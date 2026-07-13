The British government has announced a ban on supporting the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as part of the campaign against "foreign state agents".



Security Minister Angela Eagle stated in a written statement to Parliament today (Monday) that the United Kingdom "has identified activities linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard that include threats to life and acts of intimidation on British soil".



She reported that the Revolutionary Guard, the "Islamic Right Movement", and the "Volunteers Corps" affiliated with the Russian military intelligence will be the first entities to be classified under unprecedented new powers related to state threats.



The Security Minister confirmed that the classification comes after the "Islamic Right Movement" claimed responsibility for 7 attacks on sites associated with Jews and Israelis.



The British classification of the Revolutionary Guard means that it has now become a criminal offense to do the following: call on others to support these groups, express a pro-supporting opinion or belief, assist them in carrying out activities related to the United Kingdom, or engage in behavior likely to provide them with material assistance, accept or retain a material benefit provided by them or on their behalf.



This announcement comes after the government rushed to pass the National Security Act (State Threats), as pledged by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in April.



Independent reviewer of state threats legislation Jonathan Hall KC concluded in his report published in May 2025 that "there are compelling reasons to establish a classification authority, equivalent to a ban under the Terrorism Act 2000, and that it should be an addition to existing measures such as sanctions".



This measure aims to "disrupt individuals who promote the interests and objectives of the classified entities".