أعلنت المجموعة الخماسية المعنية بالسودان اليوم (الخميس)، أن لا حل عسكرياً للصراع في السودان، وأن أي عملية سياسية مستدامة يجب أن تتزامن مع خطوات ملموسة لحماية المدنيين ووقف الأعمال العدائية.
أكدت الخماسية التي تضم الاتحاد الأفريقي والهيئة الحكومية الدولية المعنية بالتنمية «إيغاد»، وجامعة الدول العربية، والاتحاد الأوروبي، والأمم المتحدة، في بيانها، احترامها الكامل لسيادة السودان ووحدته وسلامة أراضيه، مجددة رفضها لقيام أي هياكل حكم موازية في البلاد، مبينة أن مهمتها جاءت انطلاقاً من حرصها على الاستماع إلى أصحاب المصلحة داخل السودان، وربط جهودها الدولية بالمبادرات السياسية والمدنية المنبثقة من الداخل.
شددت المجموعة على أن جهودها الجماعية تهدف إلى الإسهام في دفع مسار سياسي ذي مصداقية وشامل، يقوده السودانيون ويمتلكون زمام أمره، بما يفضي إلى مرحلة انتقالية تقود إلى حكومة ديمقراطية مدنية تعكس تطلعات الشعب السوداني.
وجاء البيان بعد أن اختتمت المجموعة الخماسية مهمة مساعٍ حميدة في العاصمة الخرطوم، ركزت على الاستماع إلى مختلف الأطراف السودانية ودعم مسار سياسي شامل لإنهاء الصراع الذي اندلع في أبريل 2023 وأودى بحياة أكثر من 200 ألف شخص، بحسب تقديرات المنظمات الإغاثية، وتشريد الملايين داخل البلاد وخارجها، وانتشار المجاعة في مناطق عدة.
The Quintet group concerned with Sudan announced today (Thursday) that there is no military solution to the conflict in Sudan, and that any sustainable political process must be accompanied by concrete steps to protect civilians and stop hostilities.
The Quintet, which includes the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Arab League, the European Union, and the United Nations, affirmed in its statement its full respect for Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, reiterating its rejection of the establishment of any parallel governance structures in the country. It indicated that its mission stemmed from its commitment to listening to stakeholders within Sudan and linking its international efforts to political and civil initiatives emerging from within.
The group emphasized that its collective efforts aim to contribute to advancing a credible and inclusive political path, led by Sudanese people who are in control of it, leading to a transitional phase that results in a civilian democratic government reflecting the aspirations of the Sudanese people.
The statement came after the Quintet concluded its goodwill mission in the capital, Khartoum, which focused on listening to various Sudanese parties and supporting an inclusive political path to end the conflict that erupted in April 2023, claiming the lives of more than 200,000 people, according to estimates from relief organizations, displacing millions both inside and outside the country, and causing famine in several areas.