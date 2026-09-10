أعلنت المجموعة الخماسية المعنية بالسودان اليوم (الخميس)، أن لا حل عسكرياً للصراع في السودان، وأن أي عملية سياسية مستدامة يجب أن تتزامن مع خطوات ملموسة لحماية المدنيين ووقف الأعمال العدائية.


أكدت الخماسية التي تضم الاتحاد الأفريقي والهيئة الحكومية الدولية المعنية بالتنمية «إيغاد»، وجامعة الدول العربية، والاتحاد الأوروبي، والأمم المتحدة، في بيانها، احترامها الكامل لسيادة السودان ووحدته وسلامة أراضيه، مجددة رفضها لقيام أي هياكل حكم موازية في البلاد، مبينة أن مهمتها جاءت انطلاقاً من حرصها على الاستماع إلى أصحاب المصلحة داخل السودان، وربط جهودها الدولية بالمبادرات السياسية والمدنية المنبثقة من الداخل.


شددت المجموعة على أن جهودها الجماعية تهدف إلى الإسهام في دفع مسار سياسي ذي مصداقية وشامل، يقوده السودانيون ويمتلكون زمام أمره، بما يفضي إلى مرحلة انتقالية تقود إلى حكومة ديمقراطية مدنية تعكس تطلعات الشعب السوداني.


وجاء البيان بعد أن اختتمت المجموعة الخماسية مهمة مساعٍ حميدة في العاصمة الخرطوم، ركزت على الاستماع إلى مختلف الأطراف السودانية ودعم مسار سياسي شامل لإنهاء الصراع الذي اندلع في أبريل 2023 وأودى بحياة أكثر من 200 ألف شخص، بحسب تقديرات المنظمات الإغاثية، وتشريد الملايين داخل البلاد وخارجها، وانتشار المجاعة في مناطق عدة.