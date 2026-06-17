Two days before the anticipated signing of the agreement reached by the two countries to end the war in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran with a resumption of military operations if it did not adhere to its commitments.



On the sidelines of the G7 summit in France and during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi today (Wednesday), Trump warned that if the Iranians did not behave properly, "we will go back to dropping bombs on their heads." He stated that the memorandum of understanding scheduled to be signed on Friday with Iran "is not final," and that he may resume the bombing campaign "if he doesn't like it."

He pointed out that it "does not include an immediate easing of the sanctions" imposed on Tehran, adding that he would discuss this matter later.



Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be fully opened to maritime navigation in the coming days. He said, "The strait will be opened. It is already partially open, and it will be fully opened within a day or two."



Earlier, the U.S. president announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to maritime navigation, but many ship owners are still proceeding with caution for fear of renewed tensions in the region.



About 20% of global oil supplies passed through the strait before the outbreak of the crisis.



For its part, the Iranian Foreign Ministry and official media revealed the identities of the delegations that will manage the first in-person signing and talks.



The Iranian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, while the U.S. side will be represented by Vice President J.D. Vance.



Araghchi will participate in the first round of expanded technical negotiations that will also kick off in Geneva immediately after the signing of the agreement.



In statements to "Fox News," the U.S. Vice President said that the agreement with Iran will require a significant commitment before Tehran receives any benefits, emphasizing that his attendance at the signing ceremony, scheduled for Friday in Geneva, is not considered a reward for Tehran, but he indicated that the aim of the step is to achieve a good outcome for the American people. He stated that the United States wants to know the credibility or falsity of Iranian promises and the seriousness of turning them into real actions.