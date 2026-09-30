هددت روسيا اليوم (الأربعاء)، باستخدام الأسلحة النووية لحماية مقاطعة كالينينغراد من العزل.

وقالت سفارة موسكو لدى أيرلندا في بيان: «ظهرت معلومات تفيد بأن حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) يعِد لفرض حصار جوي وبحري على مدينة كالينينغراد ومقاطعتها، وهذا ليس ضرباً من الخيال، بل مسألة تثير قلقاً بالغاً لدى روسيا»، موضحة أن النخبة السياسية الأوروبية، بتهورها وقصر نظرها، تلعب بالنار.


وأضافت: «ينبغي ألا يساور أحد أدنى شك في أن روسيا ستكون مستعدة لاستخدام ترسانتها بأكملها، بما فيها السلاح النووي، دفاعاً عن أراضيها إذا حاولت دول الناتو عزل مقاطعة كالينينغراد عن بقية أراضي البلاد». وأشارت إلى أنه «في ظل سيناريو كهذا، يرتفع خطر وقوع مواجهة مسلحة، مع احتمال أن توجه روسيا ضربات استباقية إلى مراكز صنع القرار في دول الحلف منذ المراحل الأولى للنزاع»، مؤكدة أن المسألة بالغة الخطورة وعلى الأوروبيين التعامل معها على هذا الأساس.


من جهة أخرى، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية، اليوم، السيطرة على ثلاث بلدات والتقدم على محاور عدة في منطقة العملية العسكرية الخاصة، موضحة أن البلدات التي سيطرت عليها «شابيلنوي في مقاطعة خاركوف وتولستودوبوفو في مقاطعة سومي ويغوروفكا في مقاطعة زابوروجيه». وذكرت أن خسائر أوكرانيا بلغت أكثر من 200 جندي، إضافة إلى تدمير مركبة قتالية مدرعة من طراز «هامفي» أمريكية الصنع، و13 مركبة، وثلاث قطع مدفعية ميدانية، ومحطة للحرب الإلكترونية من طراز «أنكلاف».