رغم وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الخلافات بينه وبين رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بأنها «اختلاف رأي»، أظهر إعلان توقيع مذكرة التفاهم بين واشنطن وطهران لوقف الحرب تصاعد الخلافات ووصولها إلى الانتقادات.
وكشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية وجود تباين بين تل أبيب وواشنطن حول الاتفاق، خصوصاً في شق جبهة لبنان.
وذكرت صحيفة معاريف الإسرائيلية أن الضغوط الأمريكية على الحكومة الإسرائيلية تمتد إلى مطالب عملية تتعلق بانسحاب الجيش الإسرائيلي من جنوب لبنان وجبل الشيخ السوري، وتقليص النشاط العسكري الإسرائيلي في الجبهة الشمالية بما يحافظ على المسار الدبلوماسي الذي تسعى إليه إدارة ترمب مع طهران.
ونقلت الصحيفة عن مصادر قولها إن واشنطن أبلغت إسرائيل خلال محادثات مغلقة بأن المطلوب يتجاوز مجرد تهدئة ميدانية، ليشمل انسحاباً من النقاط الخمس التي لا تزال القوات الإسرائيلية تسيطر عليها داخل جنوب لبنان.
وأعرب مسؤولون إسرائيليون عن قلقهم العميق من الاتفاق خلال إحاطات صحفية مغلقة مع صحفيين إسرائيليين، فيما نقل موقع «إكسيوس» عن مستشار لنتنياهو قوله: «إسرائيل لا تعتبر نفسها ملزمة بالشق المتعلق بلبنان في المذكرة».
وأشار إلى أن نتنياهو أبلغ ترمب أن القوات الإسرائيلية لن تنسحب من الجنوب اللبناني ما لم يتم نزع سلاح حزب الله.
وأوضح مسؤول إسرائيلي ثان لـ«رويترز»، أن نتيجة المحادثات ستتوقف على ما إذا كان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب سيصر على موقفه ويهدد إسرائيل بعواقب وخيمة، إذا لم تلتزم ببنود الاتفاق مع إيران.
وينص اتفاق إنهاء الحرب على أن وقف إطلاق النار يشمل لبنان، كما أشار إلى انسحاب إسرائيل من الأراضي اللبنانية، تحت عبارة «ضمان وحدة أراضي لبنان وسيادته».
ميدانياً، شنت إسرائيل صباح اليوم غارات على النبطية وبلدة كفرتبنيت في قضاء النبطية بجنوب لبنان، وذلك بعد إصابة خمسة من جنودها في هجوم بطائرتين مسيرتين شنته جماعة «حزب الله» في جنوب لبنان أمس.
وأعلن مركز عمليات طوارئ الصحة التابع لوزارة الصحة اللبنانية ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا الغارات الإسرائيلية على لبنان إلى 3884 قتيلاً و11856 جريحاً خلال الفترة من 2 مارس الماضي وحتى مساء أمس.
Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's description of the disagreements between him and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "difference of opinion," the announcement of the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran to end the war has highlighted the escalation of disputes and criticisms.
Israeli media revealed a divergence between Tel Aviv and Washington regarding the agreement, particularly concerning the Lebanon front.
The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that U.S. pressure on the Israeli government extends to operational demands related to the withdrawal of the Israeli army from southern Lebanon and the Syrian Golan Heights, as well as reducing Israeli military activity on the northern front in a way that preserves the diplomatic path sought by the Trump administration with Tehran.
The newspaper quoted sources saying that Washington informed Israel during closed talks that what is required goes beyond mere field calm, to include a withdrawal from the five points still controlled by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.
Israeli officials expressed their deep concern about the agreement during closed press briefings with Israeli journalists, while the Axios website quoted a Netanyahu advisor saying, "Israel does not consider itself bound by the Lebanon-related section of the memorandum."
He indicated that Netanyahu informed Trump that Israeli forces would not withdraw from southern Lebanon unless Hezbollah's weapons were dismantled.
Another Israeli official told Reuters that the outcome of the talks would depend on whether U.S. President Donald Trump would insist on his position and threaten Israel with severe consequences if it did not comply with the terms of the agreement with Iran.
The agreement to end the war stipulates that the ceasefire includes Lebanon, and it also refers to Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory, under the phrase "guaranteeing the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon."
On the ground, Israel launched airstrikes this morning on Nabatieh and the town of Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon, following the injury of five of its soldiers in an attack by two drones carried out by the "Hezbollah" group in southern Lebanon yesterday.
The Lebanese Ministry of Health's Emergency Operations Center announced that the death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon has risen to 3,884 dead and 11,856 injured from March 2 until last night.