بدأ قادة العالم التوافد إلى نيويورك للمشاركة في أعمال الدورة الـ81 للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، التي تنطلق اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وسط مشهد دولي أكثر اضطراباً من العام الماضي، تهيمن عليه حربا أوروبا والشرق الأوسط، وتقلبات الاقتصاد العالمي، وتغير موازين القوى الدولية.


وقال الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش إن قادة العالم يجتمعون في «حقبة تتسم بقدر عميق من عدم اليقين»، مؤكداً أن تغير موازين القوى يفرض على المؤسسات الدولية مواكبة التحولات التي يشهدها العالم.


وتتصدر الحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران أجندة اجتماعات نيويورك، في ظل جمود دبلوماسي وتهديدات متبادلة بالتصعيد، فيما تتجه الأنظار إلى اللقاءات الثنائية التي قد يجريها قادة الدول على هامش اجتماعات الجمعية العامة، لبحث تداعيات الحرب وأمن الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.


وتشارك إيران بوفد أصغر من العام الماضي، يقوده الرئيس مسعود بيزشكيان، الذي يلقي كلمته أمام الجمعية العامة غداً (الأربعاء)، فيما أبدى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب انفتاحاً على عقد لقاء مع نظيره الإيراني على هامش الاجتماعات، رغم عدم إدراج اجتماع بينهما على جدول الأعمال المعلن حتى الآن.


وبالتزامن مع ذلك، تتواصل الحرب الروسية ـ الأوكرانية دون مؤشرات على تسوية قريبة، بعد أكثر من أربعة أعوام على اندلاعها، وسط تصعيد ميداني وفشل جهود دبلوماسية متكررة في تحقيق اختراق ينهي القتال.


ولا تقتصر أزمات القادة المجتمعين في نيويورك على الحروب؛ إذ تعود مخاطر الأوبئة إلى الواجهة مع تفشي إيبولا في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية وأوغندا، فيما تفرض الفيضانات والحرائق المتزايدة ملف تغير المناخ وتداعيات الاحترار العالمي على جدول النقاش الدولي.


ويرى دبلوماسيون ومسؤولون حاليون وسابقون أن الأمم المتحدة تواجه اختباراً صعباً بشأن قدرتها على التعامل مع أزمات متزامنة، في ظل تراجع التوافق الدولي حول ملفات السلام والأمن والمناخ والقانون الدولي.


وقال السفير الأمريكي السابق لدى الأمم المتحدة روبرت وود إن المنظمة الدولية تقف عند «منعطف حاسم»، مؤكداً أن المرحلة الحالية تمثل اختباراً لإمكان معالجة بعض الأزمات عبر الدبلوماسية.


وقال وزير الخارجية السلوفيني توني كايزر إن التحالفات والصداقات الدولية قابلة للتغير، فيما تبقى المصالح هي العامل الثابت، داعياً إلى التوفيق بينها بما يسمح بتجنب استمرار الصراعات.