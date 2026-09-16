أكدت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة اليمنية اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن النزوح الكبير الذي يشهده الساحل الغربي من قبل المدنيين ليس تدهوراً أمنياً عابراً، بل نتيجة مباشرة لهجمات حوثية موثقة دفعت المدنيين إلى ترك منازلهم ومصادر رزقهم تحت وطأة القصف والخوف والرعب وبعد اشتداد هجمات الحوثيين على المدنيين.


وأوضحت المؤسسة في تقرير بعنوان "النزوح تحت النار"، أنها وثّقت موجة نزوح جماعي واسعة رافقت التصعيد والهجمات التي شنتها مليشيا الحوثي على مناطق في تعز والحديدة والساحل الغربي، خلال الفترة من 1 أغسطس حتى 14 سبتمبر 2026.


وذكر التقرير أن أحدث حصيلة للمنظمة الدولية للهجرة عند إغلاق البيانات بلغت 85,818 نازحاً في سياق موجة التصعيد، بينهم 82,164 شخصاً منذ بداية سبتمبر وحده وتصدرت تعز المناطق الأكثر تضرراً بنحو 9,280 أسرة، أي قرابة 56 ألف شخص، تلتها لحج بأكثر من 19 ألفاً، ثم الحديدة بأكثر من 8 آلاف، فيما وصل أكثر من 2,000 شخص إلى جيبوتي عبر البحر وفي 3 سبتمبر، سجلت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة نزوح نحو 18,500 شخص خلال 72 ساعة فقط.

اطفال ناحون يفرون من بطش الحوثي إلى عدن

اطفال ناحون يفرون من بطش الحوثي إلى عدن


وأشار التقرير إلى أن الهجمات الحوثية على غرب تعز استخدمت فيها الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة قبل القتال البري، مع تقدم في مقبنة وموزع وجبل حبشي، ما فجّر موجة نزوح جديدة وأجبر نازحين سابقين على الفرار من أماكن لجأوا إليها أصلاً هرباً من جولات سابقة من الحرب.


وحذرت المؤسسة من أن الجريمة لا تنتهي عند لحظة القصف؛ فعدد من الأسر تعرض لسلسلة متراكمة من الانتهاكات والأضرار شملت القتل والإصابة، وفقدان المساكن والممتلكات ومصادر الدخل، والنزوح المتكرر، والحرمان في مواقع النزوح، والآثار النفسية طويلة الأمد.


ووصف التقرير هذه الحالة بأنها «انتهاكات مركبة ومتتابعة» تصيب الأسرة نفسها قبل النزوح وأثناءه وبعده، مطالباً بوقف فوري للهجمات الحوثية التي تعرض المدنيين ومواقع النزوح وطرق الفرار للخطر، ووقف الاختطافات والنهب والاستيلاء على ممتلكات المدنيين وعرقلة المساعدات الإنسانية، ومحاسبة المسؤولين عن الانتهاكات.


وشددت المؤسسة على أن الإغاثة وحدها لا توقف صناعة المزيد من النازحين، وأن استمرار الهجمات الحوثية يعني إنتاج موجات جديدة من الضحايا والنازحين، مؤكدة أن حماية المدنيين تبدأ بوقف الأسباب التي تجبرهم على الفرار، لا بالاكتفاء بإغاثتهم بعد أن تُدمّر حياتهم.