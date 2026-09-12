The Yemeni armed forces thwarted (on Saturday) two extensive and simultaneous attacks launched by the Houthi militia on military sites in the southern and western regions of Marib Governorate, in a escalation described by military sources as the most intense since 2021.



Sources clarified (on Saturday) that the forces of the third military region successfully foiled a wide-ranging attack launched by the Houthi militia on the fronts of Al-Mashjah and Al-Zour in the western sector, coinciding with the thwarting of another attack targeting the Al-Irif front in the southern part of the governorate.



The sources stated that the Houthi militia relied in the attack on sending successive waves in an attempt to infiltrate through the main road linking Marib and Al-Bayda, and they also used camouflaged civilian vehicles to surprise the advanced security checkpoint in the first defensive line.



They added that the government forces, with support from drone strikes and artillery, managed to eliminate about 80% of the Houthi elements involved in the attack, according to the sources, which confirmed that the militia suffered heavy losses in lives and equipment.



This coincided with the execution of airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting Houthi positions and reinforcements in the southern, northern, and western fronts of Marib, while the militia sent military reinforcements from Sana'a towards the governorate, including dozens of vehicles carrying armed men.



In Al-Jawf Governorate, artillery strikes and drone attacks targeted Houthi positions and reinforcements east of Al-Hazm city, coinciding with the continued efforts of government forces to impose a siege on Houthi groups inside the Al-Labnat camp from several directions for the sixth consecutive day.



The Yemeni army presented video footage from inside the Al-Labnat camp, showing the fortifications and trenches established by the Houthi militia, confirming the tight control over the camp.



The Yemeni forces announced yesterday evening (Friday) the execution of a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi gatherings and positions in Al-Mokha and Dhubab on the western coast, confirming the destruction of vehicles and weapons and the killing of several members of the group.



The media center of the armed forces clarified that the strikes targeted several points within the city of Al-Mokha and its surroundings, and positions on the road linking it to Dhubab, coinciding with the escalation of military operations on the western coast.