«الأزيرق» الكويتي، أول أمس الأربعاء، كان له مع الحظ موعد، وبدعاء الوالدين نجا بأعجوبة من هزيمة ثقيلة وتاريخية أمام الأخضر السعودي، الذي صال نجومه وجالوا، وتسيّدوا الملعب، وأهدروا الفرص بالكوم، والسبب أنهم كانوا «جدعان»! تقديراً لضيف عزيز جداً، لم يرغبوا في يوم الافتتاح أن يكونوا «قاسين» عليه، فتعاملوا معه بمنتهى «الحنية»، مكتفين بهدف يتيم أحرزه اللاعب «الهمام» همام، نجم الديربي الخليجي.


- والدليل على هذه الحنية والجدعنة، كما رأيت، ما قدّمه عبدالله الحمدان، الذي بدا في هذه المواجهة وكأنه دخل المباراة وثقته في نفسه مهزوزة، فكان صورة تُدرّس للاعب الذي يعاني من الارتباك أمام المرمى.


حتى الفرصة المحققة التي كان بإمكانه أن يسجل منها هدفاً، «يتلخبط» في التعامل معها، وتجد قدميه في حيرة وتردد، وكل قدم تسأل الأخرى: «هذا عاوز مننا إيه؟!».


- أما ثاني شخصية كانت في الملعب، وكانت جداً «حنينة» على المنتخب الكويتي، فهو المدرب «العطوف» دونيس الذي يجب أن يعلم ويدرك أن هيبته في المستطيل الأخضر تبدأ من هندامه، خاصة إذا كان مديراً فنياً لفريق يُطلق عليه مسمى «المنتخب»، فهناك فرق بين مدرب نادٍ ومدرب منتخب. صحيح أن الجو كان حاراً والرطوبة عالية، لكن ظهوره أحياناً يجعلك تشعر وكأنه رايح «يتفسح» على الكورنيش!


- أكاد أسمع أصواتاً معترضة تطلب مني التركيز على عمله، وهو رأي أتفق معهم فيه، وما طرحته ما هو إلا وجهة نظر قابلة للخطأ والصواب، خطرت في ذهني، وربما كانت مجرد رغبة في «أفش غلي»؛ ذلك أنه، بصراحة، «خبّص» في اختيار التشكيلة، وقد يكون معذوراً بعدما «خبّص» مصعب الجوير، ولخبط فكره وأوراقه، كما أنه «خبّص» في توقيت إجراء التغييرات، حيث تأخر كثيراً.


- «خبّص» أيضاً في تغيير اللاعب صالح أبو الشامات، كان من المفترض، من بداية الشوط الثاني، إخراج صاحب «الأقدام المتداخلة في بعضها البعض» عبدالله الحمدان، وإشراك فراس البريكان أو سلطان مندش، إلا أنه، كما ذكرت آنفاً، كان معجباً بـ«حنية حمودة»!


- على كل حال، كان لابد لي من ذكر هذه السلبيات التي لامست من خلالها أجواءً كروية صاخبة كانت بين المنتخبين السعودي والكويتي، حاولت فيها أن أستخف دم قلمي الساخر، وفي ذات الوقت مقدّراً أولاً منتخب «الأزيرق»، الذي لعب وفق الإمكانات المتاحة، وإن كنا نأمل أن يعود كما كان: «مرعباً» وممتعاً.


- والشيء بالشيء يُذكر تجاه نجوم الأخضر الذين، والحق يقال، يستحقون هم أيضاً التقدير؛ فقد بذلوا جهداً كبيراً رغم الأجواء الحارة والرطبة، وكانوا بصدق «رجالاً» في الملعب، ولم يقصروا، كانت الروح القتالية ظاهرة على أدائهم، وغيرتهم على منتخب وطنهم واضحة، ورغبتهم في تغيير الصورة نحو جيل من اللاعبين بات «مختلفاً».


- همسة أخيرة:


ومع كل ما سبق، تبقى هناك ملاحظات لا يمكن تجاهلها، من بينها مدرب همه الاستحواذ، ولو كان ذلك على حساب قتل المتعة، إضافة إلى لاعب «ياما وياما» دافعت عنه، ودافع عنه غيري بضراوة، إلا أن ضعف ثقته في نفسه بات، في رأيي، مشكلة تستحق المعالجة، متمنياً أن يتغلب عليها، حتى نراه لاعباً متميّزاً، يُشار إلى أهدافه الجميلة بالبنان، بدلاً من أن تظل قدماه في كل فرصة تسألان بعضهما: «هذا عاوز مننا إيه؟!».