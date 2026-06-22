لقي 13 شخصاً حتفهم في انفجار وقع في مجمع رأس لفان للغاز الطبيعي المسال، أمس (الأحد)، بحسب ما أعلنت قطر للطاقة.
وأوضحت قطر للطاقة، في بيان اليوم (الإثنين)، أن التحقيقات جارية لتحديد سبب حادثة الانفجار في المنطقة، مشددة بالقول: «الحادثة لم تؤثر على صادراتنا من الغاز المسال».
وأشارت إلى أن منشآت الغاز وميناء رأس لفان لم تتأثر بحادثة الانفجار.
من جانبها، أوضحت وزارة الداخلية القطرية أن عدد المصابين في الحادثة التي وقعت بأحد المصانع في منطقة رأس لفان الصناعية بلغ 54 شخصاً، مشيرة إلى أن مجموعة البحث والإنقاذ القطرية الدولية التابعة لقوة الأمن الداخلي (لخويا)، بالتعاون مع فرق الدفاع المدني، تباشر حالياً عمليات البحث عن 18 شخصاً مفقوداً.
وأوضحت الوزارة في وقت سابق أن الحادثة نجمت عن عطل فني أثناء التشغيل دون وقوع أي تسريب يشكل خطراً على سلامة الأفراد.
Thirteen people died in an explosion that occurred at the Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas complex yesterday (Sunday), according to QatarEnergy.
QatarEnergy stated in a statement today (Monday) that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion in the area, emphasizing: "The incident did not affect our LNG exports."
It noted that the gas facilities and Ras Laffan port were not affected by the explosion incident.
For its part, the Qatari Ministry of Interior clarified that the number of injured in the incident, which took place at one of the factories in the Ras Laffan industrial area, reached 54 people, indicating that the Qatari International Search and Rescue Group, part of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), is currently conducting search operations for 18 missing persons in collaboration with civil defense teams.
The ministry previously explained that the incident resulted from a technical malfunction during operation without any leaks posing a danger to individual safety.