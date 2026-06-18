Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's description of the disagreements between him and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "difference of opinion," the announcement of the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran to end the war has highlighted the escalation of disputes and criticisms.



Israeli media revealed a divergence between Tel Aviv and Washington regarding the agreement, particularly concerning the Lebanon front.



The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that U.S. pressure on the Israeli government extends to operational demands related to the withdrawal of the Israeli army from southern Lebanon and the Syrian Golan Heights, as well as reducing Israeli military activity on the northern front in a way that preserves the diplomatic path sought by the Trump administration with Tehran.



The newspaper quoted sources saying that Washington informed Israel during closed talks that what is required goes beyond mere field calm, to include a withdrawal from the five points still controlled by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.



Israeli officials expressed their deep concern about the agreement during closed press briefings with Israeli journalists, while the Axios website quoted a Netanyahu advisor saying, "Israel does not consider itself bound by the Lebanon-related section of the memorandum."



He indicated that Netanyahu informed Trump that Israeli forces would not withdraw from southern Lebanon unless Hezbollah's weapons were dismantled.



Another Israeli official told Reuters that the outcome of the talks would depend on whether U.S. President Donald Trump would insist on his position and threaten Israel with severe consequences if it did not comply with the terms of the agreement with Iran.



The agreement to end the war stipulates that the ceasefire includes Lebanon, and it also refers to Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory, under the phrase "guaranteeing the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon."



On the ground, Israel launched airstrikes this morning on Nabatieh and the town of Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon, following the injury of five of its soldiers in an attack by two drones carried out by the "Hezbollah" group in southern Lebanon yesterday.



The Lebanese Ministry of Health's Emergency Operations Center announced that the death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon has risen to 3,884 dead and 11,856 injured from March 2 until last night.