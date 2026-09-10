The Metropolitan Police of London arrested two individuals today (Thursday) on suspicion of assisting the Iranian intelligence service in an investigation related to crimes believed to have been committed under the British National Security Act.

The Counter-Terrorism Police stated that their officers stopped a 42-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man on suspicion of committing an offense under Section 3 of the National Security Act of 2023, related to "assisting a foreign intelligence service."



The arrests followed two searches conducted by the police on June 24, targeting two homes in North and Northwest London, before the investigations continued leading to the apprehension of the suspects. They were taken to a police station and then released on bail under strict conditions, with a requirement to appear again before the authorities in late October.



The London police confirmed that the investigation is not linked to the incidents and attacks that occurred in the capital earlier this year, which targeted sites and buildings associated with the Jewish and Iranian communities.



Helen Flanagan, the head of Counter-Terrorism Police in London, stated that the authorities do not believe there is an "imminent threat to the public at large" related to the investigation, but she revealed a noticeable increase over the past year in police activity related to national security and threats posed by states.



Flanagan warned that the police "will not hesitate to take necessary action" if they suspect any activity that could threaten the safety of the United Kingdom or the public, noting that the overall level of the terrorist threat remains at "severe," and urging the public to remain vigilant.



The arrests come amid growing British concerns over Iranian activities within the country, as the police previously arrested four individuals in March in a counter-terrorism investigation related to espionage activities suspected to be linked to Iran, including surveillance of sites and individuals associated with the Jewish community in London.