أكد وزير النقل المصري، الفريق مهندس كامل الوزير، أن العلاقات المصرية السعودية تشهد تعاوناً واسعاً في قطاع النقل والممرات اللوجستية، مشيراً إلى أهمية مواصلة تطوير الشراكة بين البلدين بما يخدم حركة التجارة الإقليمية والدولية.

جاء ذلك خلال زيارة الوزير المصري، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مقر سفارة المملكة في القاهرة، حيث قدم التهنئة إلى السفير صالح بن عيد الحصيني، بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي، ونقل إليه تهنئة الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي ورئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان والشعب السعودي، متمنياً للمملكة دوام التقدم والازدهار.

كامل الوزير: مصر والسعودية «دائماً معاً»

وبحسب بيان رسمي، صدر عن وزارة النقل، قال الوزير، إن العلاقات المصرية السعودية تمثل نموذجاً للعلاقات الأخوية والإستراتيجية، مستندة إلى روابط تاريخية ومصالح مشتركة، مشيراً إلى أن الزيارة الأخيرة لولي العهد إلى مصر ولقاءه بالرئيس السيسي عكسا عمق العلاقات بين البلدين، وما تحظى به من دعم ورعاية من قيادتيهما.

وأضاف أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب البناء على ما تحقق من تعاون، وفتح آفاق جديدة للشراكة الاقتصادية والاستثمارية والتجارية، وتعظيم الاستفادة من الإمكانات المتاحة لدى البلدين.

وأشار إلى أهمية مجلس التنسيق الأعلى المصري السعودي باعتباره إطاراً مؤسسياً لتنسيق الجهود ودفع التعاون الثنائي إلى مستويات أوسع.

تعاون سعودي مصري في الممرات اللوجستية

وأوضح الوزير أن قطاع النقل يشهد تعاوناً كبيراً بين البلدين، خاصة في مجال الممرات اللوجستية، لافتاً إلى أهمية ممر التجارة العربي الجنوبي الذي يربط أوروبا ودول الخليج عبر الأراضي المصرية، وصولاً إلى ميناء سفاجا، ثم إلى ميناء نيوم في المملكة، ومنه إلى باقي دول الخليج.

وأشار إلى أن مصر تعمل على تنفيذ 8 ممرات لوجستية دولية تنموية متكاملة تربط موانئ البحرين الأحمر والمتوسط ومحور قناة السويس بالموانئ الجافة والمناطق الصناعية والزراعية والتعدينية، من خلال شبكة متطورة من السكك الحديدية والقطار الكهربائي السريع والطرق السريعة.

وأكد أن هذه المشاريع تستهدف توفير مسارات أكثر كفاءة لنقل البضائع، وخفض زمن التداول والتكلفة، وتعزيز تنافسية الاقتصاد المصري، إلى جانب دعم الربط التجاري بين الخليج والمشرق العربي وأفريقيا وأوروبا وآسيا.

مصر شريك استراتيجي ومحوري

من جانبه، أعرب السفير صالح بن عيد الحصيني عن تقديره للتهنئة، مؤكداً أن العلاقات المصرية السعودية تمثل نموذجاً راسخاً للأخوة والتعاون والتكامل بين البلدين، وتحظى بدعم ورعاية قيادتي البلدين.

وأكد السفير أهمية تعزيز التعاون مع مصر باعتبارها شريكاً استراتيجياً ومحورياً للمملكة، مشيراً إلى وجود فرص واعدة لتوسيع التعاون الاقتصادي والاستثماري والتجاري، والاستفادة من الإمكانات التي يمتلكها البلدان بما يدعم التنمية ويحقق المصالح المشتركة للشعبين.