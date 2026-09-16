The Yemeni Women's Empowerment Foundation confirmed today (Wednesday) that the large displacement witnessed on the western coast by civilians is not a fleeting security deterioration, but a direct result of documented Houthi attacks that have forced civilians to leave their homes and sources of livelihood under the weight of shelling, fear, and terror, especially after the intensification of Houthi attacks on civilians.



The foundation clarified in a report titled "Displacement Under Fire" that it has documented a wide wave of mass displacement accompanying the escalation and attacks launched by the Houthi militia on areas in Taiz, Al Hudaydah, and the western coast, during the period from August 1 to September 14, 2026.



The report noted that the latest tally from the International Organization for Migration at the close of the data reached 85,818 displaced persons in the context of the escalation wave, including 82,164 individuals since the beginning of September alone. Taiz topped the most affected areas with about 9,280 families, or nearly 56,000 people, followed by Lahij with more than 19,000, then Al Hudaydah with over 8,000, while more than 2,000 people reached Djibouti by sea. On September 3, the International Organization for Migration recorded the displacement of about 18,500 people within just 72 hours.

اطفال ناحون يفرون من بطش الحوثي إلى عدن



The report indicated that Houthi attacks on western Taiz utilized missiles and drones before ground fighting, with advances in Maqbana, Mawza, and Jabal Habashi, which triggered a new wave of displacement and forced previous displaced individuals to flee from places they had originally sought refuge in to escape earlier rounds of the war.



The foundation warned that the crime does not end at the moment of shelling; many families have been subjected to a series of accumulated violations and damages that included killing and injury, loss of homes and property, loss of income sources, repeated displacement, deprivation in displacement sites, and long-term psychological effects.



The report described this situation as "compound and successive violations" affecting the family itself before, during, and after displacement, calling for an immediate halt to Houthi attacks that endanger civilians, displacement sites, and escape routes, as well as stopping kidnappings, looting, and seizure of civilian properties, hindering humanitarian aid, and holding accountable those responsible for the violations.



The foundation emphasized that relief alone does not stop the creation of more displaced persons, and that the continuation of Houthi attacks means producing new waves of victims and displaced individuals, asserting that the protection of civilians begins with stopping the causes that force them to flee, not merely providing aid after their lives have been destroyed.