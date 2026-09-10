The Quintet group concerned with Sudan announced today (Thursday) that there is no military solution to the conflict in Sudan, and that any sustainable political process must be accompanied by concrete steps to protect civilians and stop hostilities.



The Quintet, which includes the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Arab League, the European Union, and the United Nations, affirmed in its statement its full respect for Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, reiterating its rejection of the establishment of any parallel governance structures in the country. It indicated that its mission stemmed from its commitment to listening to stakeholders within Sudan and linking its international efforts to political and civil initiatives emerging from within.



The group emphasized that its collective efforts aim to contribute to advancing a credible and inclusive political path, led by Sudanese people who are in control of it, leading to a transitional phase that results in a civilian democratic government reflecting the aspirations of the Sudanese people.



The statement came after the Quintet concluded its goodwill mission in the capital, Khartoum, which focused on listening to various Sudanese parties and supporting an inclusive political path to end the conflict that erupted in April 2023, claiming the lives of more than 200,000 people, according to estimates from relief organizations, displacing millions both inside and outside the country, and causing famine in several areas.