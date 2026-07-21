نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين وإسرائيليين، أن الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية تعتقد أن إيران نقلت آلاف أجهزة الطرد المركزي الخاصة بتخصيب اليورانيوم إلى أنفاق عميقة داخل موقع «جبل الفأس» خلال خريف العام الماضي، ما يثير مخاوف من قدرة طهران على إعادة بناء برنامجها النووي بعيداً عن الاستهداف العسكري.


هدف محتمل لضربة كبيرة


ويقع الموقع على بعد نحو 220 كيلومتراً جنوب طهران، وعلى مسافة كيلومترين من مجمع نطنز النووي، الذي تعرض لهجمات خلال المواجهات السابقة بين إيران من جهة، والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى. ووفقاً لمعهد العلوم والأمن الدولي، فإن منشأة جبل الفأس، التي لا تزال قيد الإنشاء، لم تكن ضمن الأهداف التي تعرضت للقصف.


وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو سعى إلى إقناع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب باستئناف هجوم واسع على إيران بهدف إلحاق مزيد من الضرر ببرنامجها النووي ومنعها من إعادة بناء قدراتها. وذكرت أن الولايات المتحدة كثفت هجماتها على إيران خلال الأيام الأخيرة، وأن ترمب وصف في مقابلة بتاريخ 13 يوليو موقع جبل الفأس بأنه «هدف محتمل لضربة كبيرة»، في أول تصريح علني يحدد فيه الموقع كهدف عسكري.


بديل لتجميع أجهزة الطرد


ويُعرف الموقع داخل إيران باسم «جبل كولانج»، وتتابعه الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل منذ سنوات. وقد أُنشئ ليكون بديلاً تحت الأرض لمنشأة تجميع أجهزة الطرد المركزي التي تعرضت لأضرار كبيرة إثر انفجار عام 2020، يُعتقد أنه ناجم عن عملية تخريب.


وأكد معهد العلوم والأمن الدولي أن النشاط في الموقع استمر بوتيرة ثابتة خلال الأشهر الخمسة عشر الماضية، حيث رُصدت حركة شاحنات، وأعمال تدعيم للأنفاق، وإنشاء طوق أمني، إضافة إلى أعمال في شبكة أنفاق أقدم يعود تاريخها إلى عام 2007. ويرى رئيس المعهد، ديفيد أولبرايت، أن من المحتمل بالفعل نقل أجهزة الطرد المركزي إلى هذه الأنفاق.


ويقدر خبراء أن المجمع يقع على عمق يتراوح بين 90 و137 متراً تحت صخور صلبة، مع مساحة كافية لاستيعاب عدة منشآت مرتبطة بالبرنامج النووي، ما يجعله شديد التحصين.


ماهو أسوأ السيناريوهات ؟


من جانبه، حذر المسؤول السابق عن ملف إيران في مجلس الأمن القومي الأمريكي نيت سوانسون، من أن تاريخ إيران في الأنشطة النووية السرية يجعل أي نشاط غير معلن داخل موقع محصن تحت الأرض مصدر قلق كبير، مشيراً إلى أن «الاختراق النووي السري» يمثل أسوأ السيناريوهات. ودعا إلى تمكين الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية من تفتيش الموقع للتحقق من طبيعة الأنشطة الجارية.


ورغم أن جبل الفأس لم يكن هدفاً رئيسياً في الهجمات السابقة، فإن مسؤولين وخبراء يرون أنه قد يُستخدم لتخزين أو تصنيع معدات نووية أو لإنشاء منشأة صغيرة لتخصيب اليورانيوم. كما يشير خبراء إلى أن عمق الموقع يجعله خارج نطاق معظم القنابل الخارقة للتحصينات، ما يجعل استهدافه عسكرياً أكثر تعقيداً، مع احتمال الحاجة إلى عمليات برية أو وسائل اختراق متخصصة.