ارتدت منتخبات المكسيك وكوريا الجنوبية قمصانًا غير اعتيادية خلال مواجهتهما في كأس العالم 2026، في مشهد أثار استغراب الجماهير والمتابعين.


وخاض المنتخب المكسيكي المباراة بقميصه الثالث ذي اللون الأسود، بينما ظهر المنتخب الكوري الجنوبي بقميصه البديل البنفسجي، رغم أن لوائح الألوان كانت تسمح لكلا المنتخبين باللعب بقمصانيهما الأساسيين دون أي تعارض بصري.


وأثار القرار تساؤلات واسعة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي حول أسباب الابتعاد عن القمصان التقليدية في واحدة من أبرز مباريات البطولة، خاصة أن الجماهير اعتادت رؤية المنتخبين بألوانهما الأساسية في المحافل الكبرى.


وتأتي هذه الواقعة لتفتح باب النقاش مجددًا حول تزايد استخدام الأطقم البديلة والثالثة في البطولات الكبرى، سواء لأسباب تسويقية أو ترويجية، على حساب الهوية البصرية التقليدية للمنتخبات.