أكدت الشرعية اليمنية منعها هبوط طائرة الوفد الإيراني في مطار صنعاء، ما أسقط ادعاء طهران والحوثيين بقدرتهم على السيطرة على الأجواء اليمنية والمطار.

وأوضحت حادثة منع الطائرة القادمة من طهران من الهبوط في مطار صنعاء سقوط الدعاية الحوثية، حيث عجزوا عن تأمين هبوط الطائرة، ما كشف حدود سلطتهم الفعلية وعدم قدرتهم على فرض إرادتهم حتى في المنشأة التي يزعمون السيطرة عليها. واضطرار الطائرة إلى التوجه نحو مطار آخر لا يغير من جوهر المشهد أو نتيجته الأساسية، حيث انهارت رواية «كسر الحصار» التي روج لها الحوثيون.

وصرّح رئيس مجلس القيادة اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي بأهمية حماية اليمنيين وكامل التراب اليمني، مؤكداً أنه سيعطي الأولوية لحماية المدنيين وصون الممتلكات العامة، وعدم توسيع نطاق المواجهة لتحقيق أهداف إيران في زج اليمن في حروب تخدم مصالحها.

وأكد بوضوح أن الدولة لن تسمح مستقبلاً لأي طائرة بانتهاك الأجواء اليمنية، سواء لمطار صنعاء أو أي مطار آخر، وستردع أي محاولة لفرض أمر واقع يمس سيادتها أو ينتقص من سلطتها على أراضيها وأجوائها ومنافذها.