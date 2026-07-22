The Italian Football Federation has opened communication with Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, in a move that could pave the way for him to lead the Italian national team in the upcoming phase, as confirmed by Federation President Giovanni Malagò.



Malagò clarified, in statements made via the "X" platform, that the federation is ready to allocate an "extraordinary budget" if the contract pertains to Guardiola, noting that this option is imposed for reasons he described as "clear," while also emphasizing that negotiations do not mean reaching a final agreement. He added that opening channels of dialogue with the Spanish coach was a necessary step, without undermining the chances of other candidates.



The federation president stressed that the list of proposed names is not limited to Guardiola, but also includes Andrea Pirlo and Roberto Mancini, along with other options being evaluated.



This Italian move comes after the national team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time, which has prompted the federation to search for a new technical project to bring the "Azzurri" back into international competition.



Guardiola recently concluded his career with Manchester City after a successful 10 years, during which he led the English team to win 20 titles, making him one of the most prominent names considered to lead the Italian national team in the upcoming phase.