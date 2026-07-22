في إطار الدعم التنموي والجهود الإنسانية التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية لدعم السكان في اليمن، أعلن «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» استكمال الأعمال الإنشائية وبدء مرحلة التجهيز لمشروع مستشفى سباح في محافظة أبين.
صرح طبي متكامل في بيئة جبلية
ويأتي هذا الإنجاز النوعي تجسيداً لحرص المملكة على الارتقاء بالخدمات الصحية في اليمن، وتوفير رعاية طبية شاملة ومستدامة تلبي الحاجات الملحة للمجتمع المحلي في المناطق الجبلية النائية التي عانت من شح في البنى التحتية الطبية الأساسية.
أجهزة اشعة
ويمتد مشروع مستشفى «سباح» ليشكل صرحاً طبياً متكاملاً ومنظومة صحية متطورة صُممت وفق أحدث المعايير الهندسية والطبية العالمية، ليكون شريان حياة يسهم بشكل مباشر في إنهاء معاناة الأهالي والتخفيف من أعبائهم الصحية والمعيشية.
مرافق متكاملة وتجهيزات حديثة
ويضم المستشفى مرافق حيوية متقدمة، تشمل غرفاً للتنويم الداخلي مجهزة بعناية فائقة، وغرفاً حديثة للعمليات الجراحية، فضلاً عن أقسام متكاملة للطوارئ والإسعاف لاستقبال الحالات الحرجة على مدار الساعة، مما يضمن التدخل الطبي السريع والفعال.
أجهزة طبية
كما يتضمن الصرح الطبي عيادات وأقساماً تخصصية متعددة تغطي مختلف الحاجات العلاجية والتشخيصية، الأمر الذي سيسهم بشكل جذري في إنهاء معاناة الأهالي وتجنيبهم مشقة السفر وعناء الانتقال لمسافات طويلة نحو المدن الرئيسية بحثاً عن العلاج والرعاية الطبية المتخصصة.
وفي السياق ذاته يجري العمل بوتيرة عالية لاستكمال توريد وتركيب أحدث الأجهزة والمعدات الطبية اللازمة للمستشفى، وفق أعلى معايير الجودة العالمية المعتمدة في القطاع الصحي، تمهيداً لافتتاحه وتشغيله بكفاءة تشغيلية كاملة تلبي حاجات المجتمع المحلي.
امتداد لمسيرة العطاء والتنمية المستدامة
يُذكر أن هذا المشروع يأتي امتداداً لسلسلة المشاريع والمبادرات الحيوية والتنموية التي تضم أكثر من 300 مشروع ومبادرة تنموية نفذها ويواصل تنفيذها «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» في شتى المحافظات اليمنية، تأكيداً على أواصر الأخوة والترابط المتينة، ودعماً لمسار التنمية والاستقرار، وتحسين جودة الحياة للسكان في اليمن.
As part of the developmental support and humanitarian efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to assist the population in Yemen, the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen" announced the completion of construction works and the commencement of the preparation phase for the Spah Hospital project in Abyan Governorate.
A comprehensive medical facility in a mountainous environment
This qualitative achievement embodies the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing healthcare services in Yemen and providing comprehensive and sustainable medical care that meets the urgent needs of the local community in remote mountainous areas that have suffered from a lack of basic medical infrastructure.
أجهزة اشعة
The Spah Hospital project extends to form a complete medical edifice and an advanced healthcare system designed according to the latest global engineering and medical standards, serving as a lifeline that directly contributes to alleviating the suffering of the residents and reducing their health and living burdens.
Integrated facilities and modern equipment
The hospital includes advanced vital facilities, including carefully equipped inpatient rooms, modern surgical operation rooms, as well as fully integrated emergency and ambulance departments to receive critical cases around the clock, ensuring rapid and effective medical intervention.
أجهزة طبية
The medical edifice also includes multiple specialized clinics and departments that cover various therapeutic and diagnostic needs, which will significantly contribute to ending the suffering of the residents and spare them the hardship of traveling long distances to the main cities in search of treatment and specialized medical care.
In this context, work is underway at a high pace to complete the supply and installation of the latest medical devices and equipment necessary for the hospital, according to the highest global quality standards approved in the healthcare sector, in preparation for its opening and operation with full operational efficiency that meets the needs of the local community.
Continuing the path of giving and sustainable development
It is worth noting that this project is part of a series of vital and developmental projects and initiatives that include more than 300 developmental projects and initiatives implemented and ongoing by the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen" across various Yemeni governorates, affirming the strong bonds of brotherhood and connection, supporting the path of development and stability, and improving the quality of life for the population in Yemen.