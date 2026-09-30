هددت روسيا اليوم (الأربعاء)، باستخدام الأسلحة النووية لحماية مقاطعة كالينينغراد من العزل.
وقالت سفارة موسكو لدى أيرلندا في بيان: «ظهرت معلومات تفيد بأن حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) يعِد لفرض حصار جوي وبحري على مدينة كالينينغراد ومقاطعتها، وهذا ليس ضرباً من الخيال، بل مسألة تثير قلقاً بالغاً لدى روسيا»، موضحة أن النخبة السياسية الأوروبية، بتهورها وقصر نظرها، تلعب بالنار.
وأضافت: «ينبغي ألا يساور أحد أدنى شك في أن روسيا ستكون مستعدة لاستخدام ترسانتها بأكملها، بما فيها السلاح النووي، دفاعاً عن أراضيها إذا حاولت دول الناتو عزل مقاطعة كالينينغراد عن بقية أراضي البلاد». وأشارت إلى أنه «في ظل سيناريو كهذا، يرتفع خطر وقوع مواجهة مسلحة، مع احتمال أن توجه روسيا ضربات استباقية إلى مراكز صنع القرار في دول الحلف منذ المراحل الأولى للنزاع»، مؤكدة أن المسألة بالغة الخطورة وعلى الأوروبيين التعامل معها على هذا الأساس.
من جهة أخرى، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية، اليوم، السيطرة على ثلاث بلدات والتقدم على محاور عدة في منطقة العملية العسكرية الخاصة، موضحة أن البلدات التي سيطرت عليها «شابيلنوي في مقاطعة خاركوف وتولستودوبوفو في مقاطعة سومي ويغوروفكا في مقاطعة زابوروجيه». وذكرت أن خسائر أوكرانيا بلغت أكثر من 200 جندي، إضافة إلى تدمير مركبة قتالية مدرعة من طراز «هامفي» أمريكية الصنع، و13 مركبة، وثلاث قطع مدفعية ميدانية، ومحطة للحرب الإلكترونية من طراز «أنكلاف».
Russia threatened today (Wednesday) to use nuclear weapons to protect the Kaliningrad region from isolation.
The Moscow embassy in Ireland stated: "Information has emerged indicating that NATO is preparing to impose an air and sea blockade on the city of Kaliningrad and its region, and this is not a figment of the imagination, but a matter of great concern to Russia," explaining that the European political elite, with their recklessness and shortsightedness, are playing with fire.
It added: "No one should have the slightest doubt that Russia will be ready to use its entire arsenal, including nuclear weapons, in defense of its territory if NATO countries attempt to isolate the Kaliningrad region from the rest of the country." It noted that "in such a scenario, the risk of armed confrontation increases, with the possibility that Russia may launch preemptive strikes on decision-making centers in NATO countries from the early stages of the conflict," emphasizing that this matter is extremely serious and Europeans should address it accordingly.
On another note, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced today the control of three towns and advances on several fronts in the area of the special military operation, clarifying that the towns under its control are "Shapilnoye in Kharkiv region, Tolstodubovo in Sumy region, and Yegorovka in Zaporizhia region." It mentioned that Ukrainian losses exceeded 200 soldiers, in addition to the destruction of an American-made "Humvee" armored combat vehicle, 13 vehicles, three field artillery pieces, and an "Anklav" electronic warfare station.