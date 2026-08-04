A bulk cargo ship was attacked by an unknown projectile near the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in damage and the loss of one crew member, in the latest security incident targeting commercial navigation in the region.

Reuters reported, citing maritime security sources, that the ship was struck while sailing near the strait, prompting crew members to abandon it, while one sailor is still missing.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced that it received a report of the incident at 10 PM GMT, clarifying that the incident occurred about 20 nautical miles northeast of the Khasab area in the Sultanate of Oman. It added that the cargo ship reported via the maritime emergency channel VHF 16 that it had been hit by an unknown projectile, confirming that the relevant authorities have begun investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The agency urged all vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity or movements, amid ongoing security risks in the maritime corridors near the Strait of Hormuz.

This incident comes in the context of escalating tensions in the region, following a series of security incidents in recent days, the latest of which involved a commercial tanker sustaining damage in the engine room after being struck by a projectile off the Omani coast without any injuries reported. It coincides with the continued tension between the United States and Iran, as Washington intensifies its military and naval presence in the Gulf and continues its operations to protect commercial navigation, while the two nations exchange accusations regarding threats to maritime security.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important maritime corridors in the world, through which a significant portion of global oil and gas exports passes, making any security incident in its vicinity a matter of international scrutiny due to potential repercussions on energy markets and global trade. No party has claimed responsibility for targeting the ship so far, and the identity or nationality of the vessel has not been disclosed, while investigations continue to determine the nature of the projectile and the entity behind the attack.