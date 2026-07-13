The Yemeni legitimacy confirmed that by preventing the Iranian delegation's plane from landing at Sana'a Airport, the claim that Tehran and the Houthis tried to promote—that they control Yemeni airspace and Sana'a Airport—has fallen, despite their attempts to market their weak and worn-out claims of imposing control by force of fact.

The incident of preventing the plane coming from Tehran from landing at Sana'a Airport demonstrated the collapse of the Houthi propaganda that collided with the reality on the ground, especially after the Houthis' failure to secure the plane's landing, which represents a clear failure that revealed the limits of their actual authority and showed that they are unable to impose their will even in the sovereign facility they claim to fully control.

The necessity for the plane to head to another airport does not change the essence of the scene or its fundamental outcome; the real battle was over Sana'a Airport, and it is there that the narrative of "breaking the siege," heavily promoted by the Houthis, collapsed amidst much noise. The statements of the Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, reveal the extent of concern for Yemenis and the entirety of Yemeni territory, especially as he affirms that, based on his constitutional responsibilities and in his capacity as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and after completing all military, security, and political assessments, he directed that priority be given to protecting civilian lives and safeguarding public property, and not to expand the scope of confrontation to achieve the goal that Iran seeks by dragging Yemen and its people into wars that serve its interests and using Yemen, its land, and its people as a card in its regional conflict.

He clearly affirmed that the state will not allow in the future any plane to violate Yemeni airspace, whether for Sana'a Airport or any other airport, and will deter any attempt to impose a reality that affects its sovereignty or diminishes its authority over its lands, airspace, and all its outlets.