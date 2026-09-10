اعتقلت شرطة العاصمة البريطانية لندن، اليوم (الخميس)، شخصين للاشتباه في مساعدتهما جهاز الاستخبارات الإيراني، في تحقيق يتعلق بجرائم يُعتقد أنها ارتُكبت بموجب قانون الأمن القومي البريطاني.

وقالت شرطة مكافحة الإرهاب إن ضباطها أوقفوا امرأة تبلغ من العمر 42 عاماً ورجلاً يبلغ 60 عاماً، للاشتباه في ارتكابهما مخالفة بموجب المادة الثالثة من قانون الأمن القومي لعام 2023، المتعلقة بـ«مساعدة جهاز استخبارات أجنبي».


وجاءت الاعتقالات عقب عمليتي تفتيش نفذتهما الشرطة في 24 يونيو الماضي، استهدفتا منزلين في شمال وشمال غرب لندن، قبل أن تتواصل التحقيقات وصولاً إلى توقيف المشتبه بهما. ونُقلا إلى مركز للشرطة، ثم أُفرج عنهما بكفالة وفق شروط صارمة، على أن يمثلا مجدداً أمام السلطات أواخر أكتوبر القادم.


وأكدت شرطة لندن أن التحقيق لا يرتبط بالحوادث والهجمات التي شهدتها العاصمة في وقت سابق من العام، واستهدفت مواقع ومبانٍ مرتبطة بالجاليتين اليهودية والإيرانية.


وقالت رئيسة شرطة مكافحة الإرهاب في لندن هيلين فلاناغان، إن السلطات لا تعتقد بوجود «تهديد وشيك للجمهور بشكل عام» على صلة بالتحقيق، لكنها كشفت عن زيادة ملحوظة خلال العام الماضي في نشاط الشرطة المرتبط بالأمن القومي والتهديدات التي تقف وراءها دول.


وحذرت فلاناغان من أن الشرطة «لن تتردد في اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة» إذا اشتبهت في أي نشاط يمكن أن يهدد سلامة المملكة المتحدة أو الجمهور، مشيرة إلى أن مستوى التهديد الإرهابي العام لا يزال عند درجة «شديد»، وداعية الجمهور إلى اليقظة.


وتأتي الاعتقالات في ظل تزايد المخاوف البريطانية من أنشطة إيرانية داخل البلاد، إذ سبق أن اعتقلت الشرطة في مارس الماضي أربعة أشخاص في تحقيق لمكافحة الإرهاب يتعلق بأنشطة تجسس يُشتبه في ارتباطها بإيران، بينها مراقبة مواقع وأفراد مرتبطين بالجالية اليهودية في لندن.