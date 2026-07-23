كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية، اليوم (الخميس)، إرسال إيران قيادات من الحرس الثوري ومستشارين عسكريين وعتاداً وصواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة للحوثيين.
ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن أربعة مصادر قولها إن إيران أرسلت قيادات من الحرس الثوري ومستشارين عسكريين وعتاداً لصواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة لليمن هذا الشهر في خطوة تشير إلى أن طهران تسعى لتعزيز قدرة حلفائها الحوثيين في اليمن على تهديد حركة الملاحة البحرية في البحر الأحمر. وأضافت المصادر المطلعة، وبينهم مصدران إيرانيان ووزير الإعلام اليمني ومحلل أمني في المنطقة، أن إيران نقلت أفراداً من الحرس الثوري والعتاد العسكري على متن طائرة من طهران إلى اليمن في 13 يوليو، وهو أمر لم يسبق الكشف عنه إعلامياً.
وكان القيادي في الحرس الثوري المعين من قبل إيران فيما يسمى بـ«سفير لدى الحوثيين»، علي محمد رضائي، قد ظهر في اليوم الثاني لوصول الطائرة الإيرانية إلى صنعاء في لقاء مع قيادات حوثية، بينهم المعين كقائم بأعمال حكومة الحوثيين غير المعترف بها دولياً محمد مفتاح.
وأثار ظهور رضائي سخطاً يمنياً، خصوصاً أن المليشيا الحوثية زعمت أن الطائرة كانت تقل مرضى، لكن مصادر متطابقة في مطار صنعاء ذكرت أن الطائرة أقلت خبراء وتم استقبالهم وسط تشديد أمني كبير ومواكب إلى جهات غير معروفة.
Western media revealed today (Thursday) that Iran has sent leaders from the Revolutionary Guard, military advisors, equipment, missiles, and drones to the Houthis.
Reuters reported from four sources that Iran sent leaders from the Revolutionary Guard, military advisors, and equipment for missiles and drones to Yemen this month, a move indicating that Tehran seeks to enhance the capabilities of its Houthi allies in Yemen to threaten maritime navigation in the Red Sea. The informed sources, including two Iranian sources, the Yemeni Minister of Information, and a security analyst in the region, stated that Iran transported members of the Revolutionary Guard and military equipment on a flight from Tehran to Yemen on July 13, an event that had not been previously disclosed to the media.
The Iranian-appointed Revolutionary Guard leader, referred to as the "ambassador to the Houthis," Ali Mohammad Rezaei, appeared on the second day after the Iranian plane's arrival in Sana'a in a meeting with Houthi leaders, including the one appointed as the acting head of the internationally unrecognized Houthi government, Mohammad Muftah.
Rezaei's appearance sparked Yemeni outrage, especially since the Houthi militia claimed that the plane was carrying patients, but matching sources at Sana'a Airport reported that the plane carried experts who were received amid heavy security and escorted to unknown locations.