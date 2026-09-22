أكد وزير النقل المصري، الفريق مهندس كامل الوزير، أن العلاقات المصرية السعودية تشهد تعاوناً واسعاً في قطاع النقل والممرات اللوجستية، مشيراً إلى أهمية مواصلة تطوير الشراكة بين البلدين بما يخدم حركة التجارة الإقليمية والدولية.
جاء ذلك خلال زيارة الوزير المصري، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مقر سفارة المملكة في القاهرة، حيث قدم التهنئة إلى السفير صالح بن عيد الحصيني، بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي، ونقل إليه تهنئة الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي ورئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان والشعب السعودي، متمنياً للمملكة دوام التقدم والازدهار.
كامل الوزير: مصر والسعودية «دائماً معاً»
وبحسب بيان رسمي، صدر عن وزارة النقل، قال الوزير، إن العلاقات المصرية السعودية تمثل نموذجاً للعلاقات الأخوية والإستراتيجية، مستندة إلى روابط تاريخية ومصالح مشتركة، مشيراً إلى أن الزيارة الأخيرة لولي العهد إلى مصر ولقاءه بالرئيس السيسي عكسا عمق العلاقات بين البلدين، وما تحظى به من دعم ورعاية من قيادتيهما.
وأضاف أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب البناء على ما تحقق من تعاون، وفتح آفاق جديدة للشراكة الاقتصادية والاستثمارية والتجارية، وتعظيم الاستفادة من الإمكانات المتاحة لدى البلدين.
وأشار إلى أهمية مجلس التنسيق الأعلى المصري السعودي باعتباره إطاراً مؤسسياً لتنسيق الجهود ودفع التعاون الثنائي إلى مستويات أوسع.
تعاون سعودي مصري في الممرات اللوجستية
وأوضح الوزير أن قطاع النقل يشهد تعاوناً كبيراً بين البلدين، خاصة في مجال الممرات اللوجستية، لافتاً إلى أهمية ممر التجارة العربي الجنوبي الذي يربط أوروبا ودول الخليج عبر الأراضي المصرية، وصولاً إلى ميناء سفاجا، ثم إلى ميناء نيوم في المملكة، ومنه إلى باقي دول الخليج.
وأشار إلى أن مصر تعمل على تنفيذ 8 ممرات لوجستية دولية تنموية متكاملة تربط موانئ البحرين الأحمر والمتوسط ومحور قناة السويس بالموانئ الجافة والمناطق الصناعية والزراعية والتعدينية، من خلال شبكة متطورة من السكك الحديدية والقطار الكهربائي السريع والطرق السريعة.
وأكد أن هذه المشاريع تستهدف توفير مسارات أكثر كفاءة لنقل البضائع، وخفض زمن التداول والتكلفة، وتعزيز تنافسية الاقتصاد المصري، إلى جانب دعم الربط التجاري بين الخليج والمشرق العربي وأفريقيا وأوروبا وآسيا.
مصر شريك استراتيجي ومحوري
من جانبه، أعرب السفير صالح بن عيد الحصيني عن تقديره للتهنئة، مؤكداً أن العلاقات المصرية السعودية تمثل نموذجاً راسخاً للأخوة والتعاون والتكامل بين البلدين، وتحظى بدعم ورعاية قيادتي البلدين.
وأكد السفير أهمية تعزيز التعاون مع مصر باعتبارها شريكاً استراتيجياً ومحورياً للمملكة، مشيراً إلى وجود فرص واعدة لتوسيع التعاون الاقتصادي والاستثماري والتجاري، والاستفادة من الإمكانات التي يمتلكها البلدان بما يدعم التنمية ويحقق المصالح المشتركة للشعبين.
The Egyptian Minister of Transport, Engineer Kamel El-Wazir, confirmed that Egyptian-Saudi relations are witnessing extensive cooperation in the transport sector and logistics corridors, emphasizing the importance of continuing to develop the partnership between the two countries to serve regional and international trade.
This came during the Egyptian minister's visit today (Tuesday) to the Saudi embassy in Cairo, where he congratulated Ambassador Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini on the occasion of Saudi National Day, and conveyed the congratulations of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people, wishing the Kingdom continued progress and prosperity.
Kamel El-Wazir: Egypt and Saudi Arabia are "Always Together"
According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Transport, the minister stated that Egyptian-Saudi relations represent a model of brotherly and strategic relations, based on historical ties and common interests, noting that the recent visit of the Crown Prince to Egypt and his meeting with President El-Sisi reflected the depth of relations between the two countries and the support and care they receive from their leaderships.
He added that the upcoming phase requires building on the achieved cooperation and opening new horizons for economic, investment, and trade partnership, maximizing the benefits from the available potentials of both countries.
He pointed out the importance of the Egyptian-Saudi Higher Coordination Council as an institutional framework for coordinating efforts and pushing bilateral cooperation to broader levels.
Saudi-Egyptian Cooperation in Logistics Corridors
The minister explained that the transport sector is witnessing significant cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of logistics corridors, highlighting the importance of the Southern Arab Trade Corridor that connects Europe and the Gulf countries through Egyptian territory, reaching the port of Safaga, then to the Neom port in the Kingdom, and from there to the rest of the Gulf countries.
He noted that Egypt is working on implementing 8 integrated international development logistics corridors that connect the ports of the Red Sea and the Mediterranean and the Suez Canal axis with dry ports and industrial, agricultural, and mining areas, through an advanced network of railways, high-speed electric trains, and highways.
He affirmed that these projects aim to provide more efficient routes for transporting goods, reduce handling time and costs, and enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy, in addition to supporting commercial connectivity between the Gulf, the Arab Mashreq, Africa, Europe, and Asia.
Egypt as a Strategic and Central Partner
For his part, Ambassador Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini expressed his appreciation for the congratulations, affirming that Egyptian-Saudi relations represent a solid model of brotherhood, cooperation, and integration between the two countries, enjoying the support and care of the leaderships of both nations.
The ambassador emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation with Egypt as a strategic and central partner for the Kingdom, pointing out the promising opportunities to expand economic, investment, and trade cooperation, and to benefit from the potentials that both countries possess to support development and achieve the common interests of both peoples.