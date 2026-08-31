أكد رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، التزام باكستان الصادق بالسلام من خلال ضبط النفس، والحوار، والدبلوماسية المستدامة.

وقال شريف خلال لقاء جمعه بالرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، على هامش قمة منظمة شنغهاي للتعاون في بيشكيك: «ناقشنا التطورات في الوضع الإقليمي». ولفت إلى أن الاتفاق الذي تم التوصل إليه بموجب مذكرة تفاهم إسلام آباد يوفر المسار الأكثر جدوى نحو السلام والاستقرار الدائمين في المنطقة.


وأضاف شريف: «عزيمتنا على تعزيز الروابط الأخوية التاريخية الطويلة بين باكستان وإيران، المتجذرة في التاريخ والثقافة والإيمان المشتركين، وتعميق التعاون في جميع مجالات الاهتمام المتبادل، خصوصاً الربط الإقليمي والتواصل بين الشعوب».


من جهة أخرى، تعهد الاتحاد الأوروبي، في بيان، اليوم، بمواصلة العمل مع الولايات المتحدة وشركاء آخرين من مجموعة السبع والشركاء الدوليين لإبقاء الضغط على إيران. وقال الاتحاد في بيان: «يرحب الاتحاد الأوروبي بالجهود الرامية لضمان توقف إيران عن أنشطتها المزعزعة للاستقرار والدخول في مفاوضات سلام بحسن نية، وأيضاً عبر الضغوط الاقتصادية الإضافية، بما في ذلك من خلال عملية النبذ الاقتصادي التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة»، مضيفاً: «سيواصل الاتحاد الأوروبي العمل عن كثب مع الولايات المتحدة وشركاء آخرين من مجموعة السبع والشركاء الدوليين لمواصلة الضغط على إيران والمساهمة في تخفيف التوتر وتحقيق الاستقرار الإقليمي».