Thirteen people died in an explosion that occurred at the Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas complex yesterday (Sunday), according to QatarEnergy.



QatarEnergy stated in a statement today (Monday) that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion in the area, emphasizing: "The incident did not affect our LNG exports."



It noted that the gas facilities and Ras Laffan port were not affected by the explosion incident.



For its part, the Qatari Ministry of Interior clarified that the number of injured in the incident, which took place at one of the factories in the Ras Laffan industrial area, reached 54 people, indicating that the Qatari International Search and Rescue Group, part of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), is currently conducting search operations for 18 missing persons in collaboration with civil defense teams.



The ministry previously explained that the incident resulted from a technical malfunction during operation without any leaks posing a danger to individual safety.