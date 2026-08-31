أكد رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، التزام باكستان الصادق بالسلام من خلال ضبط النفس، والحوار، والدبلوماسية المستدامة.
وقال شريف خلال لقاء جمعه بالرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، على هامش قمة منظمة شنغهاي للتعاون في بيشكيك: «ناقشنا التطورات في الوضع الإقليمي». ولفت إلى أن الاتفاق الذي تم التوصل إليه بموجب مذكرة تفاهم إسلام آباد يوفر المسار الأكثر جدوى نحو السلام والاستقرار الدائمين في المنطقة.
وأضاف شريف: «عزيمتنا على تعزيز الروابط الأخوية التاريخية الطويلة بين باكستان وإيران، المتجذرة في التاريخ والثقافة والإيمان المشتركين، وتعميق التعاون في جميع مجالات الاهتمام المتبادل، خصوصاً الربط الإقليمي والتواصل بين الشعوب».
من جهة أخرى، تعهد الاتحاد الأوروبي، في بيان، اليوم، بمواصلة العمل مع الولايات المتحدة وشركاء آخرين من مجموعة السبع والشركاء الدوليين لإبقاء الضغط على إيران. وقال الاتحاد في بيان: «يرحب الاتحاد الأوروبي بالجهود الرامية لضمان توقف إيران عن أنشطتها المزعزعة للاستقرار والدخول في مفاوضات سلام بحسن نية، وأيضاً عبر الضغوط الاقتصادية الإضافية، بما في ذلك من خلال عملية النبذ الاقتصادي التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة»، مضيفاً: «سيواصل الاتحاد الأوروبي العمل عن كثب مع الولايات المتحدة وشركاء آخرين من مجموعة السبع والشركاء الدوليين لمواصلة الضغط على إيران والمساهمة في تخفيف التوتر وتحقيق الاستقرار الإقليمي».
The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, affirmed today (Tuesday) Pakistan's sincere commitment to peace through restraint, dialogue, and sustainable diplomacy.
Sharif stated during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek: "We discussed developments in the regional situation." He pointed out that the agreement reached under the memorandum of understanding in Islamabad provides the most viable path towards lasting peace and stability in the region.
Sharif added: "Our determination to strengthen the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran, rooted in shared history, culture, and faith, and to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, especially regional connectivity and people-to-people communication."
On another note, the European Union pledged in a statement today to continue working with the United States and other partners from the G7 and international partners to maintain pressure on Iran. The EU stated: "The European Union welcomes efforts to ensure that Iran ceases its destabilizing activities and enters into good faith peace negotiations, also through additional economic pressures, including through the U.S.-led economic isolation process," adding: "The European Union will continue to work closely with the United States and other partners from the G7 and international partners to maintain pressure on Iran and contribute to de-escalation and regional stability."