لم تكن الكلمات وحدها حاضرة في استقبال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب نظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ في واشنطن؛ فالمشهد الذي جمع الزعيمين أمام عدسات المصورين حمل سلسلة من التفاصيل البصرية التي سرعان ما جذبت اهتمام المتابعين، من المصافحة الأولى إلى طريقة الوقوف والابتسامات وتبادل التحية.

ووصل شي جين بينغ إلى واشنطن، الأربعاء، في زيارة دولة، وكان في استقباله ترمب شخصيًا في قاعدة (جويْنت بيس أندروز)، في خطوة غير معتادة في استقبال الرؤساء الأجانب، قبل أن ينتقل الزعيمان إلى مراسم الاستقبال الرسمية.

وبمجرد ظهور الرئيسين معًا، تحولت الصور ومقاطع الفيديو إلى مادة واسعة التداول، خصوصًا تلك التي أظهرت وقوفهما متجاورين أمام الكاميرات، وتبادلهما المصافحة والتحية، إلى جانب تعبيرات الوجه وحركة الأيدي والمسافة بينهما خلال لحظات مختلفة من المراسم.

وتحظى مثل هذه التفاصيل عادةً باهتمام خاص في اللقاءات السياسية رفيعة المستوى، إذ ينظر المهتمون بلغة الجسد إلى مجموعة من العناصر مجتمعة، مثل اتجاه الجسم، طريقة الوقوف، التواصل البصري، الإيماءات، وتغيُّر تعبيرات الوجه. لكن قراءة هذه العلامات لا تكفي وحدها لتحديد مشاعر الشخص أو نواياه، خصوصًا في المناسبات الرسمية التي تفرض قواعد بروتوكولية واضحة على المشاركين.

وكانت مراسم استقبال شي في قاعدة أندروز حافلة بالمظاهر الرسمية، فيما واصلت الكاميرات رصد تفاصيل اللقاء منذ لحظة نزول الرئيس الصيني من طائرته حتى انتهاء مراسم الاستقبال. كما لفتت التحليقات العسكرية المصاحبة للمراسم الأنظار، لتضيف إلى المشهد بعدًا بصريًا آخر.

وتتواصل زيارة شي إلى واشنطن وسط ملفات سياسية واقتصادية حساسة بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، بينما حرصت مراسم الاستقبال على إظهار الطابع الرسمي للدولة المضيفة. وأعلنت الرئاسة الأمريكية أن مراسم الاستقبال الرسمية في البيت الأبيض تشمل مشاركة مئات العسكريين وعروضًا موسيقية وعسكرية وتحليقًا لطائرات أمريكية.

وهكذا، بين مصافحة أمام الكاميرات وابتسامة عابرة ووضعية وقوف محسوبة بحكم البروتوكول، قدم لقاء ترمب وشي مشهدًا بصريًا غنيًا بالتفاصيل، جعل لغة الجسد حاضرة بقوة إلى جانب الكلمات، من دون أن تكون تلك الإشارات وحدها كافية لقراءة ما يدور خلف الأبواب المغلقة.