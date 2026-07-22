As part of the developmental support and humanitarian efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to assist the population in Yemen, the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen" announced the completion of construction works and the commencement of the preparation phase for the Spah Hospital project in Abyan Governorate.



A comprehensive medical facility in a mountainous environment



This qualitative achievement embodies the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing healthcare services in Yemen and providing comprehensive and sustainable medical care that meets the urgent needs of the local community in remote mountainous areas that have suffered from a lack of basic medical infrastructure.

أجهزة اشعة

The Spah Hospital project extends to form a complete medical edifice and an advanced healthcare system designed according to the latest global engineering and medical standards, serving as a lifeline that directly contributes to alleviating the suffering of the residents and reducing their health and living burdens.



Integrated facilities and modern equipment



The hospital includes advanced vital facilities, including carefully equipped inpatient rooms, modern surgical operation rooms, as well as fully integrated emergency and ambulance departments to receive critical cases around the clock, ensuring rapid and effective medical intervention.

أجهزة طبية

The medical edifice also includes multiple specialized clinics and departments that cover various therapeutic and diagnostic needs, which will significantly contribute to ending the suffering of the residents and spare them the hardship of traveling long distances to the main cities in search of treatment and specialized medical care.



In this context, work is underway at a high pace to complete the supply and installation of the latest medical devices and equipment necessary for the hospital, according to the highest global quality standards approved in the healthcare sector, in preparation for its opening and operation with full operational efficiency that meets the needs of the local community.



Continuing the path of giving and sustainable development



It is worth noting that this project is part of a series of vital and developmental projects and initiatives that include more than 300 developmental projects and initiatives implemented and ongoing by the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen" across various Yemeni governorates, affirming the strong bonds of brotherhood and connection, supporting the path of development and stability, and improving the quality of life for the population in Yemen.