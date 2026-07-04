أعلن الجيش المالي أن الوضع تحت السيطرة الكاملة عقب هجمات شنها مسلحون على 5 مدن وبلدات.
وكانت جماعة متمردة بقيادة الطوارق، شنت اليوم (السبت)، هجوماً على بلدة في شمال مالي توجد فيها قوات حكومية وقوات شبه عسكرية روسية، وأفاد سكان منطقتين أخريين في شمال ووسط مالي بسماع دوي إطلاق نار وانفجارات.
ويعد الهجوم أحدث تحدٍ يواجه الحكومة العسكرية في الدولة الواقعة بمنطقة الساحل الأفريقي، بعدما شن المتمردون هجمات بارزة في أبريل، استهدفت مطار العاصمة باماكو، وأدت إلى اغتيال وزير الدفاع والسيطرة على عدد من القواعد العسكرية في شمال البلاد.
وقال المتحدث باسم جبهة تحرير أزواد محمد المولود رمضان، لوكالة «رويترز»: إن مقاتلين تابعين للجبهة هاجموا بلدة أنيفيس في منطقة كيدال شمال شرقي مالي في وقت مبكر من صباح السبت.
وكانت القوات الحكومية والروسية انتشرت في أنيفيس عقب هجمات أبريل، التي تمكنت خلالها جبهة تحرير أزواد وفرع تنظيم القاعدة في المنطقة من بسط السيطرة على مدينة كيدال.
وفي مدينة جاو بوسط البلاد، قال مسؤول محلي إن إطلاق نار وصواريخ استهدفت معسكراً للجيش، مضيفاً أنه لم يتضح على الفور الطرف المسؤول عن الهجوم.
واستعادت القوات المالية نهاية أبريل الماضي، السيطرة على بلدة كيدال على الحدود مع النيجر، وكان مسلحون مرتبطون بتنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي قد دخلوها، وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية في أبريل الماضي، أن قواتها منعت مسلحين من تنفيذ محاولة انقلاب في مالي.
وسقطت مدينة كيدال شمالي مالي خلال هجوم منسق في أبريل، استهدف منشآت عسكرية في أنحاء البلاد. وكانت هذه المدينة الصحراوية خاضعة لسيطرة المتمردين لنحو عقد من الزمن، قبل أن تستعيدها القوات المالية إلى جانب مقاتلين مرتبطين بالكرملين يعملون حالياً تحت اسم «فيلق أفريقيا» في عام 2023.
ويبلغ عدد سكان كيدال نحو 55 ألف نسمة أغلبيتهم من الطوارق، مع وجود جماعات أخرى. وفي السنوات الأخيرة، ارتفع عدد السكان بسبب تدفق آلاف النازحين داخلياً، الذين فروا من تنظيم «داعش» في منطقة ميناكا.
وتقع كيدال على بعد أكثر من 1500 كيلومتر و24 ساعة سفراً بالسيارة من العاصمة باماكو. وتزخر بثروات طبيعية مهمة، من بينها الذهب ومعادن أخرى، ما جعلها هدفاً للجماعات المسلحة والمتشددة الناشطة في منطقة الساحل.
The Malian army announced that the situation is under complete control following attacks carried out by armed militants on 5 cities and towns.
A rebel group led by the Tuaregs launched an attack today (Saturday) on a town in northern Mali where government forces and Russian paramilitary forces are present. Residents of two other areas in northern and central Mali reported hearing gunfire and explosions.
The attack is the latest challenge facing the military government in the country located in the African Sahel region, after the rebels carried out prominent attacks in April that targeted the capital airport in Bamako, leading to the assassination of the defense minister and the seizure of several military bases in the north of the country.
Mohamed El-Mouloud Ramadan, a spokesman for the Azawad Liberation Front, told Reuters that fighters from the front attacked the town of Anifis in the Kidal region of northeastern Mali early Saturday morning.
The government and Russian forces had deployed in Anifis following the April attacks, during which the Azawad Liberation Front and a branch of Al-Qaeda in the region managed to take control of the city of Kidal.
In the city of Gao in central Mali, a local official reported that gunfire and rockets targeted an army camp, adding that it was not immediately clear which party was responsible for the attack.
The Malian forces regained control of the town of Kidal on the border with Niger at the end of April, after armed militants linked to the terrorist organization "ISIS" had entered it. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced in April that its forces prevented militants from carrying out an attempted coup in Mali.
The city of Kidal fell in northern Mali during a coordinated attack in April that targeted military facilities across the country. This desert city had been under the control of rebels for nearly a decade before it was reclaimed by Malian forces along with fighters linked to the Kremlin currently operating under the name "African Legion" in 2023.
Kidal has a population of about 55,000, the majority of whom are Tuaregs, along with other groups. In recent years, the population has increased due to the influx of thousands of internally displaced persons fleeing from ISIS in the Menaka region.
Kidal is located more than 1,500 kilometers and a 24-hour drive from the capital Bamako. It is rich in important natural resources, including gold and other minerals, making it a target for armed groups and extremists active in the Sahel region.