Russia threatened today (Wednesday) to use nuclear weapons to protect the Kaliningrad region from isolation.

The Moscow embassy in Ireland stated: "Information has emerged indicating that NATO is preparing to impose an air and sea blockade on the city of Kaliningrad and its region, and this is not a figment of the imagination, but a matter of great concern to Russia," explaining that the European political elite, with their recklessness and shortsightedness, are playing with fire.



It added: "No one should have the slightest doubt that Russia will be ready to use its entire arsenal, including nuclear weapons, in defense of its territory if NATO countries attempt to isolate the Kaliningrad region from the rest of the country." It noted that "in such a scenario, the risk of armed confrontation increases, with the possibility that Russia may launch preemptive strikes on decision-making centers in NATO countries from the early stages of the conflict," emphasizing that this matter is extremely serious and Europeans should address it accordingly.



On another note, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced today the control of three towns and advances on several fronts in the area of the special military operation, clarifying that the towns under its control are "Shapilnoye in Kharkiv region, Tolstodubovo in Sumy region, and Yegorovka in Zaporizhia region." It mentioned that Ukrainian losses exceeded 200 soldiers, in addition to the destruction of an American-made "Humvee" armored combat vehicle, 13 vehicles, three field artillery pieces, and an "Anklav" electronic warfare station.