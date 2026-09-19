يعتزم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب استقبال نظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ شخصياً لدى وصوله إلى قاعدة أندروز المشتركة قرب واشنطن الأسبوع القادم، في خطوة بروتوكولية نادرة لرئيس أمريكي، وفقاً لوكالة «رويترز».
ونقلت الوكالة عن مسؤول أمريكي رفيع قوله إن ترمب سيكون في القاعدة عند وصول شي إلى الولايات المتحدة، بدلاً من انتظاره في البيت الأبيض كما جرت العادة مع معظم القادة الأجانب الزائرين.
مراسم رسمية في البيت الأبيض
وبحسب مسؤولين أمريكيين تحدثوا للوكالة، ستتضمن الزيارة مراسم استقبال رسمية داخل البيت الأبيض، إضافة إلى استعراض عسكري في حديقة الورود ومأدبة عشاء رسمية.
وقال المسؤولون إن عدداً من كبار المسؤولين التنفيذيين في شركات التكنولوجيا سيحضرون مأدبة العشاء، من بينهم جيف بيزوس، وسوندار بيتشاي، وسام ألتمان، وتيم كوك، وإيلون ماسك، وجينسن هوانغ، ومايكل ديل.
التجارة والذكاء الاصطناعي
وأضاف المسؤولون أن المحادثات المرتقبة خلال الزيارة ستتناول عدداً من الملفات، من بينها التجارة وتدفقات المعادن النادرة إلى الاقتصاد العالمي والذكاء الاصطناعي.
U.S. President Donald Trump intends to personally welcome his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Andrews Joint Base near Washington next week, in a rare protocol step for a U.S. president, according to Reuters.
The agency quoted a senior U.S. official as saying that Trump will be at the base when Xi arrives in the United States, instead of waiting for him at the White House as is customary with most visiting foreign leaders.
Official Ceremonies at the White House
According to U.S. officials who spoke to the agency, the visit will include official reception ceremonies inside the White House, in addition to a military parade in the Rose Garden and an official dinner.
The officials stated that several top executives from technology companies will attend the dinner, including Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Tim Cook, Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, and Michael Dell.
Trade and Artificial Intelligence
The officials added that the anticipated discussions during the visit will cover several topics, including trade, the flow of rare minerals to the global economy, and artificial intelligence.