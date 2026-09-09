أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم»، أن قواتها دمرت خمس ناقلات نفط خام إيرانية أمس (الثلاثاء)، بعد استهداف الحرس الثوري الإيراني سفينة تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية بصواريخ بالستية مرتين خلال اليومين السابقين.

وقالت «سنتكوم» في بيان: «تمكنت السفينة الحربية الأمريكية من الإفلات بنجاح من الهجمات الإيرانية، وواصلت تسيير دورياتها في المياه الإقليمية، ولم يُصب أي من الأفراد بأذى».

وناقلات النفط الخام التابعة للحرس الثوري، هي «إم تي كافيز»، و«إم تي شارمينار»، و«إم تي هورايزن 1»، و«إم تي ريسكو» في خليج عُمان، وكذلك «إم تي دريا» قرب جزيرة خرج.

ووجّهت القوات الأمريكية أفراد الطواقم إلى مغادرة السفن قبل استهدافها وجعلها غير صالحة للعمل.