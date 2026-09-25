The Kuwaiti "Azraq," the day before yesterday on Wednesday, had a date with luck, and with the prayers of his parents, he miraculously escaped a heavy and historic defeat against the Saudi Green team, whose stars dominated the field, wasted countless opportunities, and the reason was that they were "gentlemen"! In appreciation of a very dear guest, they did not want to be "harsh" on the opening day, so they treated him with utmost "tenderness," content with a solitary goal scored by the player "Himam," the star of the Gulf derby.



- The evidence of this tenderness and gentlemanliness, as I saw, was presented by Abdullah Al-Hamdan, who seemed in this match as if he entered the game with shaky confidence, becoming a case study for a player struggling with confusion in front of the goal.



Even the clear opportunity he had to score a goal, he "fumbled" in dealing with it, finding his feet in confusion and hesitation, with each foot asking the other: "What does he want from us?!"



- As for the second character on the field, who was very "tender" towards the Kuwaiti team, it was the "kind" coach Donis, who should know and realize that his authority on the pitch begins with his appearance, especially if he is the technical director of a team referred to as the "national team." There is a difference between a club coach and a national team coach. It is true that the weather was hot and the humidity high, but his appearance at times makes you feel as if he is going out for a stroll on the corniche!



- I can almost hear dissenting voices asking me to focus on his work, a view I agree with, and what I have raised is merely a perspective that could be right or wrong, which crossed my mind, and perhaps it was just a desire to "vent my frustration"; because, frankly, he "messed up" in choosing the lineup, and he might be excused after "messing up" with Musab Al-Juwair, confusing his thoughts and papers, as well as "messing up" the timing of the substitutions, where he was very late.



- He also "messed up" in substituting the player Saleh Abu Al-Shamat; it was supposed that from the beginning of the second half, he would replace the one with "feet tangled in each other," Abdullah Al-Hamdan, and bring in Firas Al-Buraikan or Sultan Mandash, but as I mentioned earlier, he was enamored with "Hamoudah's tenderness"!



- In any case, I had to mention these negatives that touched upon the vibrant football atmosphere between the Saudi and Kuwaiti teams, where I tried to lighten the tone of my sarcastic pen, while at the same time appreciating first the "Azraq" team, which played according to the available capabilities, even though we hope it returns to being: "terrifying" and entertaining.



- And speaking of the Green stars, who, to be fair, also deserve appreciation; they exerted great effort despite the hot and humid conditions, and they were truly "men" on the field, not holding back, with their fighting spirit evident in their performance, their pride in their national team clear, and their desire to change the image towards a generation of players that has become "different."



- A final whisper:



With all that has been said, there remain observations that cannot be ignored, including a coach whose focus is on possession, even at the expense of killing the enjoyment, in addition to a player I have defended fiercely, and others have as well, yet his lack of self-confidence has become, in my opinion, a problem that deserves addressing, hoping he overcomes it, so we can see him as an outstanding player, whose beautiful goals are pointed out with admiration, instead of having his feet in every opportunity asking each other: "What does he want from us?!"