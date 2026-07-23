Western media revealed today (Thursday) that Iran has sent leaders from the Revolutionary Guard, military advisors, equipment, missiles, and drones to the Houthis.



Reuters reported from four sources that Iran sent leaders from the Revolutionary Guard, military advisors, and equipment for missiles and drones to Yemen this month, a move indicating that Tehran seeks to enhance the capabilities of its Houthi allies in Yemen to threaten maritime navigation in the Red Sea. The informed sources, including two Iranian sources, the Yemeni Minister of Information, and a security analyst in the region, stated that Iran transported members of the Revolutionary Guard and military equipment on a flight from Tehran to Yemen on July 13, an event that had not been previously disclosed to the media.



The Iranian-appointed Revolutionary Guard leader, referred to as the "ambassador to the Houthis," Ali Mohammad Rezaei, appeared on the second day after the Iranian plane's arrival in Sana'a in a meeting with Houthi leaders, including the one appointed as the acting head of the internationally unrecognized Houthi government, Mohammad Muftah.



Rezaei's appearance sparked Yemeni outrage, especially since the Houthi militia claimed that the plane was carrying patients, but matching sources at Sana'a Airport reported that the plane carried experts who were received amid heavy security and escorted to unknown locations.