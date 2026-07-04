أعلن الجيش المالي أن الوضع تحت السيطرة الكاملة عقب هجمات شنها مسلحون على 5 مدن وبلدات.


⁠ وكانت جماعة متمردة ​بقيادة الطوارق، شنت اليوم ⁠(السبت)، هجوماً على ​بلدة في شمال مالي ⁠توجد فيها ​قوات ​حكومية ‌وقوات شبه عسكرية ​روسية، ⁠وأفاد ​سكان منطقتين أخريين ‌في شمال ووسط ‌مالي بسماع دوي إطلاق ​نار وانفجارات.


ويعد الهجوم أحدث تحدٍ يواجه الحكومة ⁠العسكرية في الدولة الواقعة بمنطقة الساحل الأفريقي، بعدما شن المتمردون هجمات بارزة في أبريل، استهدفت مطار ​العاصمة باماكو، وأدت إلى اغتيال وزير الدفاع والسيطرة على عدد من القواعد العسكرية في شمال البلاد.


وقال المتحدث باسم جبهة تحرير ​أزواد محمد المولود ⁠رمضان، ​لوكالة «رويترز»: إن مقاتلين تابعين للجبهة هاجموا بلدة أنيفيس في منطقة كيدال ‌شمال شرقي مالي في وقت مبكر من ​صباح السبت.


وكانت القوات الحكومية والروسية ⁠انتشرت في أنيفيس عقب ​هجمات أبريل، التي تمكنت ⁠خلالها ‌جبهة تحرير أزواد وفرع تنظيم القاعدة في المنطقة من بسط السيطرة على مدينة كيدال.


وفي مدينة جاو ‌بوسط البلاد، قال مسؤول محلي إن إطلاق نار وصواريخ استهدفت معسكراً للجيش، مضيفاً أنه لم ​يتضح على الفور الطرف المسؤول عن الهجوم.


واستعادت القوات المالية نهاية أبريل الماضي، السيطرة على بلدة كيدال على الحدود مع النيجر، وكان مسلحون مرتبطون بتنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي قد دخلوها، وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية في أبريل الماضي، أن قواتها منعت مسلحين من تنفيذ محاولة انقلاب في مالي.


وسقطت مدينة كيدال شمالي مالي خلال هجوم منسق في أبريل، استهدف منشآت عسكرية في أنحاء البلاد. وكانت هذه المدينة الصحراوية خاضعة لسيطرة المتمردين لنحو عقد من الزمن، قبل أن تستعيدها القوات المالية إلى جانب مقاتلين مرتبطين بالكرملين يعملون حالياً تحت اسم «فيلق أفريقيا» في عام 2023.


ويبلغ عدد سكان كيدال نحو 55 ألف نسمة أغلبيتهم من الطوارق، مع وجود جماعات أخرى. وفي السنوات الأخيرة، ارتفع عدد السكان بسبب تدفق آلاف النازحين داخلياً، الذين فروا من تنظيم «داعش» في منطقة ميناكا.


وتقع كيدال على بعد أكثر من 1500 كيلومتر و24 ساعة سفراً بالسيارة من العاصمة باماكو. وتزخر بثروات طبيعية مهمة، من بينها الذهب ومعادن أخرى، ما جعلها هدفاً للجماعات المسلحة والمتشددة الناشطة في منطقة الساحل.