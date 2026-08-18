أعرب الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، عن إدانته واستنكاره بأشد العبارات للغارات التي شنتها قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية، واستهدفت مطار أبو الظهور العسكري في محافظة إدلب بالجمهورية العربية السورية.

وأكد أن الاستهداف الإسرائيلي الغاشم للأراضي السورية يعد تعديًا مرفوضًا على سيادتها وحرمة أراضيها، ويتنافى مع القواعد والأعراف الدولية التي تحظر المساس بسيادة الدول، مشيرًا إلى أن استمرار هذه الممارسات من شأنه زيادة حدة التوتر والتصعيد، وتقويض الجهود الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار بالمنطقة.

ودعا المجتمع الدولي إلى تحمل مسؤولياته واتخاذ موقف حازم تجاه هذه الانتهاكات، والعمل على وقف الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على الأراضي السورية، بما يحفظ أمنها واستقرارها، مجددًا تضامن دول مجلس التعاون مع الجمهورية العربية السورية وسيادتها ووحدة أراضيها.