لقي 13 شخصاً حتفهم في انفجار وقع في مجمع رأس لفان للغاز الطبيعي المسال، أمس (الأحد)، بحسب ما أعلنت قطر للطاقة.


وأوضحت قطر للطاقة، في بيان اليوم (الإثنين)، أن التحقيقات جارية لتحديد سبب حادثة الانفجار في المنطقة، مشددة بالقول: «الحادثة لم تؤثر على صادراتنا من الغاز المسال».


وأشارت إلى أن منشآت الغاز وميناء رأس لفان لم تتأثر بحادثة الانفجار.


من جانبها، أوضحت وزارة الداخلية القطرية أن عدد المصابين في الحادثة التي وقعت بأحد المصانع في منطقة رأس لفان الصناعية بلغ 54 شخصاً، مشيرة إلى أن مجموعة البحث والإنقاذ القطرية الدولية التابعة لقوة الأمن الداخلي (لخويا)، بالتعاون مع فرق الدفاع المدني، تباشر حالياً عمليات البحث عن 18 شخصاً مفقوداً.


وأوضحت الوزارة في وقت سابق أن الحادثة نجمت عن عطل فني أثناء التشغيل دون وقوع أي تسريب يشكل خطراً على سلامة الأفراد.