فيما حذرت خطة أمريكية من أجل استئناف الحرب، أغلقت السلطات الإيرانية اليوم (الأحد)، مركزاً لتعليم اللغة الفرنسية تابعاً لسفارة باريس في طهران بموجب أمر قضائي.


واتهم مكتب المدعي العام في طهران بحسب وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية، المركز بممارسة نشاطه لسنوات تحت غطاء تعليم لغة أجنبية رغم تلقيه تحذيرات متكررة بضرورة الحصول على ترخيص، زاعماً أن المركز يقوم بـ«أنشطة ضد الثقافة الإيرانية والأمن القومي، فضلاً عن تسهيل مغادرة إيرانيين من ذوي الكفاءات والمهارات للبلاد».


وقالت القيادة القتالية الموحدة للقوات المسلحة الإيرانية في بيان، اليوم، إن «طهران تلقت معلومات تفيد بأن الولايات المتحدة تستعد لاستئناف العمليات القتالية»، محذرة من أي هجوم أمريكي.


جاء ذلك بعد تأكيد المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية، إسماعيل بقائي، أن زيارة وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي المقررة خلال الساعات القادمة إلى طهران لا تتضمن أي تبادل للرسائل بشأن الوساطة بين إيران والولايات المتحدة.


وقال بقائي، في تصريحات نقلها التلفزيون الإيراني: «لا يمكن الحديث عن نهاية الحرب مع انتهاك واشنطن لشروط التفاوض»، موضحاً أن زيارة نقوي إلى طهران ستتركز على العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.


من جهة أخرى، ذكرت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية للأنباء اليوم، أن الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان سيتوجه إلى نيويورك خلال الأيام القادمة لحضور اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة.


وكانت وسائل إعلام أمريكية ذكرت أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب ستسمح لكبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين بحضور الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في نيويورك، على الرغم من الحرب الدائرة بين البلدين، فيما قالت الخارجية الأمريكية إن وفداً رئيسياً من إيران سيسمح له بحضور اجتماعات الجمعية العامة، ومن المنتظر أن يلقي بيزشكيان كلمة أمام الجمعية العامة (الأربعاء).