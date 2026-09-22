The Egyptian Minister of Transport, Engineer Kamel El-Wazir, confirmed that Egyptian-Saudi relations are witnessing extensive cooperation in the transport sector and logistics corridors, emphasizing the importance of continuing to develop the partnership between the two countries to serve regional and international trade.

This came during the Egyptian minister's visit today (Tuesday) to the Saudi embassy in Cairo, where he congratulated Ambassador Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini on the occasion of Saudi National Day, and conveyed the congratulations of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people, wishing the Kingdom continued progress and prosperity.

Kamel El-Wazir: Egypt and Saudi Arabia are "Always Together"

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Transport, the minister stated that Egyptian-Saudi relations represent a model of brotherly and strategic relations, based on historical ties and common interests, noting that the recent visit of the Crown Prince to Egypt and his meeting with President El-Sisi reflected the depth of relations between the two countries and the support and care they receive from their leaderships.

He added that the upcoming phase requires building on the achieved cooperation and opening new horizons for economic, investment, and trade partnership, maximizing the benefits from the available potentials of both countries.

He pointed out the importance of the Egyptian-Saudi Higher Coordination Council as an institutional framework for coordinating efforts and pushing bilateral cooperation to broader levels.

Saudi-Egyptian Cooperation in Logistics Corridors

The minister explained that the transport sector is witnessing significant cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of logistics corridors, highlighting the importance of the Southern Arab Trade Corridor that connects Europe and the Gulf countries through Egyptian territory, reaching the port of Safaga, then to the Neom port in the Kingdom, and from there to the rest of the Gulf countries.

He noted that Egypt is working on implementing 8 integrated international development logistics corridors that connect the ports of the Red Sea and the Mediterranean and the Suez Canal axis with dry ports and industrial, agricultural, and mining areas, through an advanced network of railways, high-speed electric trains, and highways.

He affirmed that these projects aim to provide more efficient routes for transporting goods, reduce handling time and costs, and enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy, in addition to supporting commercial connectivity between the Gulf, the Arab Mashreq, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Egypt as a Strategic and Central Partner

For his part, Ambassador Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini expressed his appreciation for the congratulations, affirming that Egyptian-Saudi relations represent a solid model of brotherhood, cooperation, and integration between the two countries, enjoying the support and care of the leaderships of both nations.

The ambassador emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation with Egypt as a strategic and central partner for the Kingdom, pointing out the promising opportunities to expand economic, investment, and trade cooperation, and to benefit from the potentials that both countries possess to support development and achieve the common interests of both peoples.