حذّر الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع من محاولات إسرائيل زعزعة الاستقرار في المناطق السورية الجنوبية.

ونقلت قناة «الإخبارية» السورية عن الشرع قوله: «إن الكيان الإسرائيلي يسعى الآن مجدداً إلى تحويل أرضنا الطاهرة إلى ساحة فوضى غير منتهية، يسعى من خلالها إلى تفكيك وحدة شعبنا وإضعاف قدراتنا على المضي قدماً في مسيرة إعادة البناء والنهوض».


وأكد الشرع أن سورية ليست ساحة تجارب للمؤامرات الخارجية ولا مكاناً لتنفيذ أطماع الآخرين.


وأتى كلام الشرع بعد توغل قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية في قرى عابدين وجملة وتل المغر في محافظة درعا الجنوبية، التي تعرضت لقصف مدفعي وغارات جوية بالمروحيات أمس الإثنين.


وذكرت قناة «الإخبارية» أن السكان المحليين قاوموا القوات الإسرائيلية التي أقامت نقاط تفتيش في قراهم. وأفاد الدفاع المدني بوقوع عدة إصابات وأضرار مادية جراء القصف يوم أمس 29 يونيو.


وأرسلت وزارة الخارجية السورية رسالة إلى مجلس الأمن الدولي على خلفية العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية في محافظتي درعا والقنيطرة الجنوبيتين، التي تعدّ انتهاكات لاتفاقية فض الاشتباك بين القوات الإسرائيلية والسورية في مرتفعات الجولان، المبرمة في عام 1974.


وتواصل إسرائيل عملياتها العسكرية في جنوب سورية، وسط تصاعد تحركات قواتها في محافظتي القنيطرة ودرعا خلال الأيام الماضية، مع توغلات شبه يومية وتحليق متكرر للطيران الحربي، ما يثير تساؤلات حول أهداف تل أبيب.


وعاودت إسرائيل، ليل الأحد، شن غارات على ريف درعا، بعد يوم من إعلان الجيش الإسرائيلي قتل مسلحين اثنين في المنطقة، مؤكداً أن عملياته مستمرة لإزالة ما وصفها بـ«التهديدات» التي تستهدف المدنيين والعسكريين.