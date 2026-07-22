في إطار الدعم التنموي والجهود الإنسانية التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية لدعم السكان في اليمن، أعلن «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» استكمال الأعمال الإنشائية وبدء مرحلة التجهيز لمشروع مستشفى سباح في محافظة أبين.


صرح طبي متكامل في بيئة جبلية


ويأتي هذا الإنجاز النوعي تجسيداً لحرص المملكة على الارتقاء بالخدمات الصحية في اليمن، وتوفير رعاية طبية شاملة ومستدامة تلبي الحاجات الملحة للمجتمع المحلي في المناطق الجبلية النائية التي عانت من شح في البنى التحتية الطبية الأساسية.

أجهزة اشعة

أجهزة اشعة

ويمتد مشروع مستشفى «سباح» ليشكل صرحاً طبياً متكاملاً ومنظومة صحية متطورة صُممت وفق أحدث المعايير الهندسية والطبية العالمية، ليكون شريان حياة يسهم بشكل مباشر في إنهاء معاناة الأهالي والتخفيف من أعبائهم الصحية والمعيشية.


مرافق متكاملة وتجهيزات حديثة


ويضم المستشفى مرافق حيوية متقدمة، تشمل غرفاً للتنويم الداخلي مجهزة بعناية فائقة، وغرفاً حديثة للعمليات الجراحية، فضلاً عن أقسام متكاملة للطوارئ والإسعاف لاستقبال الحالات الحرجة على مدار الساعة، مما يضمن التدخل الطبي السريع والفعال.

أجهزة طبية

أجهزة طبية

كما يتضمن الصرح الطبي عيادات وأقساماً تخصصية متعددة تغطي مختلف الحاجات العلاجية والتشخيصية، الأمر الذي سيسهم بشكل جذري في إنهاء معاناة الأهالي وتجنيبهم مشقة السفر وعناء الانتقال لمسافات طويلة نحو المدن الرئيسية بحثاً عن العلاج والرعاية الطبية المتخصصة.


وفي السياق ذاته يجري العمل بوتيرة عالية لاستكمال توريد وتركيب أحدث الأجهزة والمعدات الطبية اللازمة للمستشفى، وفق أعلى معايير الجودة العالمية المعتمدة في القطاع الصحي، تمهيداً لافتتاحه وتشغيله بكفاءة تشغيلية كاملة تلبي حاجات المجتمع المحلي.


امتداد لمسيرة العطاء والتنمية المستدامة


يُذكر أن هذا المشروع يأتي امتداداً لسلسلة المشاريع والمبادرات الحيوية والتنموية التي تضم أكثر من 300 مشروع ومبادرة تنموية نفذها ويواصل تنفيذها «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» في شتى المحافظات اليمنية، تأكيداً على أواصر الأخوة والترابط المتينة، ودعماً لمسار التنمية والاستقرار، وتحسين جودة الحياة للسكان في اليمن.