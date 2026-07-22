An American missile strike targeted Lark Island, overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, today (Wednesday), according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency. The agency reported: "At 14:48, Lark Island in the south was targeted by an American missile."



Residents in the area reported hearing a loud explosion near the island. Three explosions were heard in the vicinity of the city of Sirik in the south of the country, amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington, which resumed their confrontations two weeks ago.



A video identified by CNN showed fires erupting and columns of smoke rising near an airport in the Iranian city of Behbahan, after official media reported that the city was hit by an American strike.



The video showed buildings burning near the northwestern Behbahan Airport in Khuzestan province, central Iran. Iranian media reported that strikes occurred on several sites in the west and south of the country during the night and into Wednesday morning.



The Iranian Broadcasting and Television Organization (IRIB) reported that air defenses were activated in the capital, Tehran, with no immediate reports of damage, and noted that airstrikes were carried out on the city of Kabudar Ahang, located about 150 miles west of the capital.



The organization added that the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran was also struck, and attacks were reported in Chavar and Abdanan in Ilam province in the west of the country, according to local authorities.



The official Iranian news agency (IRNA) reported hearing explosions in the cities of Mahshahr and Sirik, which are close to the Strait of Hormuz, and in the city of Bushehr overlooking the Arabian Gulf.



Official media reported that the coastal cities of Konarak and Chabahar in the southwest of the country were also targeted.