قبل يومين من التوقيع المرتقب على التفاهم الذي توصل إليه البلدان لإنهاء الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إيران باستئناف العمليات العسكرية إذا لم تلتزم بتعهداتها.


وعلى هامش قمة مجموعة السبع في فرنسا وخلال لقاء الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، حذر ترمب من أنه إذا لم يُحسن الإيرانيون التصرف «فسنعود مباشرة إلى إلقاء القنابل على رؤوسهم».وقال: ⁠إن ‌مذكرة التفاهم المقرر توقيعها الجمعة مع إيران "ليست نهائية"، ​وإنه قد ⁠يستأنف حملة القصف "إذا ⁠لم تعجبه".

وأشار ‌ إلى أنها ‌"لا تتضمن تخفيفاً فورياً للعقوبات" المفروضة على طهران، مضيفا أنه ​سيتحدث عن هذه المسألة في وقت لاحق.


وأعلن ترمب أن مضيق هرمز سيُفتح بالكامل أمام الملاحة البحرية خلال اليومين القادمين. وقال: «سيُفتح المضيق. إنه مفتوح جزئياً بالفعل، وسيُفتح بالكامل خلال يوم أو اليومين القادمين».


وفي وقت سابق، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام الملاحة البحرية، إلا أن العديد من ملاك السفن ما زالوا يتعاملون بحذر خشية تجدد التوتر في المنطقة.


وكانت نحو 20% من إمدادات النفط العالمية تمر عبر المضيق قبل اندلاع الأزمة.


من جانبها، كشفت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية ووسائل الإعلام الرسمية هوية الوفود التي ستدير التوقيع الحضوري الأول والمحادثات.


وسيقود الوفد الإيراني كل من وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي ورئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، على أن يمثل الجانب الأمريكي نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس.


وسيتولى عراقجي المشاركة في الجولة الأولى من المفاوضات التقنية الموسعة التي ستنطلق في جنيف أيضاً مباشرة بعد التوقيع على الاتفاق.


وفي تصريحات لـ«فوكس نيوز»، قال نائب الرئيس الأمريكي إن الاتفاق مع إيران سيتطلب التزاماً كبيراً قبل حصول طهران على أي فوائد، مؤكداً أن حضوره لحفل التوقيع، والمقرر الجمعة في جنيف، لا يعتبر مكافأة لطهران، بل أشار إلى أن الغاية من الخطوة هي تحقيق نتيجة جيدة للشعب الأمريكي. وقال إن الولايات المتحدة تريد أن تعرف مدى مصداقية أو زيف الوعود الإيرانية، وجدية تحويلها إلى أفعال حقيقية.