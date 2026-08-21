The Russian Federal Security Service announced today, Friday, the arrest of eight individuals who attempted to target an institution in the Moscow region using 35 drones, based on instructions from Ukrainian intelligence.



In July, the Federal Security Service's Public Relations Center announced the thwarting of an attempt by Ukrainian intelligence to attack a strategic defense institution in the Moscow region using 35 drones equipped with explosives smuggled from the European Union.



The statement added that the mastermind and seven accomplices were arrested.



According to the statement, one of the conspirators showed armed resistance during his arrest and was neutralized.



The Russian Federal Security Service confirmed the arrest of a foreign national who attempted to launch a drone at a railway station in Moscow to identify freight trains transporting petroleum products.



The statement indicated that the foreign national was arrested in the Murmansk region while traveling towards the Russian-Norwegian border for violating entry (transit) rules to the border area and participating in an attempt to launch a drone in Moscow to scout government buildings, transportation infrastructure facilities, and places where citizens gather.



According to the statement, "It was established that in 2023, he established contact with Ukrainian intelligence via the Telegram app and arrived in Moscow based on their instructions, where he conducted reconnaissance at one of the capital's railway stations to identify freight trains carrying petroleum products, as well as administrative buildings in the city center," with the aim of preparing for sabotage activities.



For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems destroyed 325 Ukrainian drones last night in the airspace of the Republics of Crimea and Udmurtia, as well as in the Krasnodar and Perm regions, and the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, and Tula regions, over Moscow and its suburbs, and over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.



The governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, announced that air defenses destroyed more than 30 drones in the airspace of the region, with no injuries or damage reported.