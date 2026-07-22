فتح الاتحاد الإيطالي لكرة القدم باب التواصل مع المدرب الإسباني بيب غوارديولا، في خطوة قد تمهد لتوليه قيادة المنتخب الإيطالي خلال المرحلة القادمة، وفق ما أكده رئيس الاتحاد جيوفاني مالاغو.


وأوضح مالاغو، في تصريحات أدلى بها عبر منصة «إكس»، أن الاتحاد مستعد لتخصيص «ميزانية استثنائية» إذا كان التعاقد يتعلق بغوارديولا، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الخيار يفرض نفسه لأسباب وصفها بـ«الواضحة»، مع التأكيد في الوقت نفسه أن المفاوضات لا تعني التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي. وأضاف أن فتح قنوات الحوار مع المدرب الإسباني كان خطوة ضرورية، دون أن ينتقص ذلك من فرص بقية المرشحين.


وشدد رئيس الاتحاد على أن قائمة الأسماء المطروحة لا تقتصر على غوارديولا، بل تضم أيضاً أندريا بيرلو وروبرتو مانشيني، إلى جانب خيارات أخرى يجري تقييمها.


ويأتي التحرك الإيطالي بعد إخفاق المنتخب في التأهل إلى نهائيات كأس العالم للمرة الثالثة توالياً، وهو ما دفع الاتحاد إلى البحث عن مشروع فني جديد يعيد «الأتزوري» إلى المنافسة على الساحة الدولية.


وكان غوارديولا قد أنهى أخيراً مسيرته مع مانشستر سيتي بعد 10 أعوام حافلة، قاد خلالها الفريق الإنجليزي إلى حصد 20 لقباً، ما يجعله أحد أبرز الأسماء المرشحة لقيادة المنتخب الإيطالي في المرحلة القادمة.