استهدفت ضربة صاروخية أمريكية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، جزيرة لارك المطلة على مضيق هرمز، وفق ما نقلته وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية. وقالت الوكالة: «عند الساعة 14:48 استُهدفت جزيرة لارك في الجنوب بصاروخ أمريكي».


وأفاد سكان في المنطقة بسماع دوي انفجار قوي قرب الجزيرة. وسمعت أصوات ثلاثة انفجارات في محيط مدينة سيريك جنوب البلاد، في خضم التوتر بين طهران وواشنطن اللتين استأنفتا مواجهاتهما قبل أسبوعين.


وأظهر مقطع فيديو حددت شبكة CNN موقعه الجغرافي، اندلاع حرائق وتصاعد أعمدة دخان قرب مطار في مدينة بهبهان الإيرانية، بعد أن أفادت وسائل إعلام رسمية بأن المدينة تعرضت لضربة أمريكية.


وأظهر الفيديو احتراق مبانٍ بالقرب من مطار بهبهان الشمالي الغربي في محافظة خوزستان وسط إيران. وأفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بوقوع ضربات على عدد من المواقع في غرب البلاد وجنوبها خلال الليل وحتى صباح الأربعاء.


وذكرت هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيرانية (IRIB)، أن الدفاعات الجوية فُعلت في العاصمة طهران، دون ورود تقارير فورية عن وقوع أضرار، وأشارت إلى تنفيذ غارات على مدينة كبودرأهنغ، الواقعة على بعد نحو 150 ميلاً إلى الغرب من العاصمة.


وأضافت الهيئة أن مدينة تبريز في شمال غربي إيران تعرضت أيضاً لضربات، كما أُبلغ عن هجمات في تشوار وآبدانان بمحافظة إيلام غربي البلاد، نقلاً عن السلطات المحلية.


وأفادت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية الرسمية (إرنا) بسماع دوي انفجارات في مدينتي ماهشهر وسيريك القريبتين من مضيق هرمز، وفي مدينة بوشهر المطلة على الخليج العربي.


وتحدثت وسائل إعلام رسمية أن مدينتي كنارك وتشابهار الساحليتين في جنوب غربي البلاد تعرضتا لهجمات.