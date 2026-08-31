The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, affirmed today (Tuesday) Pakistan's sincere commitment to peace through restraint, dialogue, and sustainable diplomacy.

Sharif stated during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek: "We discussed developments in the regional situation." He pointed out that the agreement reached under the memorandum of understanding in Islamabad provides the most viable path towards lasting peace and stability in the region.



Sharif added: "Our determination to strengthen the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran, rooted in shared history, culture, and faith, and to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, especially regional connectivity and people-to-people communication."



On another note, the European Union pledged in a statement today to continue working with the United States and other partners from the G7 and international partners to maintain pressure on Iran. The EU stated: "The European Union welcomes efforts to ensure that Iran ceases its destabilizing activities and enters into good faith peace negotiations, also through additional economic pressures, including through the U.S.-led economic isolation process," adding: "The European Union will continue to work closely with the United States and other partners from the G7 and international partners to maintain pressure on Iran and contribute to de-escalation and regional stability."