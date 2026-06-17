قبل يومين من التوقيع المرتقب على التفاهم الذي توصل إليه البلدان لإنهاء الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إيران باستئناف العمليات العسكرية إذا لم تلتزم بتعهداتها.
وعلى هامش قمة مجموعة السبع في فرنسا وخلال لقاء الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، حذر ترمب من أنه إذا لم يُحسن الإيرانيون التصرف «فسنعود مباشرة إلى إلقاء القنابل على رؤوسهم».وقال: إن مذكرة التفاهم المقرر توقيعها الجمعة مع إيران "ليست نهائية"، وإنه قد يستأنف حملة القصف "إذا لم تعجبه".
وأشار إلى أنها "لا تتضمن تخفيفاً فورياً للعقوبات" المفروضة على طهران، مضيفا أنه سيتحدث عن هذه المسألة في وقت لاحق.
وأعلن ترمب أن مضيق هرمز سيُفتح بالكامل أمام الملاحة البحرية خلال اليومين القادمين. وقال: «سيُفتح المضيق. إنه مفتوح جزئياً بالفعل، وسيُفتح بالكامل خلال يوم أو اليومين القادمين».
وفي وقت سابق، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام الملاحة البحرية، إلا أن العديد من ملاك السفن ما زالوا يتعاملون بحذر خشية تجدد التوتر في المنطقة.
وكانت نحو 20% من إمدادات النفط العالمية تمر عبر المضيق قبل اندلاع الأزمة.
من جانبها، كشفت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية ووسائل الإعلام الرسمية هوية الوفود التي ستدير التوقيع الحضوري الأول والمحادثات.
وسيقود الوفد الإيراني كل من وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي ورئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، على أن يمثل الجانب الأمريكي نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس.
وسيتولى عراقجي المشاركة في الجولة الأولى من المفاوضات التقنية الموسعة التي ستنطلق في جنيف أيضاً مباشرة بعد التوقيع على الاتفاق.
وفي تصريحات لـ«فوكس نيوز»، قال نائب الرئيس الأمريكي إن الاتفاق مع إيران سيتطلب التزاماً كبيراً قبل حصول طهران على أي فوائد، مؤكداً أن حضوره لحفل التوقيع، والمقرر الجمعة في جنيف، لا يعتبر مكافأة لطهران، بل أشار إلى أن الغاية من الخطوة هي تحقيق نتيجة جيدة للشعب الأمريكي. وقال إن الولايات المتحدة تريد أن تعرف مدى مصداقية أو زيف الوعود الإيرانية، وجدية تحويلها إلى أفعال حقيقية.
Two days before the anticipated signing of the agreement reached by the two countries to end the war in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran with a resumption of military operations if it did not adhere to its commitments.
On the sidelines of the G7 summit in France and during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi today (Wednesday), Trump warned that if the Iranians did not behave properly, "we will go back to dropping bombs on their heads." He stated that the memorandum of understanding scheduled to be signed on Friday with Iran "is not final," and that he may resume the bombing campaign "if he doesn't like it."
He pointed out that it "does not include an immediate easing of the sanctions" imposed on Tehran, adding that he would discuss this matter later.
Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be fully opened to maritime navigation in the coming days. He said, "The strait will be opened. It is already partially open, and it will be fully opened within a day or two."
Earlier, the U.S. president announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to maritime navigation, but many ship owners are still proceeding with caution for fear of renewed tensions in the region.
About 20% of global oil supplies passed through the strait before the outbreak of the crisis.
For its part, the Iranian Foreign Ministry and official media revealed the identities of the delegations that will manage the first in-person signing and talks.
The Iranian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, while the U.S. side will be represented by Vice President J.D. Vance.
Araghchi will participate in the first round of expanded technical negotiations that will also kick off in Geneva immediately after the signing of the agreement.
In statements to "Fox News," the U.S. Vice President said that the agreement with Iran will require a significant commitment before Tehran receives any benefits, emphasizing that his attendance at the signing ceremony, scheduled for Friday in Geneva, is not considered a reward for Tehran, but he indicated that the aim of the step is to achieve a good outcome for the American people. He stated that the United States wants to know the credibility or falsity of Iranian promises and the seriousness of turning them into real actions.