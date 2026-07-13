The U.S. Central Command announced today (Monday) the start of the blockade on Iran beginning at 11 PM today. The Central Command stated in a message on the platform "X": "Under the direction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, U.S. Central Command forces will resume enforcing the maritime blockade on shipping to and from Iranian ports, starting today at 4:00 PM Eastern Time (11 PM local time)."



The statement added: "Central Command forces will enforce the blockade on vessels heading to or departing from Iranian ports and coastal areas, while the U.S. military will continue to support the flow of navigation in the territorial waters for all vessels that do not violate the blockade."



Central Command urged all ship captains to follow the maritime navigation notices (Notice to Mariners) and to communicate with U.S. naval forces via the maritime communication channel (16) when sailing in the Gulf of Oman and the areas leading to the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that further information will be announced later through an official notice directed to commercial vessels.



The resumption of the U.S. blockade comes after it was first implemented from April 13 to June 18, during which Central Command forces redirected more than 140 vessels that complied with the procedures and disrupted 9 vessels that did not comply with the blockade, while allowing the passage of more than 50 commercial vessels carrying humanitarian aid during the two-month period.