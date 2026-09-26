The emergency service in Pakistan announced today (Saturday) that 11 people were killed and 32 others injured in an explosion that occurred in the city of Dera Ismail Khan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest of the country.



The agency reported that rescue teams began relief operations at the explosion site, with the participation of a fire truck and more than 25 of its personnel, while the injured were transported to hospitals for treatment.

الإسعاف في موقع الانفجار



Pakistani newspapers quoted the police as saying that the terrorist attack occurred at a security checkpoint in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan, explaining that a car bomb driven by a suicide bomber crashed into the checkpoint, leading to its explosion and resulting in casualties and the complete destruction of the checkpoint building.



The police indicated that a number of people were present at the checkpoint at the moment of the explosion, noting that the dead included civilians, police officers, and employees of the revenue department.



Pakistani media reported that civil defense and ambulance teams arrived at the explosion site and transported the injured to hospitals, while rescue and relief operations continue, amid expectations of new updates regarding the casualty toll.

ضحايا الانفجار



The Pakistani authorities have not yet disclosed the group responsible for the attack.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is one of the most affected regions in Pakistan when it comes to security incidents, and it has witnessed an increase in attacks and acts of violence in recent years.