 participants.
These protests come amid increasing social and political discontent in France, coinciding with the rising popularity of populist parties on both the right and left, ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for next spring.
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Hundreds injured and 488 arrested
Lecornu told members of parliament that at least 215 teenagers and 85 school staff have been injured so far during the clashes, describing the toll as "the heaviest in decades" that the education sector has endured.
The Prime Minister's office added that more than 700 police officers were also injured during the unrest, while the Ministry of the Interior announced the arrest of 488 individuals (on Tuesday), with 48 members of the security forces injured.
Demands related to schools and teachers
Students are raising a set of demands related to the conditions of educational institutions, including the deteriorating state of some buildings, overcrowded classrooms and schedules, a shortage of substitute teachers, in addition to inequalities related to the "Parcoursup" system for higher education admissions.
The government is closely monitoring the reaction of high school students to its strategy aimed at calming the protests through dialogue within educational institutions.
These movements come at a time when the government is facing significant financial constraints, alongside increasing pressure regarding the way security forces are handling the protests, especially after serious injuries were recorded among several students since the beginning of the movement.
In contrast, the protests on Tuesday, according to initial reports, occurred without major disturbances or new serious injuries.
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Universities join the protests
The crisis is not limited to high schools, as the repercussions of the protest movement have extended to the higher education sector. According to the Ministry of Education, about 40% of higher education institutions experienced disruptions (on Tuesday).
The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Philippe Bastien, is scheduled to meet with representatives of professional organizations and then with student representatives (on Wednesday) in an attempt to discuss developments and contain the rising tension within universities.
Bombard: Protests must be "peaceful, broad, and non-violent"
Manuel Bombard, the national coordinator of the France Unbowed party, praised what he described as the "mass movement" that took place in the country (on Tuesday), where hundreds of thousands took to the streets in protests related to high school students.
Bombard stated in television remarks that the demonstrations were "joyful, peaceful, and determined," expressing pride in this generation of students.
He called on the government to listen to the protesters' demands and provide "political responses commensurate with the scale of the anger" that the country is experiencing, announcing his support for the continuation of movements in the forms chosen by the students.
At the same time, he emphasized that "violence is not acceptable," affirming the necessity for the protest movement to be "peaceful, broad, and non-violent" in order to convey its demands.
He also called for the protests to continue at the same pace as the demonstrations on Tuesday, considering the students' demands "just and legitimate," and urging the government to respond to them instead of turning the discussion into political disputes.
Demands for hiring tens of thousands of teachers
Bombard announced his support for the students' demands, calling for the hiring of tens of thousands of additional teachers, at a time when the government plans to eliminate about 1,600 teaching positions next year.
He also called for increasing the number of staff in education, assistants for students with disabilities, school psychologists, and nurses.
11 investigations into serious injuries
According to French media reports, 11 investigations have been opened by the General Inspectorate of the French National Police (IGPN) regarding acts of violence allegedly committed by the police that resulted in serious injuries.
In contrast, the French public prosecutor confirmed that judicial authorities had received reports concerning serious incidents related to violence against police or gendarmes, education sector workers, and students, in addition to acts of vandalism using dangerous means.