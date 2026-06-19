A court in South Korea today (Friday) sentenced former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to three years in prison for leaking military secrets, in a case linked to the period leading up to former President Yoon Suk-yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law in December 2024.

The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the Seoul Central Court issued the ruling against Kim, who was accused of conspiring with military officials to hand over personal information of more than 40 military intelligence personnel to a retired general named Noh Sang-won, who previously served as the head of the Defense Intelligence Command, during October and November 2024.

The court found Kim guilty of leaking a list containing confidential personal data of military intelligence personnel to the retired general, in the context of preparations related to the attempt to declare martial law, as this leak is considered part of a series of events that led to a major political crisis in the country at the end of 2024.

Kim Yong-hyun, who served as Defense Minister during Yoon Suk-yeol's administration, was one of the closest allies of the former president and is regarded as a key supporter of the idea of imposing martial law.

On December 3, 2024, Yoon Suk-yeol declared martial law for a few hours, claiming the need to confront "anti-state forces," but the parliament quickly rejected it, leading to the collapse of the plan and Yoon's subsequent dismissal and trial.

Kim faces other charges and sentences in cases related to the same crisis, including involvement in planning a rebellion, having previously received a 30-year prison sentence in other cases linked to the events. As for Yoon Suk-yeol himself, he has been sentenced to harsh penalties, including life imprisonment for some charges related to the attempted rebellion.

This case is part of a wave of widespread trials of former officials involved in the martial law crisis, which shook political stability in South Korea and raised international concerns about democracy in the country.