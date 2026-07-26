The German police confirmed today (Sunday) the death of the perpetrator of the vehicular attack on a pedestrian march yesterday (Saturday) in Berlin, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to 17 others.



The German newspaper "Bild" reported that investigators stated the main suspect, who was killed today, is named Abdulbaloot (21 years old) and is considered a supporter of the "ISIS" organization. State security agencies have extensive information about his connections to extremist circles and his adoption of a radical religious ideology, confirming that the act is terrorist in nature.

المنفذ للهجوم عبدالبلوط

Investigators mentioned that the suspect, whose death was announced by the police, is a German citizen of Lebanese descent and had been released from a juvenile correctional facility last May.



The German police indicated that the attacker drove into a crowd of a pedestrian march in Berlin, resulting in one death and 17 injuries, noting that the perpetrator has ties to "terrorists."

الشرطة الألمانية تعمم على صورة منفذ هجوم برلين.

For his part, Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on his country to avoid division and intimidation in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack that occurred yesterday. He added that extremists and criminals have no place in the heart of German society.



German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated that the suspect, according to available data, embraced extremist ideology and belongs to radical circles. He announced that he expects the federal prosecutor to take over the case at the federal level later today.



Dobrindt clarified that the suspect had previously received a suspended sentence of one year and ten months, indicating that the public prosecutor had appealed this ruling.



He noted that the suspect was born in Germany in 2005, holds German citizenship, and has Lebanese roots, while his mother obtained German citizenship through naturalization in 2002.



The Interior Minister described the incident as a "cowardly and horrific attack," adding: "We will do everything in our power to quickly uncover the circumstances and motives behind this horrific crime and ensure that those responsible are held accountable."



Both "Bild" and "Der Spiegel" reported that the young man attempted to join the terrorist organization "ISIS" in Syria in 2025 but was stopped in Lebanon, then deported to Germany and sentenced in 2026 in another case related to preparing for a serious act of violence aimed at undermining state security.



The attack occurred around 10:00 PM last night in Tiergarten Park in central Berlin, near the Brandenburg Gate.