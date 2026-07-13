أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، بنائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي في الجمهورية الإيطالية أنطونيو تاياني.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها، إلى جانب مناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية وأهمية أمن وحرية الملاحة، وكذلك المساعي الدولية الرامية لتنفيذ حل الدولتين والتوصل إلى تحقيق سلام عادل ومستدام.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made a phone call to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, Antonio Tajani.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, in addition to discussing developments in regional situations and the importance of security and freedom of navigation, as well as international efforts aimed at implementing the two-state solution and achieving a just and sustainable peace.