أعلنت الحكومة البريطانية حظر دعم الحرس الثوري الإيراني في إطار الحملة على «وكلاء الدول الأجنبية».

وذكرت وزيرة الأمن أنجيلا إيجل، في بيان مكتوب إلى البرلمان، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن المملكة المتحدة «حددت أنشطة مرتبطة بالحرس الثوري الإيراني تشمل تهديدات للحياة وأعمال ترهيب على الأراضي البريطانية».

وأفادت بأن الحرس الثوري، و«حركة أصحاب اليمين الإسلامية»، و«فيلق المتطوعين» التابع للاستخبارات العسكرية الروسية، ستصبح أولى الجهات التي يتم تصنيفها بموجب صلاحيات جديدة غير مسبوقة تتعلق بتهديدات الدولة.

وأكّدت وزيرة الأمن أن التصنيف يأتي بعد إعلان «حركة أصحاب اليمين الإسلامية» مسؤوليتها عن 7 هجمات في مواقع مرتبطة باليهود والإسرائيليين.

ويعني التصنيف البريطاني للحرس الثوري أنه أصبح من الآن فصاعداً جريمة جنائية القيام بما يلي: دعوة الآخرين إلى دعم هذه الجماعات، أو التعبير عن رأي أو اعتقاد مؤيد لها، مساعدتها في تنفيذ أنشطة مرتبطة بالمملكة المتحدة، أو الانخراط في سلوك يُرجح أن يقدم لها مساعدة مادية، قبول أو الاحتفاظ بمنفعة مادية مقدمة من جانبها أو نيابة عنها.

ويأتي هذا الإعلان بعد أن سارعت الحكومة إلى تمرير قانون الأمن القومي (تهديدات الدولة)، كما تعهد رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر في أبريل.

وخلص المراجع المستقل لتشريعات تهديدات الدولة جوناثان هول كيه سي، في تقريره الصادر في مايو 2025، إلى أن «هناك أسباباً وجيهة لإنشاء سلطة تصنيف، تعادل الحظر بموجب قانون الإرهاب لعام 2000، وتكون إضافة إلى الإجراءات القائمة مثل العقوبات».

ويهدف هذا الإجراء إلى «تعطيل الأفراد الذين يروجون لمصالح وأهداف الهيئات المصنفة».