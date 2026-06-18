رغم وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الخلافات بينه وبين رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بأنها «اختلاف رأي»، أظهر إعلان توقيع مذكرة التفاهم بين واشنطن وطهران لوقف الحرب تصاعد الخلافات ووصولها إلى الانتقادات.


وكشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية وجود تباين بين تل أبيب وواشنطن حول الاتفاق، خصوصاً في شق جبهة لبنان.


وذكرت صحيفة معاريف الإسرائيلية أن الضغوط الأمريكية على الحكومة الإسرائيلية تمتد إلى مطالب عملية تتعلق بانسحاب الجيش الإسرائيلي من جنوب لبنان وجبل الشيخ السوري، وتقليص النشاط العسكري الإسرائيلي في الجبهة الشمالية بما يحافظ على المسار الدبلوماسي الذي تسعى إليه إدارة ترمب مع طهران.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مصادر قولها إن واشنطن أبلغت إسرائيل خلال محادثات مغلقة بأن المطلوب يتجاوز مجرد تهدئة ميدانية، ليشمل انسحاباً من النقاط الخمس التي لا تزال القوات الإسرائيلية تسيطر عليها داخل جنوب لبنان.


وأعرب مسؤولون إسرائيليون عن قلقهم العميق من الاتفاق خلال إحاطات صحفية مغلقة مع صحفيين إسرائيليين، فيما نقل موقع «إكسيوس» عن مستشار لنتنياهو قوله: «إسرائيل لا تعتبر نفسها ملزمة بالشق المتعلق بلبنان في المذكرة».


وأشار إلى أن نتنياهو أبلغ ترمب أن القوات الإسرائيلية لن تنسحب من الجنوب اللبناني ما لم يتم نزع سلاح حزب الله.


وأوضح مسؤول إسرائيلي ثان لـ«رويترز»، أن نتيجة المحادثات ستتوقف على ما إذا كان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب سيصر على موقفه ويهدد إسرائيل بعواقب وخيمة، إذا لم تلتزم ببنود الاتفاق مع إيران.


وينص اتفاق إنهاء الحرب على أن وقف إطلاق النار يشمل لبنان، كما أشار إلى انسحاب إسرائيل من الأراضي اللبنانية، تحت عبارة «ضمان وحدة أراضي لبنان وسيادته».


ميدانياً، شنت إسرائيل صباح اليوم غارات على النبطية وبلدة كفرتبنيت في قضاء النبطية بجنوب لبنان، وذلك بعد إصابة خمسة من جنودها في هجوم بطائرتين مسيرتين شنته جماعة «حزب الله» في جنوب لبنان أمس.


وأعلن مركز عمليات طوارئ الصحة التابع لوزارة الصحة اللبنانية ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا الغارات الإسرائيلية على لبنان إلى 3884 قتيلاً و11856 جريحاً خلال الفترة من 2 مارس الماضي وحتى مساء أمس.