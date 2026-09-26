أعلنت خدمة الطوارئ في باكستان، اليوم (السبت)، مقتل 11 شخصاً وإصابة 32 آخرين، في انفجار وقع بمدينة ديرا إسماعيل خان بإقليم خيبر بختونخوا شمال غربي البلاد، فيما أعلنت حركة طالبان باكستان مسؤوليتها عن الهجوم.

وأفادت الهيئة بأن فرق الإنقاذ باشرت عمليات الإغاثة في موقع الانفجار، بمشاركة سيارة إطفاء وأكثر من 25 من عناصرها، فيما جرى نقل المصابين إلى المستشفيات لتلقي العلاج.

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ونقلت صحف باكستانية عن الشرطة أن الهجوم الإرهابي وقع عند نقطة تفتيش أمنية في منطقة درازندة التابعة لديرا إسماعيل خان، موضحة أن سيارة مفخخة يقودها انتحاري صدمت نقطة التفتيش، ما أدى إلى انفجارها وسقوط قتلى وجرحى وتدمير مبنى النقطة بالكامل.

وأشارت الشرطة إلى أن عدداً من الأشخاص كانوا موجودين في النقطة لحظة وقوع الانفجار، مبينة أن القتلى بينهم مدنيون ورجال شرطة وموظفون في إدارة الإيرادات.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام باكستانية أن فرق الدفاع المدني والإسعاف وصلت إلى موقع الانفجار، ونقلت المصابين إلى المستشفيات، فيما تتواصل عمليات الإنقاذ والإغاثة، وسط توقعات بصدور تحديثات جديدة بشأن حصيلة الضحايا.

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ولم تكشف السلطات الباكستانية حتى الآن عن الجهة المسؤولة عن الهجوم.

ويعد إقليم خيبر بختونخوا من أكثر الأقاليم الباكستانية تعرضاً للحوادث الأمنية، وشهد خلال السنوات الماضية تصاعداً في الهجمات وأعمال العنف.