أكدت الشرطة الألمانية اليوم (الأحد)، مقتل منفذ عملية الدهس لمسيرة راجلة أمس (السبت) في برلين أودت بحياة شخص وإصابة 17 آخرين.


ونقلت صحيفة «بيلد» الألمانية عن محققين قولهم إن المشتبه الرئيسي الذي قتل اليوم يدعى عبدالبلوط (21 عاماً) يعد من أنصار تنظيم «داعش»، ولدى أجهزة أمن الدولة معلومات واسعة عن صلاته بالبيئة المتشددة وتبنيه أيديولوجية دينية متطرفة، مؤكدة أن العمل إرهابي.

المنفذ للهجوم عبدالبلوط

المنفذ للهجوم عبدالبلوط

وذكر المحققون أن المشتبه به الذي أعلنت الشرطة مقتله، مواطن ألماني من أصل لبناني، وأنه خرج في مايو الماضي من مؤسسة إصلاحية للأحداث.


وذكرت الشرطة الألمانية أن منفذ الهجوم اقتحم حشداً لمسيرة راجلة في برلين ما أسفر عن مقتل شخص وإصابة 17، مشيرة إلى أن المنفذ له صلة بـ«الإرهابيين».

الشرطة الألمانية تعمم على صورة منفذ هجوم برلين.

الشرطة الألمانية تعمم على صورة منفذ هجوم برلين.

بدوره، دعا المستشار فريدريش ميرتس بلاده إلى تجنب الانقسام والترهيب في أعقاب الهجوم الإرهابي المميت الذي وقع أمس. وأضاف أن المتطرفين والجناة لا مكان لهم في قلب المجتمع الألماني.


وقال وزير الداخلية الألماني ألكسندر دوبرينت إن المشتبه به، وفقاً للمعطيات المتوافرة، اعتنق الفكر المتطرف وينتمي إلى الأوساط المتشددة. وصرح بأنه يتوقع أن يتولى المدعي العام الاتحادي متابعة القضية على المستوى الاتحادي في وقت لاحق من اليوم.


وأوضح دوبرينت أن المشتبه به كان قد صدر بحقه في السابق حكم بالسجن لمدة عام وعشرة أشهر مع وقف التنفيذ، مبيناً أن الادعاء العام طعن على هذا الحكم.


وأشار إلى أن المشتبه به وُلد في ألمانيا عام 2005 ويحمل الجنسية الألمانية، وله أصول لبنانية، فيما حصلت والدته على الجنسية الألمانية بالتجنيس عام 2002.


وقال وزير الداخلية: الحادث «هجوم جبان ومروع»، مضيفاً: سنبذل كل ما في وسعنا لكشف ملابسات هذه الجريمة المروعة ودوافعها بسرعة، وضمان محاسبة المسؤولين عنها.


وذكرت صحيفتا «بيلد» و«دير شبيغل» أن الشاب حاول الانضمام إلى تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي في سورية سنة 2025 لكنه أوقف في لبنان، ثم رُحل إلى ألمانيا وحكم عليه سنة 2026 في قضية أخرى على خلفية الإعداد لعمل خطير من أعمال العنف الهادفة إلى التخريب يقوض أمن الدولة.


ووقع الهجوم قرابة الساعة 22:00 من مساء أمس في متنزه تيرغارتن في وسط برلين على مقربة من بوابة براندنبورغ.