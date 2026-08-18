The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, expressed his strongest condemnation and denunciation of the airstrikes carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, which targeted Abu Dhuhur Military Airport in Idlib Governorate in the Syrian Arab Republic.

He affirmed that the brutal Israeli targeting of Syrian territory constitutes an unacceptable violation of its sovereignty and the sanctity of its lands, and is inconsistent with international rules and norms that prohibit infringing on the sovereignty of states. He pointed out that the continuation of these practices is likely to increase tension and escalation, undermining regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.

He called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take a firm stance against these violations, and to work towards halting the Israeli assaults on Syrian territory, in a manner that preserves its security and stability, reiterating the solidarity of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries with the Syrian Arab Republic and its sovereignty and territorial integrity.