The "Wall Street Journal" revealed that the United States offered to hold talks with Iran during a summit in the Qatari capital, Doha, in an effort to resume negotiations that have stalled due to fighting around the Strait of Hormuz.



It quoted American officials and others as saying that the details of the summit have not yet been finalized, but it could take place starting Tuesday, focusing on the issue of the Strait of Hormuz.



American officials and others from countries involved in the negotiations indicated that the United States and Iran agreed to end days of mutual fighting around the Strait of Hormuz and to resume talks between the two sides.



An American official announced that ships will now be able to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz, after navigation had declined during the exchange of strikes.



Some officials added that the U.S.-Iranian talks were scheduled to resume over the weekend in Switzerland, but they stalled due to the fighting around the Strait of Hormuz.



The newspaper reported, citing informed sources, that the United States and Iran agreed during talks in Switzerland last week to establish a hotline to avoid attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, but this mechanism has not yet been activated.



An American official told Reuters on Sunday that technical talks with Iran will continue regarding all items of the memorandum of understanding. He noted that both sides will commit to a temporary halt to escalation, and that ships will be able to move freely in the Strait of Hormuz.



Tehran still insists on controlling the strategic strait through which one-fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments pass, while the memorandum of understanding stipulated that the strait would be opened without fees or restrictions for a period of 60 days.