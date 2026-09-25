The words were not the only thing present when U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Washington; the scene that brought the two leaders together in front of the cameras carried a series of visual details that quickly captured the attention of observers, from the first handshake to their standing positions, smiles, and exchanged greetings.

Xi Jinping arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a state visit, and Trump personally welcomed him at Joint Base Andrews, an unusual step in receiving foreign presidents, before the two leaders moved on to the official reception ceremony.

As soon as the two presidents appeared together, the photos and videos turned into widely circulated material, especially those showing them standing side by side in front of the cameras, exchanging handshakes and greetings, along with facial expressions, hand movements, and the distance between them during different moments of the ceremony.

Such details usually attract special attention in high-level political meetings, as those interested in body language look at a combination of elements, such as body orientation, standing posture, eye contact, gestures, and changes in facial expressions. However, reading these signs alone is not sufficient to determine a person's feelings or intentions, especially in official events that impose clear protocol rules on the participants.

The reception ceremony for Xi at Andrews was filled with official displays, while cameras continued to capture the details of the meeting from the moment the Chinese president stepped off his plane until the reception ceremony concluded. The accompanying military flyovers also drew attention, adding another visual dimension to the scene.

Xi's visit to Washington continues amid sensitive political and economic issues between the United States and China, while the reception ceremony aimed to showcase the formal nature of the host country. The U.S. presidency announced that the official reception at the White House would include the participation of hundreds of military personnel, musical and military performances, and flyovers of American aircraft.

Thus, between a handshake in front of the cameras, a fleeting smile, and a carefully calculated standing position dictated by protocol, the meeting between Trump and Xi presented a visually rich scene filled with details, making body language strongly present alongside the words, without those signals alone being enough to read what is happening behind closed doors.

