Unconfirmed reports have emerged regarding the extension of the 60-day truce between the United States and Iran, coinciding with the expiration of the time frame stipulated in the memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides.



Today, Monday, the channels "Al Arabiya" and "Al Hadath" reported from sources that news has emerged about the approval to extend the truce. According to the sources, the duration of the memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Iran last June, known as the "Islamabad Understanding," ends today.



The memorandum came after months of unprecedented military confrontation between the two countries, which erupted on February 28, and witnessed extensive escalation before leading to an understanding that allowed for a cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a 60-day truce.



No official details have yet been released regarding the potential duration of the extension or the terms that may be included in the new agreement.



The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, announced during a press conference today, Monday, that the Islamabad memorandum "does not include what is known as a 60-day deadline."



Baqaei stated that Iran does not make its decisions based on matters such as warnings or specified deadlines.



He added: "It was supposed that we would negotiate within 60 days on issues including the nuclear file, but in light of the United States' violation of the memorandum of understanding, the discussion of the 60-day deadline is no longer valid."



The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry pointed out that "due to the blatant and widespread violation of the memorandum of understanding signed on June 18 by the United States," no talks have begun just weeks after its signing, and thus the issue of the 60-day deadline has completely lost its relevance.