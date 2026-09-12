أحبطت القوات المسلحة اليمنية (السبت) هجومين واسعين ومتزامنين شنتهما مليشيا الحوثي على مواقع عسكرية جنوبي وغربي محافظة مأرب، في تصعيد وصفته مصادر عسكرية بأنه الأشد منذ عام 2021.


وأوضحت المصادر، (السبت)، أن قوات المنطقة العسكرية الثالثة أفشلت هجوماً واسعاً شنته مليشيا الحوثي على جبهتي المشجح والزور في القطاع الغربي، بالتزامن مع إحباط هجوم آخر استهدف جبهة لعيرف جنوبي المحافظة.


وقالت المصادر إن مليشيا الحوثي اعتمدت في الهجوم على دفع أنساق متتابعة لمحاولة التسلل عبر الطريق الرئيسي الرابط بين مأرب والبيضاء، كما استخدمت سيارات مدنية مموهة لمباغتة النقطة الأمنية المتقدمة في الخط الدفاعي الأول.


وأضافت أن القوات الحكومية، بإسناد من الطيران المسيّر والمدفعية، تمكنت من القضاء على نحو 80% من العناصر الحوثية المشاركة في الهجوم، وفقاً للمصادر، التي أكدت تكبيد المليشيا خسائر فادحة في الأرواح والعتاد.


وتزامن ذلك مع تنفيذ غارات جوية وقصف مدفعي واستهدافات بالطيران المسيّر طالت مواقع وتحشيدات حوثية في الجبهات الجنوبية والشمالية والغربية لمأرب، فيما دفعت المليشيا بتعزيزات عسكرية من صنعاء باتجاه المحافظة، شملت عشرات المركبات وعلى متنها مسلحون.


وفي محافظة الجوف، استهدفت ضربات مدفعية وغارات بالطيران المسيّر مواقع وتعزيزات حوثية شرق مدينة الحزم، بالتزامن مع استمرار القوات الحكومية في فرض حصار على مجاميع حوثية داخل معسكر اللبنات من عدة اتجاهات لليوم السادس على التوالي.


وعرض الجيش اليمني مشاهد مصورة من داخل معسكر اللبنات، أظهرت التحصينات والخنادق التي أقامتها مليشيا الحوثي، في تأكيد على إحكام السيطرة على المعسكر.

من جانبها، أعلنت قوات «درع الوطن» الحكومية في اليمن، اليوم، تنفيذ استهدافات جوية دقيقة على مواقع لمليشيا الحوثي في محافظة الضالع جنوب غربي البلاد.

وقالت القوات، في منشور عبر حسابها على منصة «إكس»، إنها نفذت استهدافات دقيقة بالطيران المسيّر على مواقع تابعة للحوثيين في المحافظة، مستعرضة مقطعاً مصوراً يوثق الضربات، والذي يظهر تجمعاً لعناصر حوثية يضم عشرات الأشخاص، قبل استهدافه بالطيران المسيّر.


وكانت القوات اليمنية أعلنت مساء أمس (الجمعة) تنفيذ سلسلة ضربات جوية استهدفت تجمعات ومواقع حوثية في المخا وذو باب على الساحل الغربي، مؤكدة تدمير عربات وأسلحة ومقتل عدد من عناصر الجماعة.


وأوضح المركز الإعلامي للقوات المسلحة أن الضربات استهدفت نقاطاً عدة داخل مدينة المخا ومحيطها، ومواقع على الطريق الرابط بينها وبين ذو باب، بالتزامن مع تصاعد العمليات العسكرية في الساحل الغربي.