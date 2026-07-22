فتح الاتحاد الإيطالي لكرة القدم باب التواصل مع المدرب الإسباني بيب غوارديولا، في خطوة قد تمهد لتوليه قيادة المنتخب الإيطالي خلال المرحلة القادمة، وفق ما أكده رئيس الاتحاد جيوفاني مالاغو.
وأوضح مالاغو، في تصريحات أدلى بها عبر منصة «إكس»، أن الاتحاد مستعد لتخصيص «ميزانية استثنائية» إذا كان التعاقد يتعلق بغوارديولا، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الخيار يفرض نفسه لأسباب وصفها بـ«الواضحة»، مع التأكيد في الوقت نفسه أن المفاوضات لا تعني التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي. وأضاف أن فتح قنوات الحوار مع المدرب الإسباني كان خطوة ضرورية، دون أن ينتقص ذلك من فرص بقية المرشحين.
وشدد رئيس الاتحاد على أن قائمة الأسماء المطروحة لا تقتصر على غوارديولا، بل تضم أيضاً أندريا بيرلو وروبرتو مانشيني، إلى جانب خيارات أخرى يجري تقييمها.
ويأتي التحرك الإيطالي بعد إخفاق المنتخب في التأهل إلى نهائيات كأس العالم للمرة الثالثة توالياً، وهو ما دفع الاتحاد إلى البحث عن مشروع فني جديد يعيد «الأتزوري» إلى المنافسة على الساحة الدولية.
وكان غوارديولا قد أنهى أخيراً مسيرته مع مانشستر سيتي بعد 10 أعوام حافلة، قاد خلالها الفريق الإنجليزي إلى حصد 20 لقباً، ما يجعله أحد أبرز الأسماء المرشحة لقيادة المنتخب الإيطالي في المرحلة القادمة.
The Italian Football Federation has opened communication with Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, in a move that could pave the way for him to lead the Italian national team in the upcoming phase, as confirmed by Federation President Giovanni Malagò.
Malagò clarified, in statements made via the "X" platform, that the federation is ready to allocate an "extraordinary budget" if the contract pertains to Guardiola, noting that this option is imposed for reasons he described as "clear," while also emphasizing that negotiations do not mean reaching a final agreement. He added that opening channels of dialogue with the Spanish coach was a necessary step, without undermining the chances of other candidates.
The federation president stressed that the list of proposed names is not limited to Guardiola, but also includes Andrea Pirlo and Roberto Mancini, along with other options being evaluated.
This Italian move comes after the national team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time, which has prompted the federation to search for a new technical project to bring the "Azzurri" back into international competition.
Guardiola recently concluded his career with Manchester City after a successful 10 years, during which he led the English team to win 20 titles, making him one of the most prominent names considered to lead the Italian national team in the upcoming phase.