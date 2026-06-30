The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara warned against Israel's attempts to destabilize the southern Syrian regions.

The Syrian news channel "Al-Ikhbariya" reported al-Shara saying: "The Israeli entity is once again striving to turn our pure land into a scene of endless chaos, through which it seeks to dismantle the unity of our people and weaken our capabilities to move forward in the process of reconstruction and revival."



Al-Shara emphasized that Syria is not a testing ground for external conspiracies nor a place for implementing the ambitions of others.



This statement from al-Shara came after the Israeli occupation forces advanced into the villages of Abidin, Jumla, and Tal al-Maghar in the southern province of Daraa, which were subjected to artillery shelling and helicopter airstrikes yesterday, Monday.



The "Al-Ikhbariya" channel mentioned that local residents resisted the Israeli forces, which established checkpoints in their villages. The Civil Defense reported several injuries and material damage due to the shelling yesterday, June 29.



The Syrian Foreign Ministry sent a message to the United Nations Security Council regarding the Israeli military operations in the southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra, which constitute violations of the disengagement agreement between Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights, signed in 1974.



Israel continues its military operations in southern Syria, amid increased movements of its forces in the provinces of Quneitra and Daraa over the past few days, with near-daily incursions and repeated flights of warplanes, raising questions about Tel Aviv's objectives.



Israel resumed airstrikes on the countryside of Daraa on Sunday night, a day after the Israeli army announced the killing of two militants in the area, confirming that its operations continue to eliminate what it described as "threats" targeting civilians and military personnel.