كشفت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، أن الولايات المتحدة عرضت عقد محادثات مع إيران خلال قمة في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة، في مسعى لاستئناف المفاوضات التي تعثرت بسبب القتال حول مضيق هرمز.
ونقلت عن مسؤولين أمريكيين وآخرين قولهم: إن تفاصيل القمة لم تُحسم بعد، لكنها قد تُعقد اعتباراً من يوم الثلاثاء، وتركز على ملف مضيق هرمز.
وأشار مسؤولون أمريكيون وآخرون من دول منخرطة في المفاوضات إلى أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران اتفقتا على إنهاء أيام من القتال المتبادل حول مضيق هرمز واستئناف المحادثات بين الجانبين.
وأعلن مسؤول أمريكي أن السفن ستتمكن الآن من التحرك بحرية عبر مضيق هرمز، بعدما تراجعت حركة الملاحة خلال الضربات المتبادلة.
وأضاف بعض المسؤولين أن المحادثات الأمريكية الإيرانية كان من المقرر أن تُستأنف خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع في سويسرا، لكنها تعثرت بسبب القتال حول مضيق هرمز.
وذكرت الصحيفة، نقلاً عن أشخاص مطلعين، أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران اتفقتا خلال محادثات في سويسرا الأسبوع الماضي على إنشاء خط ساخن لتجنب الهجمات في مضيق هرمز، لكن هذه الآلية لم تُفعّل بعد.
ونقلت وكالة"رويترز" عن مصدر مطلع قوله : إن الفرق الفنية الإيرانية والأمريكية المكلفة بالعمل على تنفيذ مذكرة التفاهم ستجتمع في الدوحة خلال أيام.وأضافأن الوسطاء شكلوا قنوات اتصال لاحتواء أي حوادث محتملة وخفض التصعيد، مشيراً إلى أن المحادثات الفنية ستتواصل.
فيما اعتبر الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان أنه يتعين الإفراج عن 6 مليارات دولار من بين 12 مليار دولار من الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة في قطر.
وكان مسؤول أمريكي قال لوكالة «رويترز»، أمس الأحد، إن المحادثات الفنية مع إيران ستستمر بشأن جميع بنود مذكرة التفاهم. ولفت إلى أن الجانبين سيلتزمان بوقف التصعيد مؤقتاً، وأن السفن ستكون قادرة على التحرك بحرية في مضيق هرمز.
ولا تزال طهران تتمسك بالسيطرة على المضيق الاستراتيجي الذي تمر عبره خُمس شحنات النفط والغاز عالمياً، في الوقت الذي نصت مذكرة التفاهم على فتح المضيق دون رسوم أو قيود خلال فترة 60 يوماً.
The "Wall Street Journal" revealed that the United States offered to hold talks with Iran during a summit in the Qatari capital, Doha, in an effort to resume negotiations that have stalled due to fighting around the Strait of Hormuz.
It quoted American officials and others as saying that the details of the summit have not yet been finalized, but it could take place starting Tuesday, focusing on the issue of the Strait of Hormuz.
American officials and others from countries involved in the negotiations indicated that the United States and Iran agreed to end days of mutual fighting around the Strait of Hormuz and to resume talks between the two sides.
An American official announced that ships will now be able to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz, after navigation had declined during the exchange of strikes.
Some officials added that the U.S.-Iranian talks were scheduled to resume over the weekend in Switzerland, but they stalled due to the fighting around the Strait of Hormuz.
The newspaper reported, citing informed sources, that the United States and Iran agreed during talks in Switzerland last week to establish a hotline to avoid attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, but this mechanism has not yet been activated.
An American official told Reuters on Sunday that technical talks with Iran will continue regarding all items of the memorandum of understanding. He noted that both sides will commit to a temporary halt to escalation, and that ships will be able to move freely in the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran still insists on controlling the strategic strait through which one-fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments pass, while the memorandum of understanding stipulated that the strait would be opened without fees or restrictions for a period of 60 days.