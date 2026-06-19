The national teams of Mexico and South Korea wore unusual jerseys during their match in the 2026 World Cup, a scene that surprised fans and observers.



The Mexican team played in their third kit, which is black, while the South Korean team appeared in their alternative purple kit, even though the color regulations allowed both teams to play in their primary jerseys without any visual conflict.



The decision raised widespread questions on social media about the reasons for moving away from traditional jerseys in one of the tournament's most prominent matches, especially since fans are used to seeing both teams in their primary colors at major events.



This incident opens the discussion again about the increasing use of alternative and third kits in major tournaments, whether for marketing or promotional reasons, at the expense of the traditional visual identity of the teams.