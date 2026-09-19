يعتزم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب استقبال نظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ شخصياً لدى وصوله إلى قاعدة أندروز المشتركة قرب واشنطن الأسبوع القادم، في خطوة بروتوكولية نادرة لرئيس أمريكي، وفقاً لوكالة «رويترز».

ونقلت الوكالة عن مسؤول أمريكي رفيع قوله إن ترمب سيكون في القاعدة عند وصول شي إلى الولايات المتحدة، بدلاً من انتظاره في البيت الأبيض كما جرت العادة مع معظم القادة الأجانب الزائرين.

مراسم رسمية في البيت الأبيض

وبحسب مسؤولين أمريكيين تحدثوا للوكالة، ستتضمن الزيارة مراسم استقبال رسمية داخل البيت الأبيض، إضافة إلى استعراض عسكري في حديقة الورود ومأدبة عشاء رسمية.

وقال المسؤولون إن عدداً من كبار المسؤولين التنفيذيين في شركات التكنولوجيا سيحضرون مأدبة العشاء، من بينهم جيف بيزوس، وسوندار بيتشاي، وسام ألتمان، وتيم كوك، وإيلون ماسك، وجينسن هوانغ، ومايكل ديل.

التجارة والذكاء الاصطناعي

وأضاف المسؤولون أن المحادثات المرتقبة خلال الزيارة ستتناول عدداً من الملفات، من بينها التجارة وتدفقات المعادن النادرة إلى الاقتصاد العالمي والذكاء الاصطناعي.