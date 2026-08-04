أقر الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، بوجود انقسام داخلي. وطالب بإنشاء «مجتمع لا يطمع فيه العدو بالدخول إليه وتمزيقه قطعة قطعة والقضاء عليه»، وفق ما نقلت وسائل الإعلام الرسمية.

واعتبر بزشكيان في تصريح، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن بلاده لا تسعى لتوسيع نطاق الحرب، وأن ما تفعله إيران هو الدفاع عن حدودها، وهي لا تريد استمرار الحرب.

من جانبه ، قال مصدر إيراني لوكالة"رويترز: إن طهران تبحث خطة مؤقتة بشأن مضيق هرمز مع سلطنة عمان تمنح طهران سيطرة كاملة على حركة الشحن الداخلة . وأضاف أن مسار الملاحة الخارج من مضيق هرمز سيمر عبر طريق بين إيران وعمان، وأن عمان ستسمح للسفن بالمغادرة بعد إخطار طهران. وأشار إلى أن الخطة ستمنح طهران القدرة على رصد حركة الملاحة الخارجة من مضيق هرمز والتدخل عند الضرورة. واستبعد أن تقبل طهران أي بديل آخر لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.
وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أمس (الإثنين)، أن المفاوضات مع إيران تجري «الآن»، رغم نفي طهران ذلك في وقت سابق، واصفاً إياها بأنها الفرصة الأخيرة بالنسبة إلى المسؤولين الإيرانيين للتوصل إلى اتفاق.


وقال ترمب للصحفيين في البيت الأبيض إن المحادثات جارية الآن، وهذه فرصة أخيرة لهم لتوقيع وثيقة جيدة، مشدداً على أن هذه المفاوضات تجري بناء على طلب من طهران، وبدعم من السعودية والإمارات العربية المتحدة وقطر، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «فرانس برس».


وأشار إلى أن هذه المحادثات تتمحور خصوصاً حول إعادة فتح محتملة «اعتباراً من (الثلاثاء)» لمضيق هرمز.


وكانت إيران نفت إجراء أي محادثات مع الولايات المتحدة، بعد ساعات من إعلان ترمب أن المفاوضات ستستأنف (الإثنين)، في خطوة أثارت غضب الرئيس الأمريكي الذي جدد تخيير طهران بين إبرام اتفاق أو الاستسلام.


ولا تزال آفاق تسوية النزاع في الشرق الأوسط غير واضحة بعد أكثر من ستة أشهر على اندلاعه إثر الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران في 28 فبراير، وفقاً لفرانس برس.


وبعد هدنة تبعتها مذكرة تفاهم تمهد لاتفاق دائم، استأنفت طهران وواشنطن الأعمال الحربية في يوليو الماضي.