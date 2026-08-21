أعلن جهاز الأمن الفيدرالي الروسي، اليوم الجمعة، اعتقال ثمانية أشخاص حاولوا استهداف مؤسسة في مقاطعة موسكو باستخدام 35 طائرة مسيرة، بناءً على تعليمات الاستخبارات الأوكرانية.


وكان مركز العلاقات العامة للأمن الفيدرالي في يوليو الماضي، أعلن إحباط محاولة من قبل الاستخبارات الأوكرانية لمهاجمة مؤسسة دفاعية إستراتيجية في مقاطعة موسكو باستخدام 35 طائرة مسيرة مزودة بأجهزة متفجرة مهربة من الاتحاد الأوروبي.


وأضاف البيان أنه جرى اعتقال المخطط، وسبعة شركاء.


وحسب البيان، فقد أبدى أحد المتواطئين مقاومة مسلحة أثناء اعتقاله، وتم تحييده.


وأكد جهاز الأمن الفيدرالي الروسي اعتقال مواطن أجنبي حاول إطلاق طائرة مسيرة في محطة سكك حديدية في موسكو، لتحديد قطارات الشحن التي تنقل المنتجات البترولية.


وجاء في البيان أنه تم اعتقال المواطن الأجنبي في مقاطعة مورمانسك، أثناء سفره باتجاه الحدود الروسية النرويجية، لانتهاكه قواعد الدخول (المرور) إلى المنطقة الحدودية، والمشاركة بمحاولة إطلاق طائرة مسيرة في موسكو لاستكشاف المباني الحكومية ومرافق البنية التحتية للنقل والأماكن التي يتجمع فيها المواطنون.


ووفقاً للبيان «ثبت أنه في عام 2023، أقام اتصالاً مع الاستخبارات الأوكرانية من خلال تطبيق تليغرام، ووصل بناء على تعليماتها إلى موسكو، حيث أجرى استطلاعاً في إحدى محطات السكك الحديدية بالعاصمة من أجل تحديد قطارات الشحن التي تحمل المنتجات البترولية، وكذلك المباني الإدارية في وسط المدينة»، بهدف تنفيذ إجراءات تحضيرية للقيام بأعمال تخريبية.


من جانبها، أفادت وزارة الدفاع الروسية بأن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي دمرت، خلال الليلة الماضية، 325 مسيرة أوكرانية في أجواء جمهوريتي القرم وأودمورتيا وإقليمي كراسنودار وبيرم ومقاطعات أستراخان وبيلغورود وبريانسك وفولغوغراد وفورونيج وكالوغا وكورسك وأوريول وروستوف وريازان وتولا، وفوق موسكو وضواحيها، وفوق مياه بحر آزوف والبحر الأسود.


فيما أعلن حاكم مقاطعة روستوف الروسية يوري سليوسار، أن الدفاعات الجوية دمرت أكثر من 30 طائرة مسيرة في أجواء المقاطعة، بدون وقوع إصابات أو أضرار.