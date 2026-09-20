While an American plan warned of a resumption of war, Iranian authorities today (Sunday) closed a French language teaching center affiliated with the Paris embassy in Tehran under a court order.



The Tehran prosecutor's office, according to the Iranian Tasnim agency, accused the center of operating for years under the guise of teaching a foreign language despite receiving repeated warnings to obtain a license, claiming that the center engages in "activities against Iranian culture and national security, as well as facilitating the departure of skilled and talented Iranians from the country."



The unified combat command of the Iranian armed forces stated in a statement today that "Tehran has received information indicating that the United States is preparing to resume combat operations," warning against any American attack.



This came after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei confirmed that the planned visit of Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Tehran in the coming hours does not include any exchange of messages regarding mediation between Iran and the United States.



Baqaei stated in remarks reported by Iranian television: "It is impossible to talk about the end of the war while Washington violates the terms of negotiation," explaining that Naqvi's visit to Tehran will focus on bilateral relations between the two countries.



On another note, the Iranian news agency "Tasnim" reported today that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will head to New York in the coming days to attend the United Nations General Assembly meetings.



American media had reported that the administration of President Donald Trump would allow senior Iranian officials to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York, despite the ongoing war between the two countries, while the U.S. State Department stated that a senior Iranian delegation would be allowed to attend the General Assembly meetings, and Pezeshkian is expected to deliver a speech before the General Assembly on Wednesday.