ترددت أنباء غير مؤكدة حتى الآن عن تمديد هدنة الـ60 يوماً بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بالتزامن مع انتهاء المهلة الزمنية المنصوص عليها في مذكرة التفاهم المبرمة بين الجانبين.


ونقلت قناتي "العربية" و"الحدث"، اليوم الاثنين، عن مصادر ورود أنباء عن الموافقة على تمديد الهدنة .وبحسب المصادر، تنتهي اليوم مدة مذكرة التفاهم التي وقعتها الولايات المتحدة وإيران في يونيو الماضي، والمعروفة باسم "تفاهم إسلام آباد".


وجاءت المذكرة بعد أشهر من المواجهة العسكرية غير المسبوقة بين البلدين، والتي اندلعت في 28 فبراير الماضي، وشهدت تصعيداً واسعاً قبل أن تفضي إلى التوصل إلى تفاهم أتاح وقف الأعمال العسكرية وإطلاق هدنة لمدة 60 يوماً.


ولم تصدر حتى الآن تفاصيل رسمية بشأن مدة التمديد المحتملة أو البنود التي قد يشملها الاتفاق الجديد.


وكان المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، أعلن خلال مؤتمر صحفي اليوم الاثنين، أن مذكرة تفاهم إسلام آباد "لا تتضمن ما يُسمى بمهلة مدتها 60 يوماً".


وقال بقائي إن إيران لا تتخذ قراراتها بناءً على أمور من قبيل الإنذارات أو المهل المحددة.


وأضاف :كان من المقرر أن نتفاوض خلال 60 يوماً بشأن قضايا من بينها الملف النووي، لكن في ضوء انتهاك الولايات المتحدة مذكرة التفاهم، لم يعد الحديث عن مهلة الـ60 يوماً قائماً".


واشار المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إلى أنه "بسبب الانتهاك الصارخ والواسع لمذكرة التفاهم الموقعة في 18 يونيو من جانب الولايات المتحدة"، لم تبدأ أي محادثات بعد أسابيع قليلة من توقيعها، وبالتالي فقدت مسألة مهلة الـ60 يوماً موضوعيتها بالكامل.