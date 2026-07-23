كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية، اليوم (الخميس)، إرسال إيران قيادات من الحرس الثوري ومستشارين عسكريين وعتاداً وصواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة للحوثيين.


ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن أربعة مصادر قولها إن إيران أرسلت قيادات من الحرس الثوري ومستشارين عسكريين وعتاداً لصواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة لليمن هذا الشهر في خطوة تشير إلى أن طهران تسعى لتعزيز قدرة حلفائها الحوثيين في اليمن على تهديد حركة الملاحة البحرية في البحر الأحمر. وأضافت المصادر المطلعة، وبينهم مصدران إيرانيان ووزير الإعلام اليمني ومحلل أمني في المنطقة، أن إيران نقلت أفراداً من الحرس الثوري والعتاد العسكري على متن طائرة من طهران إلى اليمن في 13 يوليو، وهو أمر لم يسبق الكشف عنه إعلامياً.


وكان القيادي في الحرس الثوري المعين من قبل إيران فيما يسمى بـ«سفير لدى الحوثيين»، علي محمد رضائي، قد ظهر في اليوم الثاني لوصول الطائرة الإيرانية إلى صنعاء في لقاء مع قيادات حوثية، بينهم المعين كقائم بأعمال حكومة الحوثيين غير المعترف بها دولياً محمد مفتاح.


وأثار ظهور رضائي سخطاً يمنياً، خصوصاً أن المليشيا الحوثية زعمت أن الطائرة كانت تقل مرضى، لكن مصادر متطابقة في مطار صنعاء ذكرت أن الطائرة أقلت خبراء وتم استقبالهم وسط تشديد أمني كبير ومواكب إلى جهات غير معروفة.