The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of a death penalty for one of the perpetrators in the Tabuk region, the text of which is as follows:

Allah Almighty said: (O you who have believed, prescribed for you is legal retribution for those murdered), and He said: (And there is for you in legal retribution a saving of life, O you who have understanding, that you may become righteous).

Obaid bin Ahmed bin Faleh Al-Balawi - a Saudi national - killed Eid bin Aasi bin Suwailem Al-Wabisi - also a Saudi national - by shooting him, which led to his death due to a dispute between them.

By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the mentioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him resulted in charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against him and sentenced him to death by legal retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was decided by Sharia.

The death penalty was carried out against the perpetrator Obaid bin Ahmed bin Faleh Al-Balawi - a Saudi national - on Monday, 28/1/1448 AH, corresponding to 13/7/2026 AD, in the Tabuk region.

The Ministry of Interior, in announcing this, reaffirms the Saudi Arabian government's commitment to maintaining security, achieving justice, and implementing Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life. At the same time, it warns anyone who may think of committing such acts that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.