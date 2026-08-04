The Iranian president, Masoud Bezhaskian, acknowledged the existence of internal division. He called for the establishment of a "society that the enemy does not covet to enter and tear apart piece by piece and eliminate," according to what was reported by official media.



Bezhaskian stated in a statement today (Tuesday) that his country does not seek to expand the scope of the war, and that what Iran is doing is defending its borders, and it does not want the war to continue.

For his part, an Iranian source told Reuters that Tehran is discussing a temporary plan regarding the Strait of Hormuz with Oman that grants Tehran full control over incoming shipping traffic. He added that the navigation route out of the Strait of Hormuz will pass through a path between Iran and Oman, and that Oman will allow ships to depart after notifying Tehran. He indicated that the plan will give Tehran the ability to monitor the shipping traffic out of the Strait of Hormuz and intervene when necessary. He ruled out that Tehran would accept any alternative to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed yesterday (Monday) that negotiations with Iran are taking place "now," despite Tehran's earlier denial, describing it as the last opportunity for Iranian officials to reach an agreement.



Trump told reporters at the White House that talks are ongoing now, and this is their last chance to sign a good document, emphasizing that these negotiations are taking place at Tehran's request, with support from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, according to what was reported by the French Press Agency.



He noted that these discussions are particularly focused on a potential reopening "starting from (Tuesday)" of the Strait of Hormuz.



Iran had denied conducting any talks with the United States, just hours after Trump announced that negotiations would resume (on Monday), in a move that angered the U.S. president, who reiterated the choice for Tehran between reaching an agreement or surrendering.



The prospects for resolving the conflict in the Middle East remain unclear more than six months after it erupted following the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28, according to the French Press Agency.



After a ceasefire followed by a memorandum of understanding paving the way for a permanent agreement, Tehran and Washington resumed hostilities last July.