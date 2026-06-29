كشفت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، أن الولايات المتحدة عرضت عقد محادثات مع إيران خلال قمة في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة، في مسعى لاستئناف المفاوضات التي تعثرت بسبب القتال حول مضيق هرمز.


ونقلت عن مسؤولين أمريكيين وآخرين قولهم: إن تفاصيل القمة لم تُحسم بعد، لكنها قد تُعقد اعتباراً من يوم الثلاثاء، وتركز على ملف مضيق هرمز.


وأشار مسؤولون أمريكيون وآخرون من دول منخرطة في المفاوضات إلى أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران اتفقتا على إنهاء أيام من القتال المتبادل حول مضيق هرمز واستئناف المحادثات بين الجانبين.


وأعلن مسؤول أمريكي أن السفن ستتمكن الآن من التحرك بحرية عبر مضيق هرمز، بعدما تراجعت حركة الملاحة خلال الضربات المتبادلة.


وأضاف بعض المسؤولين أن المحادثات الأمريكية الإيرانية كان من المقرر أن تُستأنف خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع في سويسرا، لكنها تعثرت بسبب القتال حول مضيق هرمز.


وذكرت الصحيفة، نقلاً عن أشخاص مطلعين، أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران اتفقتا خلال محادثات في سويسرا الأسبوع الماضي على إنشاء خط ساخن لتجنب الهجمات في مضيق هرمز، لكن هذه الآلية لم تُفعّل بعد.

ونقلت وكالة"رويترز" عن مصدر مطلع قوله : إن الفرق الفنية الإيرانية والأمريكية المكلفة بالعمل على تنفيذ مذكرة التفاهم ستجتمع في الدوحة خلال أيام.وأضافأن الوسطاء ​شكلوا ⁠قنوات اتصال ​لاحتواء ⁠أي ‌حوادث محتملة وخفض التصعيد، مشيراً إلى ‌أن المحادثات الفنية ستتواصل.

فيما اعتبر الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان أنه يتعين الإفراج عن 6 مليارات دولار من بين 12 مليار دولار من الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة في قطر.

وكان مسؤول أمريكي قال لوكالة «رويترز»، أمس الأحد، إن المحادثات الفنية مع إيران ستستمر بشأن جميع بنود مذكرة التفاهم. ولفت إلى أن الجانبين سيلتزمان بوقف التصعيد مؤقتاً، وأن السفن ستكون قادرة على التحرك بحرية في مضيق هرمز.


ولا تزال طهران تتمسك بالسيطرة على المضيق الاستراتيجي الذي تمر عبره خُمس شحنات النفط والغاز عالمياً، في الوقت الذي نصت مذكرة التفاهم على فتح المضيق دون رسوم أو قيود خلال فترة 60 يوماً.