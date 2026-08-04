تعرضت سفينة بضائع سائبة لهجوم بمقذوف مجهول قرب مضيق هرمز؛ ما أدى إلى إصابتها بأضرار وفقدان أحد أفراد طاقمها، في أحدث حادثة أمنية يستهدف الملاحة التجارية في المنطقة.

وأفادت وكالة (رويترز) نقلاً عن مصادر أمنية بحرية بأن السفينة أُصيبت أثناء إبحارها بالقرب من المضيق، ما دفع أفراد الطاقم إلى مغادرتها، بينما لا يزال أحد البحارة في عداد المفقودين.

أعلنت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية (UKMTO) أنها تلقت بلاغاً عن الحادث عند الساعة العاشرة مساءً بتوقيت غرينتش، موضحة أن الواقعة حدثت على بعد نحو 20 ميلاً بحرياً شمال شرقي منطقة خصب في سلطنة عُمان. وأضافت أن سفينة الشحن أبلغت عبر قناة الطوارئ البحرية VHF 16 بأنها تعرضت للإصابة بمقذوف مجهول، مؤكدة مباشرة السلطات المختصة التحقيق في ملابسات الحادث.

ودعت الهيئة جميع السفن العابرة للمنطقة إلى توخي الحذر والإبلاغ عن أي نشاط أو تحركات مشبوهة، في ظل استمرار المخاطر الأمنية في الممرات البحرية القريبة من مضيق هرمز.

ويأتي هذا الحادث في سياق توتر متصاعد تشهده المنطقة، بعد سلسلة من الوقائع الأمنية خلال الأيام الأخيرة، كان آخرها تعرض ناقلة تجارية لأضرار في غرفة المحركات إثر إصابتها بمقذوف قبالة السواحل العُمانية دون تسجيل إصابات. كما يتزامن مع استمرار التوتر بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، في ظل تكثيف واشنطن وجودها العسكري والبحري في الخليج، ومواصلة عملياتها لحماية الملاحة التجارية، بينما تتبادل واشنطن وطهران الاتهامات بشأن تهديد أمن الممرات البحرية.

ويُعد مضيق هرمز أحد أهم الممرات البحرية في العالم، إذ يمر عبره جزء كبير من صادرات النفط والغاز العالمية، ما يجعل أي حادث أمني في محيطه محل متابعة دولية لما قد يترتب عليه من تداعيات على أسواق الطاقة وحركة التجارة العالمية. ولم تعلن أي جهة حتى الآن مسؤوليتها عن استهداف السفينة، كما لم تُكشف هوية السفينة أو جنسيتها، فيما تتواصل التحقيقات لتحديد طبيعة المقذوف والجهة التي تقف وراء الهجوم.