U.S. President Donald Trump intends to personally welcome his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Andrews Joint Base near Washington next week, in a rare protocol step for a U.S. president, according to Reuters.

The agency quoted a senior U.S. official as saying that Trump will be at the base when Xi arrives in the United States, instead of waiting for him at the White House as is customary with most visiting foreign leaders.

Official Ceremonies at the White House

According to U.S. officials who spoke to the agency, the visit will include official reception ceremonies inside the White House, in addition to a military parade in the Rose Garden and an official dinner.

The officials stated that several top executives from technology companies will attend the dinner, including Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Tim Cook, Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, and Michael Dell.

Trade and Artificial Intelligence

The officials added that the anticipated discussions during the visit will cover several topics, including trade, the flow of rare minerals to the global economy, and artificial intelligence.