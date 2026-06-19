حكمت محكمة في كوريا الجنوبية اليوم (الجمعة) على وزير الدفاع السابق كيم يونغ-هيون بالسجن لمدة ثلاث سنوات بتهمة تسريب أسرار عسكرية، في قضية مرتبطة بالفترة التي سبقت محاولة الرئيس السابق يون سوك-يول الفاشلة لفرض الأحكام العرفية في ديسمبر 2024.

وذكرت وكالة الأنباء الكورية الجنوبية يونهاب أن محكمة سيول المركزية أصدرت الحكم بحق كيم، الذي وُجهت إليه تهمة التآمر مع مسؤولين عسكريين لتسليم المعلومات الشخصية لأكثر من 40 فرداً من أفراد الاستخبارات العسكرية إلى جنرال متقاعد يُدعى نوه سانغ-وون الذي شغل سابقاً منصب قائد قيادة الاستخبارات الدفاعية، وذلك خلال شهري أكتوبر ونوفمبر 2024.

وجدت المحكمة كيم مذنباً بتسريب قائمة تحتوي على بيانات شخصية سرية لعناصر الاستخبارات العسكرية إلى الجنرال المتقاعد، في سياق التحضيرات المرتبطة بمحاولة إعلان الأحكام العرفية، حيث يُعتبر هذا التسريب جزءاً من سلسلة أحداث أدت إلى الأزمة السياسية الكبرى في البلاد نهاية 2024.

وكان كيم يونغ-هيون، الذي شغل منصب وزير الدفاع في عهد يون سوك-يول، من أبرز المقربين للرئيس السابق ويُعتبر من الداعمين الرئيسيين لفكرة فرض الأحكام العرفية.

وفي 3 ديسمبر 2024، أعلن يون سوك-يول حالة الأحكام العرفية لساعات قليلة، مدعياً الحاجة إلى مواجهة "قوى معادية للدولة"، لكن البرلمان رفضها بسرعة، مما أدى إلى انهيار الخطة وإقالة يون لاحقاً ومحاكمته.

ويواجه كيم اتهامات وأحكاماً أخرى في قضايا متصلة بالأزمة نفسها، بما في ذلك المشاركة في التخطيط للتمرد، حيث صدرت بحقه أحكام سابقة بالسجن لمدة 30 عاماً في قضايا أخرى مرتبطة بالأحداث، أما يون سوك-يول نفسه، فقد حُكم عليه بأحكام قاسية تصل إلى السجن المؤبد في بعض التهم المتعلقة بمحاولة التمرد.

وتُعد هذه القضية جزءاً من موجة محاكمات واسعة النطاق للمسؤولين السابقين المتورطين في أزمة الأحكام العرفية، التي هزت الاستقرار السياسي في كوريا الجنوبية وأثارت مخاوف دولية حول الديمقراطية في البلاد.