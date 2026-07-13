أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية اليوم (الإثنين)، بدء فرض الحصار على إيران ابتداءً من الساعة 11 مساء غداً (الثلاثاء). وقالت القيادة المركزية في بيان على منصة «إكس»: «بتوجيه من القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة، ستستأنف قوات القيادة المركزية الأمريكية فرض الحصار البحري على حركة الملاحة من وإلى الموانئ الإيرانية، اعتباراً من 14يوليو الساعة 4:00 مساءً بتوقيت الساحل الشرقي للولايات المتحدة (11 مساءً) بتوقيت المنطقة.»


وأضاف البيان: «ستتولى قوات القيادة المركزية تنفيذ الحصار على السفن المتجهة إلى الموانئ والمناطق الساحلية الإيرانية أو المغادرة منها، فيما سيواصل الجيش الأمريكي دعم انسياب حركة الملاحة في المياه الإقليمية لجميع السفن التي لا تنتهك الحصار».


ودعت القيادة المركزية جميع ربابنة السفن إلى متابعة نشرات إشعارات الملاحة البحرية (Notice to Mariners)، والتواصل مع القوات البحرية الأمريكية عبر قناة الاتصال البحرية (16) عند الإبحار في خليج عُمان والمناطق المؤدية إلى مضيق هرمز، مؤكدة أن مزيداً من المعلومات سيُعلن عنها لاحقاً من خلال إشعار رسمي موجه إلى السفن التجارية.


ويأتي استئناف الحصار الأمريكي الذي جاء بعد تطبيقه لأول مرة خلال الفترة من 13 أبريل إلى 18 يونيو، وأعادت قوات القيادة المركزية آنذاك توجيه أكثر من 140 سفينة امتثلت للإجراءات، وعطّلت 9 سفن لم تمتثل للحصار، كما سمحت بمرور أكثر من 50 سفينة تجارية تنقل مساعدات إنسانية خلال فترة الشهرين.