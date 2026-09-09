The U.S. Central Command, "CENTCOM," announced that its forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil tankers yesterday (Tuesday), after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard targeted a U.S. Navy ship with ballistic missiles twice in the previous two days.

CENTCOM stated in a statement: "The U.S. warship successfully evaded the Iranian attacks and continued its patrols in the territorial waters, and none of the personnel were harmed."

The crude oil tankers belonging to the Revolutionary Guard are "MT Kaveez," "MT Sharminar," "MT Horizon 1," and "MT Risco" in the Gulf of Oman, as well as "MT Darya" near Kharg Island.

The U.S. forces directed the crew members to leave the ships before targeting them and rendering them inoperable.