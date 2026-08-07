لم تُحدث الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات اللبنانية - الإسرائيلية في روما الاختراق الذي كانت تعوّل عليه الأطراف المعنية، لكنها في الوقت نفسه لم تُغلق باب التفاوض.

فبعد ثلاثة أيام من الاجتماعات التي اختتمت أمس (الخميس) برعاية أمريكية، خرجت الجولة بحصيلة مزدوجة: تقدم محدود في عدد من الملفات التقنية والإنسانية، مقابل استمرار التباعد حول القضايا الجوهرية، ما أبقى فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي معلقة، مع التمهيد لجولة ثالثة مرتقبة مطلع سبتمبر القادم.


وأكدت مصادر سياسية لـ«عكاظ»، أن الجولة نجحت في التوصل إلى تفاهمات أولية على توحيد المصطلحات العسكرية والمفاهيم المرجعية التي ستنظم آليات العمل بين الوفود خلال المرحلة القادمة، بما يشكل قاعدة تفاوضية مشتركة. وأحرز البحث تقدماً أولياً في ملف الأسرى والمفقودين عبر تبادل اللوائح والمعلومات وفق أحكام القانون الدولي.


وسجلت المفاوضات أيضاً تقدماً في ملف آلية «التحقق»، إذ لم يعد الخلاف متعلقاً بوجود طرف ثالث للإشراف، بعدما جرى إعداد قائمة مختصرة بالجهات المرشحة لهذه المهمة، بل انتقل إلى صلاحيات هذا الطرف وآليات عمله، ولا سيما في ما يتعلق بتقييم انسحاب حزب الله، وتفكيك البنية العسكرية، وتولي الجيش اللبناني السيطرة العملياتية الحصرية، مقابل إعادة انتشار القوات الإسرائيلية وفق أي اتفاق محتمل.


في المقابل، لم ينجح الوفد اللبناني في انتزاع موافقة إسرائيل على مطالبه الأساسية، وفي مقدمها تثبيت وقف شامل لإطلاق النار والأعمال العدائية، وتوسيع المناطق التجريبية بما يسمح بانسحاب إسرائيلي إضافي وانتشار الجيش اللبناني. وتمسكت إسرائيل بمقاربة مختلفة تقوم على إدخال الجيش إلى مواقع تعتبرها مرتبطة بحزب الله خارج المناطق المحتلة، من دون أي انسحاب إسرائيلي في المرحلة الأولى، وهو ما رفضه لبنان باعتباره يغيّر جوهر الآلية المطروحة.


وقالت المصادر لـ«عكاظ» إن هذا التباين يعكس الخلاف الجوهري الذي حال دون تحقيق اختراق، إذ ترى بيروت أن توسيع المناطق النموذجية يرسخ وقف إطلاق النار، فيما تعتبر إسرائيل أن نجاح المرحلتين الأوليين والتحقق من تنفيذهما شرط مسبق لأي توسع لاحق. كما بقي الخلاف قائماً حول استمرار العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية بالتوازي مع المفاوضات.


وتزامنت اجتماعات روما مع تصعيد ميداني كبير في الجنوب اللبناني، رأت فيه المصادر رسائل سياسية وعسكرية تتجاوز البعد الأمني، معتبرة أن إسرائيل تسعى إلى فرض وقائع جديدة على الأرض أكثر من سعيها إلى تعديل مواقفها على طاولة التفاوض، خصوصاً مع استمرار عمليات التوغل وتعزيز الانتشار العسكري والإصرار على السيطرة على تلة علي الطاهر.


وفي ضوء هذه المعطيات، يبدو أن المفاوضات ستبقى رهينة التطورات الميدانية والاستحقاقات السياسية الإسرائيلية، في وقت تواصل واشنطن جهودها للإبقاء على قنوات التفاوض مفتوحة، بانتظار مرحلة قد تسمح بتحقيق الاختراق الذي لم تنضج ظروفه بعد.